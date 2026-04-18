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Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks at a roundtable event with President Donald Trump about no tax on tips, Thursday, April 16, 2026, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
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U.S. extends waiver on Russian oil sanctions to ease Iran war shortages despite Bessent denial

4 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday extended its pause on sanctions on Russian oil shipments to ease shortages from the Iran war, days after Secretary Scott Bessent ruled out such a move.

The so-called general license means U.S. sanctions will not apply for 30 days on deliveries of Russian oil that has been loaded on tankers as of Friday. It extended a similar 30-day license issued in March for Russian oil that had been loaded by March 11. The extension underscores how the fallout from the Iran war has boosted Moscow’s ability to profit from its energy exports, which had been restrained since the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday, Bessent ruled out extending the license. “We will not be renewing the general license on Russian oil, and we will not be renewing the general license on Iranian oil,” he said. The administration did not immediately explain the reversal.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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4 Comments
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Sensible move to stabilize world energy markets and especially those who maintain a friendly diplomatic posture to Moscow. Elephant in the room here is it also oil products and petrochemicals. The world economy takes priority over a peripheral regional conflict which has little consequence on the former.

Next logical move is fertilizer.

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The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday extended its pause on sanctions on Russian oil shipments to ease shortages from the Iran war, days after Secretary Scott Bessent ruled out such a move.

What an idiot Bessent is. No wonder why his fund management firm failed.

It doesn't change the supply of Russian oil, it just means Russia will get more for it.

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If we are going to come out of this Trump made mess we need peace in the Middle East and Ukraine combined with oil and gas from Russia and Iran to the world market, crazy as it seems.

That's Trump logic.

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Immediate and coordinated deflection away from the Iran and Lebanon success right back to but but Russia Russia!

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