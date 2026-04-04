 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Iranian state media said to show fragments of downed U.S. jets in this picture said to be taken in central Iran
The Iranian state media said to show fragments of downed U.S. jets in this picture said to be taken in central Iran and released on April 3, 2026. IRNA/Handout via REUTERS Image: Reuters/IRNA
world

2 U.S. fighter jets shot down over Iran; search under way for crew member

82 Comments
By Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON/CAIRO

Two U.S. warplanes were downed over Iran and the Gulf, Iranian and U.S. officials said on Friday, with two pilots rescued and a third still missing and being hunted by Tehran's forces.

The incidents show ‌the risks still faced by U.S. and Israeli aircraft over Iran despite assertions from U.S. President Donald Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that their forces had total control of the skies.

The first plane, a two-seat U.S. F-15E jet, was shot down by Iranian fire, officials in both countries said.

The second plane, an A-10 Warthog ‌fighter aircraft, was hit by Iranian fire and crashed over Kuwait, with the pilot ejecting, two U.S. ⁠officials said.

Two Blackhawk helicopters involved in the search effort for the missing pilot were hit by Iranian ⁠fire but made it out of ⁠Iranian airspace, the two U.S. officials told Reuters.

The degree of injuries among the crew of the aircraft remained unclear. The status and ‌whereabouts of the missing F-15E crew member was not publicly known.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was combing an area near where the pilot's plane ⁠came down in southwestern Iran and the regional governor promised a commendation ⁠for anyone who captured or killed "forces of the hostile enemy."

Iranians, who have been pummeled by American air power for weeks, posted gleeful messages celebrating the plane downings. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on X that the U.S. and Israel’s war had been “downgraded from regime change" to a hunt for their pilots.

Trump has been in the White House receiving updates on the ⁠search-and-rescue operation, a senior administration official told Reuters. The Pentagon and U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

NO SIGN ⁠OF END TO WAR

The prospect of a U.S. service person ‌being alive and on the run inside Iran raises the stakes for Washington in a conflict with low public support and no sign of an imminent end.

Iran has officially told mediators it is not prepared to meet with U.S. officials in Islamabad in coming days and that efforts to produce a ceasefire, led by Pakistan, have reached a dead end, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The U.S. and Israel opened ‌the campaign with a wave of strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. The war has killed thousands and threatened lasting damage to the global economy.

So far, 13 U.S. military service members have been killed in the conflict and more than 300 have been wounded, according to the U.S. Central Command.

Iran has rained drones and missiles down on Israel. It has also taken aim at Gulf countries allied to the U.S., which have so far held back from joining the war directly for fear of further escalation.

In a security alert on Friday, the U.S. embassy in Beirut said Iran and its aligned armed groups may target universities in Lebanon and urged U.S. citizens in ​the country to leave while commercial flights are still available.

Israel has been waging a parallel campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon after the militant group fired at Israel in support of Iran.

TRUMP THREAT TO STRIKE BRIDGES, POWER PLANTS

On Friday, as Trump threatened to hit ‌its bridges and power plants, Iran struck a power and water plant in Kuwait, underlining the vulnerability of Gulf states that rely heavily on desalination plants for drinking water.

On Thursday, Trump posted footage on social media showing dust and smoke billowing up as U.S. strikes hit the newly constructed B1 bridge between Tehran and nearby Karaj, ‌which was due to open this year, and said more attacks would follow.

"Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the ⁠World, hasn't even started destroying what's left in ⁠Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants!" he wrote in a ​subsequent post.

On Friday, a drone hit a Red Crescent relief warehouse in the Choghadak area of Iran's southern Bushehr province.

Kuwait Petroleum ⁠Corporation said its Mina al-Ahmadi refinery had been ‌hit by drones. Other attacks were also reported to have been intercepted in Saudi Arabia and Abu ​Dhabi. Missile debris landed near the Israeli port of Haifa, site of a major oil refinery.

Oil markets were closed after benchmark U.S. crude prices gained 11% on Thursday following a speech by Trump that offered no clear sign of an imminent end to the war.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

82 Comments

Comments have been disabled You can no longer respond to this thread.

The war is unpopular with Americans, with two-thirds believing the U.S. should work to ​end its involvement in the conflict quickly, even if that means not achieving the goals set out by the Trump administration, a Reuters/Ipsos poll showed this week.

Nobody wants this war, but stupid Trump went bumbling in without a plan.

And now they are realizing, like Russia are, that cold-war militaries were built to fight the last war. Which is why smaller countries like Iran and Ukraine can challenge the so-called 'superpowers'.

12 ( +18 / -6 )

“All of their weapons are gone, no navy, no air force, no radars, etc.”

Did they use a slingshot?

24 ( +31 / -7 )

It's after Trumps claims of complete air superiority over Iran Air space and destroying their air defense.

13 ( +18 / -5 )

Wait, the King said that all air defense has been obliterated right?

Then how that Jet being downed?

-7 ( +11 / -18 )

We live in a world of 1984 news speak with the Republican Party in the white house.

14 ( +17 / -3 )

I pray for the safe return of this pilot, glad the President will stay the course.

-25 ( +7 / -32 )

I wonder if the loved ones of this doomed pilot - and all the other casualties - believe this American adventure was justified. Morons if they do.

9 ( +15 / -6 )

If the pilot is alive and captured, will the regime treat that person as a POW given the Trump administration has made no such declaration. I'm sure the Iranian regime would dearly love to use this for propaganda purposes. What is more concerning is the firing of top brass by Hegseth, which I think indicates a number of changes. First, the US is going to invade Iran, something he may have been opposed to. Secondly, the MAGA white Christian nationalistic will guide hiring/firing and policy making decisions, and thirdly, Trump will only be fed positive news fueling his narcissism and poor decision making.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

I wonder if the loved ones of this doomed pilot

Not doomed, one pilot was found and safe

and all the other casualties - believe this American adventure was justified. Morons if they do.

Well, many of us feel the same when it comes to anyone thinking that Iran and their nuke and missile programs were "not" a threat. Bad of course, but considering this conflict is going on for a monthly, but nowhere near to comparing the 10 jets shot down during the first week of Operation Dessert Storm.

-24 ( +4 / -28 )

Two U.S. officials said ⁠the aircraft was an F-15E fighter jet

F15 has become fighter jet since 1970s. It does not have stealth tech like f35. However it can carry more warheads.

For commercial aircrafts, 1970s generation will be moved inside the retirement villiage. It is unwise for someone who is older than 40s serving in the warzone. The same analogy applied to aircraft.

Whether like it or not, spending the fortune for war will not get the happy ending of fairy tale. During Gulf war I back in 1991, F-15 Eagle was heavily utilized for Operation Desert Storm. Herbert Norman Schwarzkopf has become the real life John Wayne back then.

In 2026, F15 can be no longer called as eagle. It has become an old, slow and frail chicken hawk.

4 ( +6 / -2 )

A-10 Warthog crashes near Strait of Hormuz. The A-10 pilot was subsequently rescued. Iranian state media stated the A-10 was targeted in southern waters near the Strait.

https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2026/04/03/a-10-warthog-crashes-near-strait-of-hormuz/

8 ( +10 / -2 )

Good luck to the missing pilot. Americans being beheaded before video cameras is not something we want to see again.

4 ( +8 / -4 )

Well, many of us feel the same when it comes to anyone thinking that Iran and their nuke and missile programs were "not" a threat. 

But you were told repeatedly by your president that they were no longer a threat and to quote “will never have nukes”.

He lied to you. It’s a shame you believed him.

15 ( +17 / -2 )

bass4funk

Well, many of us feel the same when it comes to anyone thinking that Iran and their nuke and missile programs were "not" a threat.

But Iran will still have a nuclear and missile program, and now they will double down on those.

They were in talks to diplomatically shutdown the nuclear program and they were progressing well, but Trump decided to invade instead.

Of course, if Trump didn't exit Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran, which was working well, then they wouldn't have needed any of this.

13 ( +14 / -1 )

How many Americans is Trump going to get killed for his Epstein diversion war?

10 ( +11 / -1 )

I hope the missing pilot can escape before the Iranians get their hands on him.

0 ( +5 / -5 )

The helicopter that rescued the F-15 pilot was also attacked, wounding crew members, CBS reports. The search for a second F-15 crew member continues.

Chinese engineer's tutorial on how to take down a US F-35 went viral. 5 days later, Iran claimed it did

https://www.wionews.com/photos/chinese-engineer-s-tutorial-on-how-to-take-down-a-us-f-35-went-viral-5-days-later-iran-claimed-it-did-1775210572466/1775210572467

Did not Hegeseth and Trump claim that Iran has no air defenses?

12 ( +12 / -0 )

Well, many of us feel the same when it comes to anyone thinking that Iran and their nuke and missile programs were "not" a threat

But that was ‘obliterated’ 9 months ago, right?

9 ( +9 / -0 )

9 days ago from the White House Oval Office in front of dozens of reporters live on C-span he announced “They’ve agreed they will never have nuclear weapons. They’ve agreed to that.”

Objective achieved, right? Already done, right?

Or is he lying to you?

12 ( +12 / -0 )

Or is he lying to you?

Trump's lies are putting our country at risk!

12 ( +12 / -0 )

Trump would rather fight these expensive wars than take care of American people by taking away day care and health care. Fact is that Americans are way more concerned about being able to afford for food, health care, education, etc., not for illegal wars. Yet, Trump said it straight to the American people that he cares more for wars than them.

11 ( +11 / -0 )

@Amber

Could you please provide your source for the following quote:

“All of their weapons are gone, no navy, no air force, no radars, etc.”

I'm curious to know who claimed "ALL of their weapons are gone"

Thanks

-18 ( +1 / -19 )

Trump said it straight to the American people that he cares more for wars than them.

Can you please cite the quote. When and where did he say that?

Thanks

-17 ( +1 / -18 )

Words used to have meaning. Trump's constant misuse of the English language is so annoying and is causing confusion. Any competent English speaker must be wondering how Iran shot down a fighter jet despite their air defences and the like being "obliterated" several times over the last month and their military capabilities being "completely wiped out".

Macron was completely correct when he suggested "talking less" would be better.

8 ( +10 / -2 )

Bass....remember...the prior uranium agreement was overseen by a number of nations, some powerhouses in their own right.

Not simply an "Obama and Iran " deal.

The other nations were satisfied with compliance.

You must allow yourself to think of other motives for breaking the deal, unilaterally, by USA.

Oil and Israel do come to mind.

7 ( +10 / -3 )

Really worried about not only supply chains for gasoline, but also for other things like fertilizer and helium (necessary for semiconductors and running MRI machines). I expect the prices for related things to skyrocket soon.

4 ( +5 / -1 )

@Geeter

I'm curious to know who claimed "ALL of their weapons are gone"

Here is the Trump saying exactly that!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVivv2YHEQQ

10 ( +11 / -1 )

Didn't Trump boast that Iranian air defense systems were obliterated? He said that never in the history has a country suffered so many losses.

10 ( +11 / -1 )

Trump says US can't fund Medicare, Medicaid and day care because 'we're fighting wars'

https://www.yahoo.com/news/articles/trump-says-us-cant-fund-012634630.html

Whose fault is that Mr. President?

10 ( +11 / -1 )

Based on reports from early April 2026, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that US and Israeli forces have "obliterated" Iranian air defense systems and decimated its military. 

Trump stated, "Their radar is 100% annihilated. We are unstoppable," and claimed Iran has "no anti-aircraft equipment" left.

He claimed that "never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large-scale losses in a matter of weeks".

Trump argued that Iran's navy is "gone," its air force is "in ruins," and its missile/drone production capabilities have been destroyed.

7 ( +11 / -4 )

Bass....remember...the prior uranium agreement was overseen by a number of nations, some powerhouses in their own right.

Given how Europe has been over the last 2 weeks Congress didn't put any trust in that and remember, their interests are not our interests and that's not a dig, but it's just a fact.

Not simply an "Obama and Iran " deal.

The other nations were satisfied with compliance.

But he was the American President, not the UN president, his first and only major priority is to answer to Congress and the American people. So it's irrelevant what other nations thought.

You must allow yourself to think of other motives for breaking the deal, unilaterally, by USA.

Oil and Israel do come to mind.

I outlined them already.

-19 ( +2 / -21 )

Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants!"

These are not military targets. They are civilian infrastructure.

Bombing them is a WAR CRIME and against the Pentagon's own rules of warfare.

Pete Hegseth's stated order to give the enemy "no quarter" is also a clear violation of law. And it will ultimately come around to harm US forces.

15 ( +16 / -1 )

Trump said

"They can do it on a state basis.

"it" being fund Medicare and Medicaid

-14 ( +1 / -15 )

the reason for this operation.

We still have been given no explanation of what "imminent threat" Iran posed. Neither has Congress, which is supposed to authorize wars.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

his first and only major priority is to answer to Congress and the American people. So it's irrelevant what other nations thought.

Irrelevant, eh? Then he shouldn't have expected these other nations to come to the rescue, especially after being insulted, threatened, tariffed, and left out of the loop before Trump impulsively started this stupid war.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

Trump attacks Iran without consulting with American allies. Then he tries to drag Europe into his war. They refuse, and he starts the insults and threats.

9 ( +12 / -3 )

"" So far, 13 U.S. military service members have been killed in the conflict and more than 300 have been wounded, according to the U.S. Central Command. ""

All for Bibi and his Zio friends in DC.

So why is it that U.S. fighter jets attack A/C and Helicopters are getting hit and NOT the Israeli ones ???

8 ( +9 / -1 )

We still have been given no explanation of what "imminent threat" Iran posed. Neither has Congress, which is supposed to authorize wars.

Not for a short-term conflict, but he's not taking chances in leaks or giving a heads up to any adversary, and that is strategically a good thing, the last thing he wants is for the Iranians to know every single move we do.

https://youtube.com/shorts/vWKl4EWBrBk?si=qCVADlcA0Bi-R6YU

-21 ( +2 / -23 )

Irrelevant, eh? Then he shouldn't have expected these other nations to come to the rescue, especially after being insulted, threatened, tariffed, and left out of the loop before Trump impulsively started this stupid war.

They need the oil as well, I am just happy he didn't kick the can down the road and decided to do what previous administrations should have done.

-18 ( +2 / -20 )

Times of Israel....."US warns that half of Irans missile launches still intact "

Thats not what Trump said...

7 ( +10 / -3 )

@ Amber...

“"All of their weapons are gone, no navy, no air force, no radars, etc.”

Did they use a slingshot?""

YES must have, according to reports out of the Hegseth office, LOL

7 ( +8 / -1 )

I think Trump has become unstable, mental even. Don’t know how long the general public will put up with servicemen losing their lives without significant gains being made to remove the regime.

Trump is playing with fire and he seems to have no plan B.

-9 ( +3 / -12 )

he's not taking chances in leaks or giving a heads up

Nonsense. It has been over a month and there still has been no evidence given that Iran posed an imminent threat. Because there isn’t any.

Iran posed no imminent threat.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

News reports out of Iran and Iraq border patrol about the downing of an F-16 fighter jet near the border. The A/C did send SOS signals to the Iraqi Border units about an hour ago but has not been confirmed yet.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

So basically, Trump said this thing will be wrapped up soon. Many of Iran's weapons have been destroyed. Yet, the uranium will still be there. The regime is still intact, just with different leaders. Many Iranians, as well as Lebanese, and others around the Gulf region. And Iran now has the ability to control the Strait of Hormuz. I see. So how will the world be better as a result of all of this? I know Russia has gotten richer. China has felt good about all of this.

Also, it's so illogical to say he wants to bomb Iran to the stone ages, yet the U.S. doesn't need the oil?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

 I am just happy he didn't kick the can down the road and decided to do what previous administrations should have done.

Would bombing Iran’s bridges, power plants, and desalination plants make you happy?

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Trump said in his speech that "We literally have planes flying over Iran, and they can't do anything about it." So, that's obviously a lie.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

Iranian State TV offrered a reward for the capture of the pilot. “If you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police, you will receive a precious prize.”

It is clear that Iran still has some radars and anti-aircraft weapons despite what Keggy and Trump said.

Trump needs to wrap this up quickly. Get your boys out of this mess, you don't belong there.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

They need the oil as well, I am just happy he didn't kick the can down the road and decided to do what previous administrations should have done.

Only 12% of UK oil comes from the Middle East.

4 ( +7 / -3 )

Would bombing Iran’s bridges, power plants, and desalination plants make you happy?

Oh is that bad to do?

“Kuwait Claims Iranian Attack Damages Power and Desalination Plant”

-19 ( +2 / -21 )

The regime is still intact, just with different leaders.

Sshh. We all need to pretend that the regime has changed. Pretend that their nuclear ambitions have been 'obliterated'. Pretend that the strait is open. Pretend that the war is won like no other war has ever been won in history.

If we all pretend hard then maybe Trump will bring everyone home.

9 ( +11 / -2 )

These are both very old airframes below, A-10 designed especially to fly very low and slow for close ground attack, so hardly a surprise given the many weeks and over 12K US bombing missions alone a couple planes hit

The first plane, a two-seat U.S. F-15E jet, was shot down by Iranian fire, officials in both countries said.

The second plane, an A-10 Warthog ‌fighter aircraft, was hit by Iranian fire and crashed over Kuwait, with the pilot ejecting, two U.S. ⁠officials said.

-14 ( +2 / -16 )

Oh is that bad to do?

Yep. Iran is bad to do that too.

Simple.

6 ( +8 / -2 )

Obviously, Trump and Pete Hegseth are working with Russia and China. While they have no qualms about criticizing NATO and European allies openly, even though Trump never had conversations about this war with them, they say nothing about Russia helping its ally Iran by giving valuable intel on American bases and equipment. Unbelievable. If there ever was any clear evidence that Trump is a puppet of Putin; that is it.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Yep. Iran is bad to do that too.

oh thanks for confirming.

your indignant post of future speculations kinda made it sound like no one was already doing it.

-18 ( +2 / -20 )

your indignant post of future speculations kinda made it sound like no one was already doing it.

You have quite the imagination.

I would hope you expect a better moral example from the United States than from Iran.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

I heard here that if the US even considered it, that’s a “war crime”!

so whoever in Iran ordered that attack is now a war criminal, right?

-17 ( +0 / -17 )

Nonsense.

Why?

It has been over a month and there still has been no evidence given that Iran posed an imminent threat. Because there isn’t any. 

Just because "you" weren't included in the Pentagon military talks doesn't mean that Iran wasn't a threat.

Iran posed no imminent threat.

Not to you personally, but the U.S. in general, it was. Unless there is something you are not telling us.

-16 ( +1 / -17 )

Would bombing Iran’s bridges, power plants, and desalination plants make you happy?

Oh is that bad to do?

“Kuwait Claims Iranian Attack Damages Power and Desalination Plant”

Yes. It’s a war crime.

so whoever in Iran ordered that attack is now a war criminal, right?

That’s right.

I hope the US can do better.

9 ( +10 / -1 )

I wonder how many innocent civilians these pilots have murdered. Hopefully they will be captured and held accountable.

7 ( +8 / -1 )

Nathaw, HSE,

The F-15E that was downed could have been only 25 years old since the last of them was delivered to the USAF in 2001. The Eagle is far from obsolete.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

so whoever in Iran ordered that attack is now a war criminal, right?

Exactly. The regime in Iran is criminal and terroristic.

The U.S. shouldn’t be. Or do you disagree?

5 ( +6 / -1 )

Trump really stepped in it now. At least LBJ had the excuse of bombing being the thing to do at the time.

8 ( +8 / -0 )

Just because "you" weren't included in the Pentagon military talks doesn't mean that Iran wasn't a threat.

Well, at this point the administration should be able to say what that imminent threat was, now that it has supposedly been eliminated.

Or should it be kept secret from the taxpayers who pay for this war?

9 ( +9 / -0 )

Iran isn't Iraq or Korea it's more like a HUGE modernised Vietnamese - Afghanistan. America/Iran need to win when Iran just needs to survive. But in the meantime time the petrol dollar collapses and the world is thrown into chaos to put it politely. This is madness! To put it politely.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

The U.S. shouldn’t be. Or do you disagree?

I totally agree.

just ensuring you are focused on the exact same war crime already committed by Iran. not just speculating about ones that haven’t happened.

-17 ( +0 / -17 )

Trump said this was all about regime change. Yet the same regime is still in place.

Trump said it was to liberate Iranians. Yet he continues to bomb and kill innocent civilians, and even threatened to bomb Iranians to the stone age, and commit war crimes like attacking their utilities.

Trump was warned they would close the Strait of Hormuz. Yet he had no plan to counter or defend against that happening.

7 ( +7 / -0 )

I totally agree.

Good. Hold that view for when / if Trump does it.

But then again, when Trump invaded Iran you somehow magically forgot that you had been vehemently against it for eternity.

You'll find a way to cope again I predict.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

I pray for the safe return of this pilot, glad the President will stay the course.

Nothing says hypocrisy like the comment above.

MAGA cult have zero problem with civilians getting killed, zero problem with parties being killed. But have a fighter jet shot down on their side and lo and behold, let's pray for their safe return.

12 ( +12 / -0 )

when Trump invaded Iran

maybe because Trump hasn’t invaded Iran?

he’s bombing them.

-18 ( +0 / -18 )

I notice almost every day, our resident MAGAS are asked by someone why they continue to spout Trump’s nonsense about Iran’s nuclear threat to America being the justification for this illegal war, despite Trump having told them and the rest of the world last year that Iran’s nuclear threat had been destroyed. And they never respond. to the question.

Trump was either lying last year or he is lying now. Or both are lies.

Over to you, resident MAGAs…..

Which is it?

10 ( +10 / -0 )

Typo: America/Israel

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Well, at this point the administration should be able to say what that imminent threat was, now that it has supposedly been eliminated. 

They already did that.

Or should it be kept secret from the taxpayers who pay for this war?

It's not, huh? Stop listening to the bobbleheads on MS.

-16 ( +0 / -16 )

maybe because Trump hasn’t invaded Iran?

Is this the coping method you have grasped to help you get over ditching your "No ME wars ever again!" vow?

If / when Trump bombs power plants, desalination plants and oil refineries on his way out you will find a way to cope.

Just like you did when he bombed those schools.

10 ( +11 / -1 )

@Geeter

I'm curious to know who claimed "ALL of their weapons are gone"

Here is the Trump saying exactly that!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVivv2YHEQQ

@Silvafan

Thanks, I watched and read the transcript. Nowhere did he say "all of their weapons are gone"

He did say

Launches are gone about 60% and 64% respectively.

-15 ( +0 / -15 )

maybe because Trump hasn’t invaded Iran?

he’s bombing them.

Yeah, bombing every Iranian. Doesn't matter if they are an innocent civilian or not. Way to give Iranians more reason to hate the U.S. Not to mention making allies like NATO and the EU hate us for Trump and Hegseth's constant mocking and criticizing. Also, of course, Trump and Hegseth has alienated both Democrats and Republicans for always bringing up former presidents, Bush, Obama, and Biden for their wars.

10 ( +10 / -0 )

If / when Trump bombs power plants, desalination plants and oil refineries on his way out you will find a way to cope.

if/when “it” does happen we will evaluate it. Just speculation at this point.

didn’t really think you thought anything wrong with “it” until you speculated over and over how horrible it would be “if/when” Trump did it.

so seemed I needed to remind you Iran already has done it.

-17 ( +0 / -17 )

“we will evaluate it”

No, you won’t, you’ll just repeat whatever Trump tells you to think and say.

As per usual.

14 ( +14 / -0 )

has alienated both Democrats and Republicans for always bringing up former presidents, Bush, Obama, and Biden for their wars.

yeah how “inconvenient” to dare to bring up that Trump isn’t the only one to have ever done this, huh?

totally ruins the narrative.

-16 ( +0 / -16 )

Trump spoke too soon.

Iran still has missiles, many drones and intelligence without a Leader.

USA lacks good intelligence, Leader and a plan.

12 ( +12 / -0 )

"missiles and launches are gone about 60-64% respectively" is what Trump actually said.

Someone please explain how what Trump said here equates to "all of their weapons are gone"

Thanks

-13 ( +0 / -13 )

Yeah, bombing every Iranian. Doesn't matter if they are an innocent civilian or not. Way to give Iranians more reason to hate the U.S. Not to mention making allies like NATO and the EU hate us for Trump and Hegseth's constant mocking and criticizing.

More reason? They never liked the US, nothing new.

Also, of course, Trump and Hegseth has alienated both Democrats and Republicans for always bringing up former presidents, Bush, Obama, and Biden for their wars.

Depends on which base you are talking about, because many do like Rubio over Vance, it just depends on the electorate.

-19 ( +0 / -19 )

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Yoshiike Sangetsu Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Capcom Exhibition in Niigata: Celebrate Resident Evil, Street Fighter and More

GaijinPot Blog

How to Use Hello Work in Japan: A Guide for Foreign Job Seekers

GaijinPot Blog

5 Spring Color Trends You’ll See All Over Tokyo in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Magic: The Gathering in Japan: Where to Play and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Empowering Women in Japan Through Kendo

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Pregnancy In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Area Events for April 2026

GaijinPot Blog