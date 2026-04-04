2 U.S. fighter jets shot down over Iran; search under way for crew member

Two U.S. warplanes were downed over Iran and the Gulf, Iranian and U.S. officials said on Friday, with two pilots rescued and a third still missing and being hunted by Tehran's forces.
The incidents show the risks still faced by U.S. and Israeli aircraft over Iran despite assertions from U.S. President Donald Trump and his Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth that their forces had total control of the skies.
The first plane, a two-seat U.S. F-15E jet, was shot down by Iranian fire, officials in both countries said.
The second plane, an A-10 Warthog fighter aircraft, was hit by Iranian fire and crashed over Kuwait, with the pilot ejecting, two U.S. officials said.
Two Blackhawk helicopters involved in the search effort for the missing pilot were hit by Iranian fire but made it out of Iranian airspace, the two U.S. officials told Reuters.
The degree of injuries among the crew of the aircraft remained unclear. The status and whereabouts of the missing F-15E crew member was not publicly known.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps said it was combing an area near where the pilot's plane came down in southwestern Iran and the regional governor promised a commendation for anyone who captured or killed "forces of the hostile enemy."
Iranians, who have been pummeled by American air power for weeks, posted gleeful messages celebrating the plane downings. Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf said on X that the U.S. and Israel’s war had been “downgraded from regime change" to a hunt for their pilots.
Trump has been in the White House receiving updates on the search-and-rescue operation, a senior administration official told Reuters. The Pentagon and U.S. Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
NO SIGN OF END TO WAR
The prospect of a U.S. service person being alive and on the run inside Iran raises the stakes for Washington in a conflict with low public support and no sign of an imminent end.
Iran has officially told mediators it is not prepared to meet with U.S. officials in Islamabad in coming days and that efforts to produce a ceasefire, led by Pakistan, have reached a dead end, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.
The U.S. and Israel opened the campaign with a wave of strikes that killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on February 28. The war has killed thousands and threatened lasting damage to the global economy.
So far, 13 U.S. military service members have been killed in the conflict and more than 300 have been wounded, according to the U.S. Central Command.
Iran has rained drones and missiles down on Israel. It has also taken aim at Gulf countries allied to the U.S., which have so far held back from joining the war directly for fear of further escalation.
In a security alert on Friday, the U.S. embassy in Beirut said Iran and its aligned armed groups may target universities in Lebanon and urged U.S. citizens in the country to leave while commercial flights are still available.
Israel has been waging a parallel campaign against Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon after the militant group fired at Israel in support of Iran.
TRUMP THREAT TO STRIKE BRIDGES, POWER PLANTS
On Friday, as Trump threatened to hit its bridges and power plants, Iran struck a power and water plant in Kuwait, underlining the vulnerability of Gulf states that rely heavily on desalination plants for drinking water.
On Thursday, Trump posted footage on social media showing dust and smoke billowing up as U.S. strikes hit the newly constructed B1 bridge between Tehran and nearby Karaj, which was due to open this year, and said more attacks would follow.
"Our Military, the greatest and most powerful (by far!) anywhere in the World, hasn't even started destroying what's left in Iran. Bridges next, then Electric Power Plants!" he wrote in a subsequent post.
On Friday, a drone hit a Red Crescent relief warehouse in the Choghadak area of Iran's southern Bushehr province.
Kuwait Petroleum Corporation said its Mina al-Ahmadi refinery had been hit by drones. Other attacks were also reported to have been intercepted in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. Missile debris landed near the Israeli port of Haifa, site of a major oil refinery.
Oil markets were closed after benchmark U.S. crude prices gained 11% on Thursday following a speech by Trump that offered no clear sign of an imminent end to the war.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
82 Comments
Underworld
Nobody wants this war, but stupid Trump went bumbling in without a plan.
And now they are realizing, like Russia are, that cold-war militaries were built to fight the last war. Which is why smaller countries like Iran and Ukraine can challenge the so-called 'superpowers'.
Amber
“All of their weapons are gone, no navy, no air force, no radars, etc.”
Did they use a slingshot?
changamangaliay
It's after Trumps claims of complete air superiority over Iran Air space and destroying their air defense.
sakurasuki
Wait, the King said that all air defense has been obliterated right?
Then how that Jet being downed?
Abe234
We live in a world of 1984 news speak with the Republican Party in the white house.
bass4funk
I pray for the safe return of this pilot, glad the President will stay the course.
ThePunisher
I wonder if the loved ones of this doomed pilot - and all the other casualties - believe this American adventure was justified. Morons if they do.
geronimo2006
If the pilot is alive and captured, will the regime treat that person as a POW given the Trump administration has made no such declaration. I'm sure the Iranian regime would dearly love to use this for propaganda purposes. What is more concerning is the firing of top brass by Hegseth, which I think indicates a number of changes. First, the US is going to invade Iran, something he may have been opposed to. Secondly, the MAGA white Christian nationalistic will guide hiring/firing and policy making decisions, and thirdly, Trump will only be fed positive news fueling his narcissism and poor decision making.
bass4funk
Not doomed, one pilot was found and safe
Well, many of us feel the same when it comes to anyone thinking that Iran and their nuke and missile programs were "not" a threat. Bad of course, but considering this conflict is going on for a monthly, but nowhere near to comparing the 10 jets shot down during the first week of Operation Dessert Storm.
Nathaw
F15 has become fighter jet since 1970s. It does not have stealth tech like f35. However it can carry more warheads.
For commercial aircrafts, 1970s generation will be moved inside the retirement villiage. It is unwise for someone who is older than 40s serving in the warzone. The same analogy applied to aircraft.
Whether like it or not, spending the fortune for war will not get the happy ending of fairy tale. During Gulf war I back in 1991, F-15 Eagle was heavily utilized for Operation Desert Storm. Herbert Norman Schwarzkopf has become the real life John Wayne back then.
In 2026, F15 can be no longer called as eagle. It has become an old, slow and frail chicken hawk.
wallace
A-10 Warthog crashes near Strait of Hormuz. The A-10 pilot was subsequently rescued. Iranian state media stated the A-10 was targeted in southern waters near the Strait.
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/your-military/2026/04/03/a-10-warthog-crashes-near-strait-of-hormuz/
Bob Fosse
Good luck to the missing pilot. Americans being beheaded before video cameras is not something we want to see again.
Bob Fosse
But you were told repeatedly by your president that they were no longer a threat and to quote “will never have nukes”.
He lied to you. It’s a shame you believed him.
Underworld
bass4funk
But Iran will still have a nuclear and missile program, and now they will double down on those.
They were in talks to diplomatically shutdown the nuclear program and they were progressing well, but Trump decided to invade instead.
Of course, if Trump didn't exit Obama's nuclear agreement with Iran, which was working well, then they wouldn't have needed any of this.
Silvafan
How many Americans is Trump going to get killed for his Epstein diversion war?
wallace
I hope the missing pilot can escape before the Iranians get their hands on him.
Silvafan
The helicopter that rescued the F-15 pilot was also attacked, wounding crew members, CBS reports. The search for a second F-15 crew member continues.
Did not Hegeseth and Trump claim that Iran has no air defenses?
funkymofo
But that was ‘obliterated’ 9 months ago, right?
Bob Fosse
9 days ago from the White House Oval Office in front of dozens of reporters live on C-span he announced “They’ve agreed they will never have nuclear weapons. They’ve agreed to that.”
Objective achieved, right? Already done, right?
Or is he lying to you?
Silvafan
Trump's lies are putting our country at risk!
patkim
Trump would rather fight these expensive wars than take care of American people by taking away day care and health care. Fact is that Americans are way more concerned about being able to afford for food, health care, education, etc., not for illegal wars. Yet, Trump said it straight to the American people that he cares more for wars than them.
Geeter Mckluskie
@Amber
Could you please provide your source for the following quote:
I'm curious to know who claimed "ALL of their weapons are gone"
Thanks
Geeter Mckluskie
Can you please cite the quote. When and where did he say that?
Thanks
Mike
Words used to have meaning. Trump's constant misuse of the English language is so annoying and is causing confusion. Any competent English speaker must be wondering how Iran shot down a fighter jet despite their air defences and the like being "obliterated" several times over the last month and their military capabilities being "completely wiped out".
Macron was completely correct when he suggested "talking less" would be better.
GuruMick
Bass....remember...the prior uranium agreement was overseen by a number of nations, some powerhouses in their own right.
Not simply an "Obama and Iran " deal.
The other nations were satisfied with compliance.
You must allow yourself to think of other motives for breaking the deal, unilaterally, by USA.
Oil and Israel do come to mind.
patkim
Really worried about not only supply chains for gasoline, but also for other things like fertilizer and helium (necessary for semiconductors and running MRI machines). I expect the prices for related things to skyrocket soon.
Silvafan
@Geeter
Here is the Trump saying exactly that!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZVivv2YHEQQ
patkim
Didn't Trump boast that Iranian air defense systems were obliterated? He said that never in the history has a country suffered so many losses.
Silvafan
Whose fault is that Mr. President?
wallace
Based on reports from early April 2026, Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that US and Israeli forces have "obliterated" Iranian air defense systems and decimated its military.
Trump stated, "Their radar is 100% annihilated. We are unstoppable," and claimed Iran has "no anti-aircraft equipment" left.
He claimed that "never in the history of warfare has an enemy suffered such clear and devastating large-scale losses in a matter of weeks".
Trump argued that Iran's navy is "gone," its air force is "in ruins," and its missile/drone production capabilities have been destroyed.
bass4funk
Given how Europe has been over the last 2 weeks Congress didn't put any trust in that and remember, their interests are not our interests and that's not a dig, but it's just a fact.
But he was the American President, not the UN president, his first and only major priority is to answer to Congress and the American people. So it's irrelevant what other nations thought.
I outlined them already.
plasticmonkey
These are not military targets. They are civilian infrastructure.
Bombing them is a WAR CRIME and against the Pentagon's own rules of warfare.
Pete Hegseth's stated order to give the enemy "no quarter" is also a clear violation of law. And it will ultimately come around to harm US forces.
Geeter Mckluskie
Trump said
"it" being fund Medicare and Medicaid
plasticmonkey
We still have been given no explanation of what "imminent threat" Iran posed. Neither has Congress, which is supposed to authorize wars.
plasticmonkey
Irrelevant, eh? Then he shouldn't have expected these other nations to come to the rescue, especially after being insulted, threatened, tariffed, and left out of the loop before Trump impulsively started this stupid war.
wallace
Trump attacks Iran without consulting with American allies. Then he tries to drag Europe into his war. They refuse, and he starts the insults and threats.
WoodyLee
"" So far, 13 U.S. military service members have been killed in the conflict and more than 300 have been wounded, according to the U.S. Central Command. ""
All for Bibi and his Zio friends in DC.
So why is it that U.S. fighter jets attack A/C and Helicopters are getting hit and NOT the Israeli ones ???
bass4funk
Not for a short-term conflict, but he's not taking chances in leaks or giving a heads up to any adversary, and that is strategically a good thing, the last thing he wants is for the Iranians to know every single move we do.
https://youtube.com/shorts/vWKl4EWBrBk?si=qCVADlcA0Bi-R6YU
bass4funk
They need the oil as well, I am just happy he didn't kick the can down the road and decided to do what previous administrations should have done.
GuruMick
Times of Israel....."US warns that half of Irans missile launches still intact "
Thats not what Trump said...
WoodyLee
@ Amber...
“"All of their weapons are gone, no navy, no air force, no radars, etc.”
Did they use a slingshot?""
YES must have, according to reports out of the Hegseth office, LOL
falseflagsteve
I think Trump has become unstable, mental even. Don’t know how long the general public will put up with servicemen losing their lives without significant gains being made to remove the regime.
Trump is playing with fire and he seems to have no plan B.
plasticmonkey
Nonsense. It has been over a month and there still has been no evidence given that Iran posed an imminent threat. Because there isn’t any.
Iran posed no imminent threat.
WoodyLee
News reports out of Iran and Iraq border patrol about the downing of an F-16 fighter jet near the border. The A/C did send SOS signals to the Iraqi Border units about an hour ago but has not been confirmed yet.
patkim
So basically, Trump said this thing will be wrapped up soon. Many of Iran's weapons have been destroyed. Yet, the uranium will still be there. The regime is still intact, just with different leaders. Many Iranians, as well as Lebanese, and others around the Gulf region. And Iran now has the ability to control the Strait of Hormuz. I see. So how will the world be better as a result of all of this? I know Russia has gotten richer. China has felt good about all of this.
Also, it's so illogical to say he wants to bomb Iran to the stone ages, yet the U.S. doesn't need the oil?
plasticmonkey
Would bombing Iran’s bridges, power plants, and desalination plants make you happy?
patkim
Trump said in his speech that "We literally have planes flying over Iran, and they can't do anything about it." So, that's obviously a lie.
ClippetyClop
Iranian State TV offrered a reward for the capture of the pilot. “If you capture the enemy pilot or pilots alive and hand them over to the police, you will receive a precious prize.”
It is clear that Iran still has some radars and anti-aircraft weapons despite what Keggy and Trump said.
Trump needs to wrap this up quickly. Get your boys out of this mess, you don't belong there.
wallace
Only 12% of UK oil comes from the Middle East.
Blacklabel
Oh is that bad to do?
“Kuwait Claims Iranian Attack Damages Power and Desalination Plant”
ClippetyClop
Sshh. We all need to pretend that the regime has changed. Pretend that their nuclear ambitions have been 'obliterated'. Pretend that the strait is open. Pretend that the war is won like no other war has ever been won in history.
If we all pretend hard then maybe Trump will bring everyone home.
HopeSpringsEternal
These are both very old airframes below, A-10 designed especially to fly very low and slow for close ground attack, so hardly a surprise given the many weeks and over 12K US bombing missions alone a couple planes hit
plasticmonkey
Yep. Iran is bad to do that too.
Simple.
patkim
Obviously, Trump and Pete Hegseth are working with Russia and China. While they have no qualms about criticizing NATO and European allies openly, even though Trump never had conversations about this war with them, they say nothing about Russia helping its ally Iran by giving valuable intel on American bases and equipment. Unbelievable. If there ever was any clear evidence that Trump is a puppet of Putin; that is it.
Blacklabel
oh thanks for confirming.
your indignant post of future speculations kinda made it sound like no one was already doing it.
plasticmonkey
You have quite the imagination.
I would hope you expect a better moral example from the United States than from Iran.
Blacklabel
I heard here that if the US even considered it, that’s a “war crime”!
so whoever in Iran ordered that attack is now a war criminal, right?
bass4funk
Why?
Just because "you" weren't included in the Pentagon military talks doesn't mean that Iran wasn't a threat.
Not to you personally, but the U.S. in general, it was. Unless there is something you are not telling us.
Bob Fosse
Yes. It’s a war crime.
That’s right.
I hope the US can do better.
Wick's pencil
I wonder how many innocent civilians these pilots have murdered. Hopefully they will be captured and held accountable.
USNinJapan2
Nathaw, HSE,
The F-15E that was downed could have been only 25 years old since the last of them was delivered to the USAF in 2001. The Eagle is far from obsolete.
plasticmonkey
Exactly. The regime in Iran is criminal and terroristic.
The U.S. shouldn’t be. Or do you disagree?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Trump really stepped in it now. At least LBJ had the excuse of bombing being the thing to do at the time.
plasticmonkey
Well, at this point the administration should be able to say what that imminent threat was, now that it has supposedly been eliminated.
Or should it be kept secret from the taxpayers who pay for this war?
Mike Hunt
Iran isn't Iraq or Korea it's more like a HUGE modernised Vietnamese - Afghanistan. America/Iran need to win when Iran just needs to survive. But in the meantime time the petrol dollar collapses and the world is thrown into chaos to put it politely. This is madness! To put it politely.
Blacklabel
I totally agree.
just ensuring you are focused on the exact same war crime already committed by Iran. not just speculating about ones that haven’t happened.
patkim
Trump said this was all about regime change. Yet the same regime is still in place.
Trump said it was to liberate Iranians. Yet he continues to bomb and kill innocent civilians, and even threatened to bomb Iranians to the stone age, and commit war crimes like attacking their utilities.
Trump was warned they would close the Strait of Hormuz. Yet he had no plan to counter or defend against that happening.
ClippetyClop
Good. Hold that view for when / if Trump does it.
But then again, when Trump invaded Iran you somehow magically forgot that you had been vehemently against it for eternity.
You'll find a way to cope again I predict.
Garthgoyle
Nothing says hypocrisy like the comment above.
MAGA cult have zero problem with civilians getting killed, zero problem with parties being killed. But have a fighter jet shot down on their side and lo and behold, let's pray for their safe return.
Blacklabel
maybe because Trump hasn’t invaded Iran?
he’s bombing them.
Fountain
I notice almost every day, our resident MAGAS are asked by someone why they continue to spout Trump’s nonsense about Iran’s nuclear threat to America being the justification for this illegal war, despite Trump having told them and the rest of the world last year that Iran’s nuclear threat had been destroyed. And they never respond. to the question.
Trump was either lying last year or he is lying now. Or both are lies.
Over to you, resident MAGAs…..
Which is it?
Mike Hunt
Typo: America/Israel
bass4funk
They already did that.
It's not, huh? Stop listening to the bobbleheads on MS.
ClippetyClop
Is this the coping method you have grasped to help you get over ditching your "No ME wars ever again!" vow?
If / when Trump bombs power plants, desalination plants and oil refineries on his way out you will find a way to cope.
Just like you did when he bombed those schools.
Geeter Mckluskie
@Silvafan
Thanks, I watched and read the transcript. Nowhere did he say "all of their weapons are gone"
He did say
patkim
Yeah, bombing every Iranian. Doesn't matter if they are an innocent civilian or not. Way to give Iranians more reason to hate the U.S. Not to mention making allies like NATO and the EU hate us for Trump and Hegseth's constant mocking and criticizing. Also, of course, Trump and Hegseth has alienated both Democrats and Republicans for always bringing up former presidents, Bush, Obama, and Biden for their wars.
Blacklabel
if/when “it” does happen we will evaluate it. Just speculation at this point.
didn’t really think you thought anything wrong with “it” until you speculated over and over how horrible it would be “if/when” Trump did it.
so seemed I needed to remind you Iran already has done it.
Fountain
“we will evaluate it”
No, you won’t, you’ll just repeat whatever Trump tells you to think and say.
As per usual.
Blacklabel
yeah how “inconvenient” to dare to bring up that Trump isn’t the only one to have ever done this, huh?
totally ruins the narrative.
Jind
Trump spoke too soon.
Iran still has missiles, many drones and intelligence without a Leader.
USA lacks good intelligence, Leader and a plan.
Geeter Mckluskie
"missiles and launches are gone about 60-64% respectively" is what Trump actually said.
Someone please explain how what Trump said here equates to "all of their weapons are gone"
Thanks
bass4funk
More reason? They never liked the US, nothing new.
Depends on which base you are talking about, because many do like Rubio over Vance, it just depends on the electorate.