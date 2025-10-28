 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey
FILE PHOTO: The air traffic control tower at Newark Liberty International Airport is seen in Newark, New Jersey, U.S., May 9, 2025. REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado/File Photo Image: Reuters/David Dee Delgado
world

Nearly 7,000 flights canceled as U.S. government shutdown enters Day 27

3 Comments
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON

U.S. air travel turmoil deepened as nearly 7,000 flights were delayed nationwide on Monday, with air traffic controller absences surging as the federal government shutdown reached its 27th day.

The Federal Aviation Administration cited staffing shortages and imposed ground delay programs affecting Newark Airport in New Jersey, Austin Airport in Texas and Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Monday. Flights in the southeast were delayed earlier because of significant staffing shortages at the Atlanta Terminal Radar Approach Control.

Roughly 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 Transportation Security Administration officers must work without pay after a budget impasse between Republican President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats triggered the shutdown.

The Trump administration has warned flight disruptions will increase as controllers miss their first full paycheck on Tuesday.

More than 8,800 flights were delayed on Sunday.

Southwest Airlines had 47%, or 2,089, of its flights delayed on Sunday, while American Airlines had 1,277, or 36%, of its flights delayed, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website. United Airlines had 27%, or 807, of its flights delayed and Delta Air Lines had 21%, or 725, of its flights delayed.

On Monday, Southwest had 34% of flights delayed, American 29%, Delta 22% and United Airlines 19% as of 11:30 p.m., according to FlightAware.

A U.S. Department of Transportation official said 44% of Sunday's delays stemmed from controller absences — up sharply from the usual 5%.

The mounting delays and cancellations are fueling public frustration and intensifying scrutiny of the shutdown's impact, raising pressure on lawmakers to resolve it.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy was in Cleveland meeting with controllers on Monday, while the National Air Traffic Controllers Association union plans events at numerous airports on Tuesday to highlight the first missed paycheck.

The FAA is about 3,500 air traffic controllers short of targeted staffing levels and many had been working mandatory overtime and six-day weeks even before the shutdown.

In 2019, during a 35-day shutdown, the number of absences by controllers and TSA officers rose as workers missed paychecks, extending wait times at some airport checkpoints. Authorities were forced to slow air traffic in New York and Washington.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Good trump was able to fly

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Democrats need to vote to reopen the government, problem solved!

even the federal employees union has had enough of Dem nonsense and demands they vote to reopen.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

What an absolute mess of a country.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Basics of Investing in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Real Japanese Ghost Stories: The Halloween Shriekquel

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Meet Men in Japan: Dating Tips for Foreign Women

GaijinPot Blog

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “He’s On The Phone Again”

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Japan Will Raise Visa Fees and Departure Tax in 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kiyosumi Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Events for November 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Helping Your Kids Adjust To Japan’s School Lunches

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog