Trump says Iran's key nuclear sites obliterated by airstrikes

U.S. forces struck three Iranian nuclear sites in a "very successful attack," President Donald Trump said on Saturday, adding that Tehran's nuclear program had been obliterated.
After days of deliberation and long before his self-imposed two-week deadline, Trump's decision to join Israel's military campaign against its major rival Iran represents a major escalation of the conflict.
"The strikes were a spectacular military success," Trump said in a televised Oval Office address. "Iran's key nuclear enrichment facilities have been completely and totally obliterated."
In a speech that lasted just over three minutes, Trump said Iran's future held "either peace or tragedy," and that there were many other targets that could be hit by the U.S. military. "If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill."
The U.S. reached out to Iran diplomatically on Saturday to say the strikes are all the U.S. plans and it does not aim for regime change, CBS News reported.
Trump said U.S. forces struck Iran's three principal nuclear sites: Natanz, Isfahan and Fordow. He told Fox News six bunker-buster bombs were dropped on Fordow, while 30 Tomahawk missiles were fired against other nuclear sites.
U.S. B-2 bombers were involved in the strikes, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"A full payload of BOMBS was dropped on the primary site, Fordow," Trump posted. "Fordow is gone."
"IRAN MUST NOW AGREE TO END THIS WAR," he added.
Reuters had reported earlier on Saturday the movement of the B-2 bombers, which can be equipped to carry massive bombs that experts say would be needed to strike Fordow, which is buried under a mountain south of Tehran.
An Iranian official, cited by Tasnim news agency, confirmed that part of the Fordow site was attacked by "enemy airstrikes."
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Trump on his "bold decision" which he said will change history.
"History will record that President Trump acted to deny the world's most dangerous regime, the world's most dangerous weapons," Netanyahu said.
DIPLOMACY UNSUCCESSFUL
The strikes came as Israel and Iran have been engaged in more than a week of aerial combat that has resulted in deaths and injuries in both countries.
Israel launched the attacks on Iran saying that it wanted to remove any chance of Tehran developing nuclear weapons. Iran says its nuclear program is for peaceful purposes only.
Diplomatic efforts by Western nations to stop the hostilities have been unsuccessful.
In recent days, Democratic lawmakers and some Republicans have argued that Trump must receive permission from the U.S. Congress before committing the U.S. military to any combat against Iran.
Republican Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Roger Wicker of Mississippi applauded the operation but cautioned that the U.S. now faced "very serious choices ahead."
Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Jim Risch, a Republican, said that despite the heavy U.S. bombings over Iran, "This war is Israel's war, not our war."
He added, "There will not be American boots on the ground in Iran."
One Republican lawmaker, Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky, simply said, "This is not constitutional."
Democratic Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia said the U.S. public "is overwhelmingly opposed to the U.S. waging war on Iran" and accused Trump of displaying "horrible judgment."
Israel launched attacks on June 13, saying Iran was on the verge of developing nuclear weapons. Israel is widely assumed to possess nuclear weapons, which it neither confirms nor denies.
At least 430 people have been killed and 3,500 injured in Iran since Israel began its attacks, Iranian state-run Nour News said, citing the health ministry.
In Israel, 24 civilians have been killed by Iranian missile attacks, according to local authorities, in the worst conflict between the longtime enemies. More than 450 Iranian missiles have been fired towards Israel, according to the Israeli prime minister's office.
Israeli officials said 1,272 people have been injured since the beginning of the hostilities, with 14 in serious condition.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
David Brent
Nice!
Just need to take out the leaders of the regime now, all the way to the top.
Bob Fosse
Warmonger.
kaimycahl
MOP IRAN!! For the people
lincolnman
Well, there it is...ANOTHER REPUB President and ANOTHER REPUB Middle East war...they just can't help themselves...
Remember when Trump and our MAGA-friends here were trashing all the NEOCONs in their party for being warmongers and wanting endless Middle East wars?
Now - "Send in the B2s"....
Of course, there's a large part of MAGA-world that thinks this is a betrayal of his "no new wars" pledge - which it clearly is... Expect Steve Bannon, Tucker Carlson, and MTG to go nuclear...
So grab some popcorn and watch the "fake MAGA" and "real MAGA" fight it out...it's going to be real messy...and so enjoyable...
sakurasuki
Please remember campaign promise, is it American first or AIPAC first?
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trumps-decision-to-strike-iran-may-draw-more-criticism-from-maga-anti-interventionists
https://www.cnn.com/2025/06/18/politics/video/tucker-carlson-ted-cruz-iran-vrtc
isabelle
Totally wrong. The US has learned nothing from past misadventures like Iraq.
Trump has an almost unrivaled ability to ignore those giving him good advice, whilst being swayed by literally some of the worst people in the world like Netanyahu and Putin.
The "no war" president... starts another war.
Peter Neil
And then what? You think people will be rejoicing in the streets?
A lot of upheaval possibly in store — oil (Strait of Hormuz) for one. Secondary and tertiary economic consequences. The US is not oil self sufficient.
Except for lining his own pockets, nothing Trump does turns out for the better.
Fountain
“It’s America first from now on. We’re no longer getting involved in other countries’ businesses. That’s what I voted for.”
I have read our MAGA friends on this website all post versions of the above.
It will be absolutely fascinating to see how they spin this……
kwatt
It looks like the US joined the Israel's war.
Peter Neil
One thing for sure sure, they won’t be heading down to recruiting stations to sign up.
GuruMick
"On behalf of our Jewish masters...." Trump could have said.
How long before Iran just starts up again ?
This time with real malicious intent.
Mr Kipling
Zionist Jews run the US government. Republican and Democrat.
bass4funk
Good. Sad it had to come to this though.
lincolnman
You'll get some version of "I support President Trump bombing Iran" BUT "I'm not for bombing Iran"...and they'll swear that's not a self-contradiction...
Then when you ask them to explain how this isn't a violation of his no new wars pledge and to "avoid endless Middle East wars"....you'll be told to "scroll up - I already answered that".....
Peter Neil
I remember Trump growling years ago that Obama was going to start a war with Iran and it would be a disaster for the US and the world.
Well, The Saudi’s and Netanyahu got what they wanted. Iran’s been months away from a bomb for the last 35 years.
bass4funk
One thing for sure sure, they won’t be heading down to recruiting stations to sign up.
https://kyma.com/the-good-stuff/military-matters/2025/06/16/army-recruitment-levels-are-at-their-highest-level-in-15-years/
HopeSpringsEternal
Let's hope the leadership in Iran comes to its senses ASAP and gives up their nuclear weapons program and joins the league of peaceful civilized nations.
Iran definitely does not want to go the way of North Korea, so it's high time to modernize and prosper, just like neighboring Gulf States are so busy doing right now!
Xamo
This has been 46 years in the making.
bass4funk
No war
https://x.com/repdancrenshaw/status/1936579800593822151?s=46&t=YGWP_lcRZjddiWlx4QxURQ
Yes, the U.S. as well.
If you want to believe that, fine.
Bret T
Huh. I thought for sure there'd be all kinds of support for this on JT. Man did I read the room wrong (8-).
Iran has been chanting "Death to America" and "Death to Israel" for decades. They continue to sign and violate agreements about pursuing nuclear weapons.
There are consequences under this President. America is no longer everybody's lovable, ATM machine that we've been in the past.
HopeSpringsEternal
ENTIRE World FAR better off, including the great people of Iran, without their selfish stupid hateful leadership busy foolishly pursuing nuclear weapons.
Iran's nuclear weapons program was greatest existential threat to the entire world and its existence risked setting off a nuclear arm's race across dozens of countries.
Time for Iran to follow the Arab Gulf States lead, pursue peace and prosperity, diversify their economy and greatly improve the quality of life for its citizens!
DJ Trump - Making the World Safe Again!
Fountain
“The other way around actually”
Nice try.
Actually, it isn’t.
It doesn’t even make any sense.
bass4funk
I’m MAGA to the core and there is no way you can allow this twisted regime to have nukes, Trump just did the world a huge favor. The mullahs were given every single opportunity to avoid this, but they didn’t, that’s on them.
HopeSpringsEternal
US public support "for eliminating the Iranian Nuclear Weapons Program, using whatever means necessary" was at least 80% in all polling conducted this week!
DJ Trump = Consequential Historical Leadership!
bass4funk
But it is though, the Dems don’t have a pot to urinate in, none.
And that’s why we are in this mess, check back to 2015 where it all started
didou
Israel bombed Iran before the Us-Iran negotiations, then now the US bomb before the EU-Iran negotiations.
Why those countries do not leave a chance to negotiations.
Israel has not even sign the The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons. How can it condemn others, It can not give any lesson
GuruMick
Hope...marrying your family members probably has 80% support in some US states.
Doesnt make it right.
Why is this the USA,s fight....try not to use the word "existential " in any reply.
USA the only nation to use atomic bombs in warfare....probably pretty comfy with the idea
Bret T
Iran is the world's leading sponsor and facilitator of terrorism. That should be enough reason right there for people to support this action to prevent them from having enriched uranium to supply to radical groups.
HopeSpringsEternal
China's the big loser in reality, as the CCP has hundreds of $billions in defense related contracts with Iran, decades under contract in exchange for oil and gas
Trump's sweeping the Middle East, Gulf States last month with massive defense and AI deals, locking out China and now this Iranian military operation.
Trump's clearly not forgotten about the origins of Covid!
itsonlyrocknroll
U.S. bombs Iran: President Trump to address nation after attack
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=he0wwfAl_ak&t=2785s
Scroll through to 45.03
I thought President Trump would decide whether to effectively join this Israeli Iranian conflict within a three four-day timescale, it is no surprise Israel would apply pressure.
I suggest Iran will view this as a act of war.
Maybe it was naive to believe a diplomatic solution would ever become a reality.
With such a US military force sent to the region, committed, assembled, this strike could be preamble for US/Israel to wage a conflict to depose Iran regime.
Fountain
So, it’s something that had to be done. Therefore, you’d also be in full support of this military action if a Democrat president had sanctioned it, Bass4funk.
I don’t believe that for a second.
GuruMick
Hey MAGA ....will the Iranians "rise up now " against their brutal oppressors ?
Or just see more interference and warfare directed at them.?
My guess, life goes on for a people with a 2,500 year history as a nation.
wallace
Iran will strike Israel and the US military bases and ships. They could close the Straits of Hormuz. A major development in the conflict. All US planes and pilots returned to their bases.
bass4funk
I would in this manner
You don’t need to. I’m not asking you to believe me. lol
Harry_Gatto
Did those aircraft get fired on or even targeted by AA guns or missiles or did those great warriors just fly their aircraft on a preprogrammed course and drop some bombs at a preprogrammed height and location and then just turn around and fly back, or to some other safe haven? Great warriors indeed.
wallace
Netanyahu will be the main winner and secure his place in an election.
Mr Kipling
Not the leader. In order.... US, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan so Iran maybe No.5?
GuruMick
Well....probably gives those brave IDF something to celebrate.
No boots on Iranian soil, no fighting a real army, back to killing kids and women at food stations in Gaza
HopeSpringsEternal
What is "right" is not trusting the Iranian regime, based on their 46year radical violent terrorist history with the awesome responsibility of nuclear weapons.
This has nothing to do with 99.99% of Iranians, always the case of a couple bad rotten apples, making life terrible, or at least not so pleasant, for so many others.
DJ Trump exercised prudent risk mgmt., as no reason to gamble on Iran suddenly becoming a good actor.
bass4funk
Go for it, won’t be that easy since their military capabilities have been drastically diminished
Yes
geronimo2006
Trump is gambling that Iran can't hit back and his own MAGA supporters will fall in line. I would say probably yes to both. But how will Russia and China respond after the dust settles? They will not want to see the regime fall like in Syria and will likely become involved to prevent that. Hopefully a diplomatic solution is still possible.
HopeSpringsEternal
Reckless speculation above, as Iran could and should seek a peace offramp ASAP, because they can achieve as much or even more than UAE, KSA, Quatar, etc.
Why not give peace and prosperity a shot?!
wallace
The president revealed to Fox News' Sean Hannity that the U.S. military used six massive 30,000-pound 'bunker buster' bombs on Iran's Fordow nuclear site.
The other two nuclear sites were targeted with 30 Tomahawk missiles launched from submarines 400 miles away.
Nibek32
Israel and Russia own trump.
Fighto!
This could end very, very badly for America. Both for the personnel on their bases in the area, and within their own borders. I doubt Iran will simply lay down their arms.
Will America now bomb the nuclear facilities in Nirth Korea? They have a similar despotic regime making threats for years toward Japan and SK, and exporting nuclear weapons tech.
HopeSpringsEternal
The B-2s returned, but the US retains awesome firepower in the Middle East, a third carrier group will arrive shortly, etc. Iran should take this chance to negotiate a peaceful settlement to this military operation
Starbucks
Will America now bomb the nuclear facilities in Nirth Korea? They have a similar despotic regime making threats for years toward Japan and SK, and exporting nuclear weapons tech.
Not Jewish enough.
Yrral
Where the beef T A C O Iran got 900 pound of Uranium Hexafluoride at their disposal,by the way Iran was notified ahead of time and T A C O told them they can stay in power,I àm not losing any sleep over it,if you are insecure
JJE
What happened to that UN Charter that people waxed lyrical about in 2022?
Let's pretend Article 51 doesn't exist.
Also maintain the fiction attacking declared (NPT) nuclear facilities isn't a flagrant breach of international law.
Ego Sum Lux Mundi
It appears Trump decided to bend the knee to Clown World in the end. Every empire seems to end this way, with imperial overstretch. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Pax Americana is going the way of its predecessors.
This is yet another betrayal of the American people by yet another president who clearly does not have its national interests in mind. Even if it initially looks as if things are going well for this course of action, well, Iraq and Afghanistan looked pretty good too… at first.
Vanillasludge
MAGA will do whatever Trump says to do. That’s part of being in a cult. Whether this action was right or wrong, I don’t know, but it decisively goes against Trumps election promises.
America has a bad history of judgment in these cases. Let’s hope this is an exception.
browny1
Tulsi Gabbard - Trump's hand picked National Intelligence Director -
In her March testimony to lawmakers, Gabbard said the intelligence community “continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon and Supreme Leader Khamenei has not authorized the nuclear weapons program he suspended in 2003.”
“I don’t care what she said,” Trump told reporters.
Coming up to date - Friday 20th -Trump :
A reporter asked, “What intelligence do you have that Iran is building a nuclear weapon? Your intelligence community said they have no evidence.”
The president responded, “Then my intelligence community is wrong. Who in the intelligence community said that?”
“Your DNI [director of national intelligence], Tulsi Gabbard,” the reporter replied.
“She’s wrong,” Trump said.
Power is all about Power and the Powerful are always right - right?
Nibek32
So much war and death under trump. He is a cancer for the world.
bass4funk
And I own Europe.
Seriously? Don’t go there, you’re going to lose on that one all day long
OssanAmerica
Totally against this action and it risks the US getting pulled back into another never ending mideast war. I think it shows poor decision making on the part of Trump, who has displayed being a lapdog to Netanyahu for years.
On he other had, if we can get he support of Saudi Arabia, UAE, Jordan and Egypt, maybe we can get by without another full war.
The only good thing to come out of this for the United States is that it has created a rift among MAGA. Yes all you red capped folks, he lied. Again.
HopeSpringsEternal
Tulsi Gabbard is in TOTAL alignment with Pres. Trump, and she posted on X so just yesterday.
Only a question of could the weaponized nuclear materials be miniaturized for a nuclear warhead, and if so, the time needed. Iran has the weapons materials
Gabbard and others believe that Iran needed some time to design a nuclear warhead for their more than capable missile delivery systems, including hypersonic
wallace
It will take weeks to work out the extent of the damage caused.
Yrral
Hope,nobody fear Trump,this was coward act,the US has the same power,but lost 50 thousands mens