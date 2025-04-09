U.S. forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China; says it is willing to talk to other countries

The United States said on Tuesday that 104% duties on imports from China will take effect shortly after midnight, even as the Trump administration moved to quickly start talks with other trading partners targeted by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff plan.
U.S. stocks retreated on the news. Global markets had previously posted gains on hopes that Trump might be willing to negotiate down the array of country and product-specific trade barriers he is erecting around the world's largest consumer market.
The administration has scheduled talks with South Korea and Japan, two close allies and major trading partners, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is due to visit next week.
But the White House made clear that country-specific tariffs of up to 50% would nevertheless take effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time, as planned.
Those tariffs will be especially steep for China, as Trump has ratcheted up duties on its imports to 104% in response to counter-tariffs Beijing announced last week. China has refused to bow to what it called "blackmail" and has vowed to "fight to the end."
Administration officials said they would not prioritize negotiations with the world's No. 2 economic power.
Trump's sweeping tariffs have raised fears of recession and upended a global trading order that has been in place for decades.
"Right now, we've received the instruction to prioritize our allies and our trading partners like Japan and Korea and others," White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on Fox News.
The White House said Trump instructed his trade team to create "tailor made" deals for the nearly 70 countries that have reached out for talks.
Trump's lead trade negotiator, Jamieson Greer, told Congress that his office is trying to work quickly but is not facing a particular deadline.
"The president has been clear, again, that he's not doing exemptions or exceptions in the near term," Greer told lawmakers.
China is bracing for a war of attrition, and manufacturers are warning about profits and scrambling to plan new overseas plants. Citing rising external risks, Citi cut its 2025 China GDP growth forecast to 4.2% from 4.7%.
Three out of four Americans expect prices to rise as Trump's tariffs kick in, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.
Chipmaker Micron told customers it will impose a tariff-related surcharge starting on Wednesday, while U.S. clothing retailers said they are delaying orders and holding off on hiring. Running shoes made in Vietnam that now retail for $155 will cost $220 when Trump's 46% tariff on that country takes effect, according to an industry group.
Consumers are stocking up while they can. "I'm buying double of whatever - beans, canned goods, flour, you name it," Thomas Jennings, 53, said as he pushed a shopping cart through the aisles of a New Jersey Walmart.
Stock markets found a firmer footing on Tuesday after a gut-wrenching few days for investors which prompted some business leaders, including those close to Trump, to urge the president to reverse course.
European shares bounced off 14-month lows after four straight sessions of heavy selling, while global oil prices steadied after falling to four-year lows.
Wall Street's main indexes had posted gains earlier in the day, but fell after the White House said the tariffs on China would take effect.
The European Commission, meanwhile, is mulling counter-tariffs of 25% on a range of U.S. goods including soybeans, nuts and sausages, though other potential items like bourbon whiskey were left off the list. Officials said they stood ready to negotiate.
The 27-member bloc is struggling with tariffs on autos and metals already in place, and faces a 20% tariff on other products on Wednesday. Trump has also threatened to impose tariffs on EU alcoholic drinks.
European pharma companies, also fearful of the tariff fallout, warned the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in a meeting that Trump's tariffs would expedite the industry's shift away from Europe and towards the United States.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
15 Comments
Login to comment
Tamarama
Madness. Stupidity.
Trump is a dangerously loose canon, he's not rational, he's not measured, he's destroying relationships faster than he can apply the tanning lotion at this point.
The US is in big trouble.
rainyday
Yay, the people who hate inflation have now doubled the price of everything for you.
RichardPearce
Wait until China decides it, too, can slap 'secondary sanctions' on countries, and besides mirroring the American tariffs, starts penalizing countries for appeasing Trump rather than slapping him right back.
Underworld
What absolute idiocy.
Ah_so
Two new words that you'll get used to hearing over the year are Trumpflation and Trumpcession.
quercetum
China is just not that desperate to make a deal with the US and won’t be bending the knee.
If you’re looking to buy a car and your budget is $90,000. There’s no difference if the price is $100,000 or $150,000. You’re not going to buy it.
The U.S. doesn’t have the leverage. What’s next 154%? After 35% little difference beyond the price point.
FizzBit
Endlessly kicking the debt can down the road is what some folks want. I guess only serious people understand that you can not tax or barrow your way to prosperity. The folks living in debt fantasy land just like to complain and are basically deer in the headlights when a President actually tries to put logic back into the economy.
Tokyo Guy
I have to stand corrected on one thing. I always thought Trump was only able to think about five minutes ahead at best. Now I realise that he can see decades into the future, when the Chinese have taken over as the world's dominant economy and the reputation of the US is so volatile that any country with half a mind is going to be very, very wary of dealing with us in any way, shape or form.
blackpassenger
That’s what stupid Americans voted for
Hiro
Whatever he is doing, you gotta hand it to him. Is working toward America favor. Man, crazy that someone is that determined to fight for his country. The rest of the world might burn but still, is pretty impressive to find a president that actually willing to go through with what he had promised during the election. You gotta hate his guts but on the other hand still be impress by him. He is forcing it down the throat of everyone and you still have to take it, swallow it and even pay for it.
Our politicians on the other hand has no spines. They are scared of doing anything to change the status quo.
I'veSeenFootage
People stocking up on food, always a sign of a country doing great! "lol".
asdfgtr
More economic carnage thanks to the idiocy of Donald Trump and those that voted for him:
S&P 500's 3-day drop was one of the worst sell-offs since WWII
https://finance.yahoo.com/video/p-500s-3-day-drop-215102171.html
Yrral
It a village to raise a child,it takes the village idiot too run the world economy
Underworld
FizzBit
U.S. forges ahead with 104% tariffs on China; says it is willing to talk to other countries
There is no logic in what the president is doing and it has nothing to do with the debt.
And to be clear, Trump has never wanted to fix the debt. In his first term, he added massively to the debt. And this term his tax cuts will do the same.
TaiwanIsNotChina
My stocks are hedged: let's ride this baby all the way down to a Trump exit from the White House.
lincolnman
What someone in the administration is a "negotiator"...why?
Peter Navarro, Trump right-hand guy and former jailbird has said clearly; "This is not a negotiation"...
So what's up with this MAGA-fans? Right hand doesn't know what the left hand is doing?
Or is this just Trump's dementia infecting his whole cabinet?