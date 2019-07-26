Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Attorney General William Barr has ordered the Federal Bureau of Prisons to resume executions after a 16-year hiatus Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. government to resume federal executions after 16-year break

0 Comments
By SAUL LOEB
WASHINGTON

The U.S. federal government will resume its use of capital punishment after a 16-year hiatus and have set execution dates for five convicted murderers, U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr announced Thursday.

Acting on President Donald Trump's call for tougher penalties on violent crimes, Barr directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to adopt a new lethal injection protocol to clear the way to carry out death sentences.

"The Justice Department upholds the rule of law -- and we owe it to the victims and their families to carry forward the sentence imposed by our justice system," Barr said in a statement.

There were 25 executions in the United States last year, all carried out by state authorities on people convicted on state charges.

The government has about 60 people on death row in federal prisons.

But debate about the methods of execution and controversy over the drugs used, as well as a reticence by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama to carry out death sentences, means that no federal prisoner has been put to death since 2003.

Barr ordered the Bureau of Prisons to carry out executions using a single lethal injection of the barbiturate phenobarbital, replacing the previous, three-drug cocktails using thiopental.

"Since 2010, 14 states have used pentobarbital in over 200 executions, and federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have repeatedly upheld the use of pentobarbital in executions as consistent with the Eighth Amendment" of the constitution, which bars cruel and unusual punishment, the Justice Department said.

On Barr's order, the Federal Bureau of Prisons has scheduled executions for five people all found guilty 15 years ago or more in brutal murders that involved children.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Kanazawa

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

6 Anime With Compelling Female Protagonists to Enjoy in 2019

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Culture

What is the Meaning of Weeaboo or Weeb?

GaijinPot Blog

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 30, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Mount Koya

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

SNG: Helping Students Piece Together the Japanese Language Puzzle

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

7 Unique Japanese Summer Festivals 2019: Tokyo Edition

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining