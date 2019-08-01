Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A still image of Hamza bin Laden taken from the wedding video of Al-Qaeda founder Osama Bin Laden's son, apparently filmed in Iran Photo: FEDERATION FOR DEFENSE OF DEMOCRACIES/AFP/File
world

U.S. has intel that Osama bin Laden's son is dead: report

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

U.S. intelligence has received information that al-Qaida founder Osama bin Laden's son Hamza has died, NBC News reported Wednesday.

NBC said three U.S. officials had confirmed they had information of Hamza bin Laden's death, but gave no details of the date or place, and did not indicate if they had confirmed the information.

Questioned by reporters in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump did not confirm or deny the report.

"I don't want to comment on it," he said.

In February the U.S. government put a $1 million bounty on Bin Laden's head, saying the man sometimes dubbed the "crown prince of jihad" was "emerging as a leader in the al-Qaida franchise."

He had put out audio and video messages calling for attacks on the United States and other countries, especially to avenge his father's killing by U.S. forces in Pakistan in May 2011.

Documents seized in the raid on his father's house in Abbottabad suggested Hamza was being groomed as heir to the al-Qaida leadership, according to the U.S. State Department.

U.S. forces also found a video of the wedding of Hamza, who was thought to have been 30, to the daughter of another senior al-Qaida official that is believed to have taken place in Iran.

Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts have never been pinpointed. He was believed to have been under house arrest in Iran but reports suggest he also may have resided in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria.

The group behind the deadly September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States, al-Qaida's prominence as a radical Islamist group has faded over the past decade in the shadow of the Islamic State group.

But branches and associated jihadist groups in Afghanistan, Yemen, Syria and elsewhere have underscored its continuing potency.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

How many children did Osama bin Laden have, and how many of them, in Saudi Arabia and elsewhere, are using their family wealth to continue his mission. And given Saudi's obscene oil wealth passed down to the thousands of royal family members, many of whom share bin Laden's extremist views, and oil wealth that's been shared with families closest to the 'royal' family, many of whom share bin Laden's views, are using their wealth to continue bin Laden's mission.

But the US alt right still support the Saudi royals because they're buying billions of $ worth of military equipment further enriching big war industries thanks to Trump, Moscow Mitch etal and 'helping' the Trump/GOP economy. And Jared is being sent by Trump and his neo-cons to sell Saudis nuke tech?

U.S. intelligence has received information

which will be rejected by the global alt right who'll wait for the Moscow report.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Museums

Meguro Parasitological Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Netflix Japan: 10 Series to Binge in 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Japan Elects First Openly Gay Man To The National Diet

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

50 Best Beauty Salons in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Festivals

Yokohama Pikachu Outbreak

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

2019 Fireworks Festivals Across Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan in 2019?

GaijinPot Blog