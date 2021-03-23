Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, has warned Americans not to let their guard down too soon against the coronavirus, and still continue to avoid travel Photo: POOL/AFP/File
world

U.S. health officials alarmed by rise in air travel

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

A top U.S. health official on Monday warned Americans it was too soon to resume traveling despite progress in the battle against the coronavirus, after data showed the country recorded its highest number of airport check-ins since last year.

"Now is not the time to travel," Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), told reporters, urging people to keep up with measures to stem the spread of the virus even as the vaccination rate increases.

On Sunday, more than 1.5 million passengers were checked in at U.S. airports, a level that had not been reached since March 15, 2020, according to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

"Much of the travel, we know, is related to people who are going on spring break," said Walensky.

Miami Beach, the Florida city that symbolizes the annual university vacation period, declared an emergency this weekend and imposed a curfew to contain the chaos as thousands descended to party en masse.

"We're worried not just for what happens when you are on the airplane itself, but what happens when people travel. That is, they go out; they mix -- they mix with people who are not vaccinated," added Walensky.

The rate of U.S. COVID infections has been plateauing at over 50,000 for the past several weeks.

Officials suspect new variants like B.1.117, together with states loosening restrictions, have kept the daily case figures in the tens of thousands.

At the same time, a quarter of the U.S. population has now received at least one dose of vaccine -- so the vaccine and the virus are essentially locked in a tie.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Take this healthcare survey and receive a ¥1000 Amazon Voucher

Help improve healthcare access for foreigners by filling out this questionnaire from the University of Tokyo.

Department of Community and Global Health, the University of Tokyo

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #123: Ramen Shop Owner Warns Against Undercooked Chashu

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Five Meditation Tips for Busy Tokyoites

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

My First Trip to Tohoku: Why It Belongs on Your Post-Pandemic Travel List

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

Okayama

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

All You Need to Know About Japanese Cherry Blossoms

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms Around Fukuoka

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Importance of Food Presentation

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

The Best Spots to See Cherry Blossoms in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Discover Tohoku with the New JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

Persevering through COVID-19: What we Can Learn from Japan’s Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Blog