U.S. hits Iran with sanctions ahead of key nuke talks meeting

The United States on Friday hit Iran with a fresh set of sanctions as President Joe Biden prepares for a key weekend meeting with European leaders to discuss the possible resumption of nuclear talks with the Islamic Republic.
The Treasury Department announced the new penalties against two senior members of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps and two affiliated companies for supplying lethal drones and related material to insurgent groups in Iraq, Lebanon and Yemen and to Ethiopia, which has been fighting rival Tigray forces for almost a year.
Although the sanctions are unrelated to Iran’s atomic program, the Biden administration has said it wants to build on a potential agreement to revive the languishing 2015 nuclear deal to include Iranian support for such groups and curtail its ballistic missile development.
Iran has yet to commit to a date to return to the nuclear talks in Vienna but has signaled it will do so next week with a target of late November for resuming the negotiations. The U.S. and others have expressed skepticism about Iranian intentions, and Biden is set to meet the leaders of Britain, France and Germany on Saturday in Rome to plot strategy on Iran.
The Vienna negotiations halted in June ahead of Iran's election that brought hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi to power. The talks, which do not directly involve the U.S. because President Donald Trump withdrew from the nuclear deal in 2018, have languished since despite the stated intentions of both Washington and Tehran to return to compliance with the agreement.
Friday's sanctions block any assets that those targeted may have in U.S. jurisdictions, bar Americans from transactions with them and, perhaps more importantly, also subject foreign people and firms that do business with them to potential penalties.
The two targeted Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders, Brig. Gen. Saeed Aghajani and Brig. Gen. Abdollah Mehrabi, oversee the Guard's drone activities, including support for unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, attacks by proxies on commercial vessels, Saudi oil facilities and U.S. and allied interests throughout the Middle East, according to Treasury.
“Iran’s proliferation of UAVs across the region threatens international peace and stability. Iran and its proxy militants have used UAVs to attack U.S. forces, our partners, and international shipping,” Treasury said in a statement. “Treasury will continue to hold Iran accountable for its irresponsible and violent acts.”
The two firms, the Kimia Part Sivan Co. and the Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Co., along with the latter's managing director, were sanctioned for supplying engines and technical assistance to the drone programs, Treasury said.
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Although the sanctions are unrelated to Iran's atomic program.
Yeah right
You don't honestly expect me to believe that.
Just about missiles and drones ?
Missiles and drones and bullets that are not weapons of mass destruction.
Yeah right.
Desert Tortoise
One of the objections the US Congress had to the first six party agreement to stop Iran's nuclear weapons program was that it omitted Iran's promiscuity developing and selling missiles and drones to its surrogates such as Hezbollah and more recently the Houthis. Conventionally armed missiles and drone using conventional weapons (in both cases meaning the warheads are not nuclear, biological or chemical) are by definition not weapons of mass destruction.
RichardPearce
Well, that's one way to convince them that the US is serious about finally complying with the JCPOA, for the first time, like Biden promised he would.
And seeing as the talks are all about bringing the US back into the JCPOA, and the EU3 states finally also coming into compliance, so that Iran can't continue to use the 'snapback clause' to ignore American paranoia and develop their civilian nuclear energy and isotopes program in compliance with 'only' the General Safeguards of the NNPT, well, seems that Trump won't be the only American President who let his domestic political agenda get in the way of what we're supposed to believe is an international matter of grave concern (other than the too busy or too gullible to look at the facts, everyone, even the Israeli regime's armed thugs, knows that the Iranians are NOT working towards a nuclear weapon, they're working towards nuclear fueled shipping)
Between Iran becoming a full member of the SCO, and China's security needs including having fully developed resource extraction within the BRI network (rather than being shipped in across the oceans, a route subject to naval blockades and weather conditions) whatever additional economic terrorism, oops, 'sanctions', Biden comes up with will have an impact that translates into rounding errors on the present ones, and the number of states deciding that allowing the US to ignore their sovereignty is a bad idea is going to continue to grow (especially with access to the very affordable Cuban/Iranian Covid vaccines as a side benefit) leading a lot more corporations to either HSBC it (simply ask for a fight leaf 'assurance') or otherwise game their way into becoming part of Iran's economy anyway.
And for all the self deception the Israeli regime indulges in, they aren't going to attack Iran in a way that will force Iran to destroy the Israeli regime's ability to violently oppress the majority of its population. They're like Trump, completely rational under their irrational beliefs and claims, and will always pull back before the 'trouble' they're in because of their acts becomes actual trouble for them.
cla68
So, the Biden Administration is agreeing with Trump on this one?
Strangerland
Nope.