Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press availability with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at the State Department in Washington, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
world

U.S. hopes for North Korea nuclear talks despite missile tests

0 Comments
By MATTHEW LEE
WASHINGTON

The U.S. is still hoping to hold another round of nuclear talks with North Korea despite the country's recent missile tests, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

Those talks could be held within a "a couple of weeks," Pompeo said, speaking shortly after returning from Asia and a failed effort to meet with officials from the isolated country.

He also pointed out that North Korea's recent tests were of short-range missiles, but that the government of Kim Jong Un was conducting nuclear tests and long-range missile tests when President Donald Trump took office.

"We watch the actions that they are taking, the actions that are taking place inside of North Korea," he said. "We are mindful that when we came in there was nuclear testing taking place. That has not occurred, there are not long-range missiles being fired. Those are both good things."

At their historic first summit in Singapore, Trump and the Kim agreed to pursue denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, but little progress has been made. The talks broke down after an inconclusive second summit in Vietnam earlier this year. The two leaders met again in June at the DMZ.

Pompeo had hoped to make progress on a resumption of talks last week by meeting the North's foreign minister at an Asian security forum in Thailand. North Korea, however, did not send anyone to the conference and a meeting never materialized.

Despite that, Pompeo said he remained hopeful the talks would restart.

"We are planning for negotiations in a couple of weeks and we anticipate the two teams getting back together," he said.

Earlier Wednesday, North Korea said Kim had supervised a live-fire demonstration of newly developed, short-range ballistic missiles that was intended to send a warning to the United States and South Korea over joint military exercises.

The official Korean Central News Agency said two missiles launched from a western airfield flew across the country and over the area surrounding the capital, Pyongyang, before accurately hitting an island target off its eastern coast.

The tests were the latest of four rounds of weapons demonstrations over the past two weeks that have taken place during the stalemate in nuclear negotiations. Trump has repeatedly dismissed the significance of the tests, even though the weapons show North Korea's ability to strike at U.S. allies South Korea and Japan and its military bases there.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 10-15

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

How Payday Works For An English Teacher in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Jobs in Japanese Gaming: The Life of a Video Games Agent

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Celebrate A Sweet Tokyo Summer With These ‘Cool’ Dessert Buffets

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Where To Eat In Tokyo

L’Antica Pizzeria da Michele: A True Classic Never Goes Out Of Style

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Books About Japan That Expat Parents Should Read To Their Kids

Savvy Tokyo