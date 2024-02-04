Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Smoke rises above North Gaza
Israeli soldiers manoeuvre a tank near the border with the North Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, Israel January 31, 2024. REUTERS/Amir Cohen Photo: Reuters/AMIR COHEN
world

U.S. House panel recommends $17.6 billion in military aid for Israel

0 Comments
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON

Legislation providing $17.6 billion in new military assistance to Israel as it wages war against Hamas was unveiled on Saturday in the U.S. House of Representatives.

The funding bill, offered by a House Appropriations panel, could come to a vote in the full House sometime next week, Speaker Mike Johnson said in a letter to members.

The Republican-controlled House had previously approved $14.3 billion in new military aid to Israel, but with the requirement that it be paid for by clawing back a chunk of money already targeted for the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.

The Democratic-controlled Senate balked at that provision and is expected to unveil a legislative package that would aid Israel as well as provide more military assistance for Ukraine in its war against Russia.

That same Senate bill is also expected to contain proposals for strengthening security along the southern U.S. border with Mexico.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has taken steps to start debate on that multipronged bill next week, with a first procedural vote no later than Wednesday.

According to the House Appropriations Committee, the $17.6 billion would include funds to help replenish Israel's missile defense systems, procure additional advanced weapons systems, and produce artillery and other munitions.

Some of the funding would also be used to replenish U.S. arms provided to Israel following the Oct. 7 Hamas attack on Israel.

"The need to support our closest ally and our own forces in the region has never been more pressing," Johnson said in his letter to colleagues.

It was unclear whether far-right House members might balk at the funding for Israel without an equal amount of savings elsewhere in the budget.

House Republicans have insisted that any new aid to Ukraine be accompanied by strong new U.S. border controls at a time when record numbers of immigrants are trying to enter the United States. While the Senate plans to do just that, Johnson already has said the border security package to be unveiled in the Senate is insufficient.

Before new military aid to Israel or Ukraine can be delivered, the House and Senate must pass the same bill before sending it to President Joe Biden, a Democrat, for signing into law.

The Senate also wants to include aid to Taiwan as part of its legislation.

© Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Anime Illustration Online Workshop: Drawing Beautiful Hairstyles of Japanese Animation

Join us for a webinar on how hair is represented in anime, presented by a teacher from Anime Artist Academy. See the latest examples and learn how to put these techniques into practice. Attendance is free but only 50 spots are available.

Feb 21 (Wed), 5PM (Japan Standard Time)

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tokyo’s Best Fruit Picking Spots

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Jojakko-ji

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must Haves For DIY Nails

Savvy Tokyo

Nozawaonsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The Best Things To Do In Sapporo

GaijinPot Blog

Ioki Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo Chocolate Shops: 7 Best For Valentine’s and Beyond

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Gluten-Free Eating in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Why MobalPay is Your Expat Survival Payment Card in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Fujimi Panorama Resort

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Tokyo Joypolis

GaijinPot Travel