U.S. immigration officials told to largely pause raids on farms, hotels, NYT reports

U.S. President Donald Trump's administration has told immigration officials to largely pause raids and arrests in the agricultural industry, hotels and restaurants, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The report cited an internal email and three U.S. officials with knowledge of the guidance.
"Effective today, please hold on all work site enforcement investigations/operations on agriculture (including aquaculture and meat packing plants), restaurants and operating hotels,” Tatum King, a senior official at the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said in guidance to regional leaders of the department, the Times added.
The Department of Homeland Security confirmed the guidance to the Times and said: “We will follow the president’s direction and continue to work to get the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens off of America’s streets,”
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House and U.S. department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside of regular business hours.
The report comes after Trump said on Thursday he would issue an order soon to address the effects of his immigration crackdown on the country's farm and hotel industries, which rely heavily on migrant labor.
U.S. farm industry groups have long wanted Trump to spare their sector from mass deportations, which could upend a food supply chain dependent on immigrants.
Trump is carrying out his campaign promise to deport immigrants in the country illegally. But protesters and some Trump supporters have questioned the targeting of those who are not convicted criminals, including in places of employment such as those that sparked last week's protests in Los Angeles.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
4 Comments
Login to comment
GuruMick
If you punish the employers who use illegal immigrants, you punish gool old Republican people
That simple.
HopeSpringsEternal
Turns out that many businesses use illegal immigrants in order to increase their profits. As illegals cannot easily sue their employers, work for $far less, given far less benefits, etc. In other words, illegals are easily exploited.
Politicians that 'enable' business, by not enforcing immigration laws in sanctuary cities and states, thus receive lots of $support from such businesses. It turns out that "Blue" states are by far the worst offenders.
As immigrants needed, especially in farming and other low skill service areas, the key is to make sure they're vetted and obtain the legal right to work. This protects both US citizens and immigrants from exploitation.
As a result, vast majority of US citizens want legal vetted immigrants, not illegal unvetted immigrants, as it far better ensures public safety and the rule of law.
Naturally, unvetted illegal alien criminals are not wanted, about 90% of Americans want them deported ASAP.
wallace
It could also be that not enough Americans want to work those jobs anymore. The immigrants could be issued with temporary work visas for those jobs.
California, Texas, and Florida have the highest numbers of unauthorized immigrants, with millions residing in each state.
California: Estimated to have around 1.8 million unauthorized immigrants.
Texas: Estimated to have around 1.6 million unauthorized immigrants.
Florida: Estimated to have around 1.2 million unauthorized immigrants.
New York: Estimated to have around 650,000 unauthorized immigrants.
New Jersey: Estimated to have around 475,000 unauthorized immigrants.
Illinois: Estimated to have around 400,000 unauthorized immigrants.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Add in the Home Depot. It is a pain in the rear to get work done on your house.