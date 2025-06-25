U.S. intel says strikes did not destroy Iran nuclear program

A classified preliminary U.S. intelligence report has concluded that American strikes on Iran set back Tehran's nuclear program by just a few months -- rather than destroying it as claimed by President Donald Trump.
U.S. media on Tuesday cited people familiar with the Defense Intelligence Agency findings as saying the weekend strikes did not fully eliminate Iran's centrifuges or stockpile of enriched uranium.
The strikes sealed off entrances to some facilities without destroying underground buildings, according to the report.
White House Press Secretary Karline Leavitt confirmed the authenticity of the assessment but said it was "flat-out wrong and was classified as 'top secret' but was still leaked."
"The leaking of this alleged assessment is a clear attempt to demean President Trump, and discredit the brave fighter pilots who conducted a perfectly executed mission to obliterate Iran’s nuclear program," Leavitt posted on X.
"Everyone knows what happens when you drop 14 30,000 pound bombs perfectly on their targets: total obliteration," she added.
U.S. B-2 bombers hit two Iranian nuclear sites with massive GBU-57 bunker-buster bombs over the weekend, while a guided missile submarine struck a third with Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Trump called the strikes a "spectacular military success" and said they had "obliterated" the nuclear sites, while Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington's forces had "devastated the Iranian nuclear program."
General Dan Caine, the top U.S. military officer, has struck a more cautious tone, saying the strikes caused "extremely severe damage" to the Iranian facilities.
Iran's government said Tuesday that it had "taken the necessary measures" to ensure the continuation of its nuclear program.
"Plans for restarting (the facilities) have been prepared in advance, and our strategy is to ensure that production and services are not disrupted," the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, said in a statement aired on state television.
An adviser to Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, meanwhile said his country still had stocks of enriched uranium and that "the game is not over."
Israel launched an unprecedented air campaign targeting Iranian nuclear sites, scientists and top military brass on June 13 in a bid to set back Tehran's nuclear efforts.
Trump had spent weeks pursuing a diplomatic path to replace the nuclear deal with Tehran that he tore up during his first term in 2018, but he ultimately decided to take military action.
The U.S. operation was massive, with Caine saying it involved more than 125 U.S. aircraft including stealth bombers, fighters, aerial refueling tankers, a guided missile submarine and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft.© 2025 AFP
divinda
Intel-shminetl.
If Trump says it happened, it must be true.
His track record for speaking the truth is flawless.
plasticmonkey
The facts care deeply about Donald Trump's feelings, and will change themselves to suit.
plasticmonkey
J.D. Vance's take:
"Severely damaged versus obliterated – I'm not exactly sure what the difference is."
Sycophantic little schmuck.
stormcrow
You can destroy the facilities and whatnot, but what about the brains and people who built those facilities?
bass4funk
Actually, that’s another debunked msm myth. SOME of the uranium was moved, those are the facts.
They are easier, much easier to retire….permanently.
plasticmonkey
Trump is practically the only person claiming complete obliteration.
bass4funk
In theory his kinda right. Now the Iranians can rebuild, but to be honest. Anyone from this point working to rebuild the nuke facilities won’t grow to old age. You need scientists skilled and knowledgeable when it comes to building these facilities and enriching uranium and if these people end up retiring early it’s going to be harder for the Iranians to build nukes. So if the mullahs want to lose some of their very best, that’s on them.
marc laden
I have been predicting this news propaganda on the day the attack happened ....... This report is the dream of D lunatics... As expected CNN and MSNBC started it .. How they got?????
Here
Yes a highly classified report ( only available for CNN and MSNBC) That report was hiding under the basement of Mar lago .. but the brave reporters could find it .......
I was expecting like this.... ( the Trump claim of Iran attack was fake. NO B2 has gone to Iran. Trump was telling lie for his publicity and to do personal business with Iran... ...... If not yet soon this will be flashing on these news out lets and reporters ...
Watch and see.
Bob Fosse
What’s this? Iranian propaganda from maga?
What a difference a day makes.
Zaphod
That is as vague a speculation by the legacy media as you can get. You can always find "people familiar with" an agency who say this or that. Fact is, the Israelis seem satisfied that Fordor has been shut down, and is more convincing that some unnamed "people" in opinion articles.
It seems to me that Trump pulled if off.... taking the Ayatollha bomb off the table without getting into another endless stupid war. I am pleasantly surprised.
chotto_2
But....but.... Donnie told me they were gone.
bass4funk
None, the article is a bit though, misleading. “Some” of the uranium was moved.
Yup.
Bob Fosse
So the unsuccessful bomb strike wasn’t necessary? Just assassinating all the scientists in Iran is easier?
It’s good you have a backa up plan.
bass4funk
Successful-“some”
Absolutely
Unaliving someone is THE best plan.
https://x.com/getthedailydirt/status/1936329986199220506?s=46&t=YGWP_lcRZjddiWlx4QxURQ
Mr Kipling
Who cares about so-called intelligence reports? Trump says they are gone. That means they are gone even if they are not!
Of course they deep facility was not destroyed. Damage for sure but the Iranians built it to withstand attack. Even so, anything of critical value would have been removed. You are watching war theater... Are you entertained?