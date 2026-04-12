U.S.-Iran negotiations underway; Trump says Strait of Hormuz being cleared

U.S. and Iranian negotiators held their highest-level talks in half a century in Pakistan on Saturday to try to end their six-week war as President Donald Trump said his military was starting the process of clearing the Strait of Hormuz.
The talks in Islamabad were the first direct U.S.-Iranian meeting in more than a decade and highest-level discussions since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The Strait of Hormuz, a major transit point for global energy supplies that Iran has effectively blocked but Trump has vowed to reopen, is crucial to negotiations between the sides during a two-week ceasefire agreed last week.
Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency said the waterway remains among the main points of "serious disagreement" in talks between Iranian and U.S. delegations in Islamabad.
The U.S. military said two of its warships had passed through the strait and conditions were being set to clear mines, while Iran's state media denied any U.S. ships had transited the waterway.
"We're now starting the process of clearing out the Strait of Hormuz as a favor to Countries all over the World," Trump posted on social media.
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, special envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner flew in on Saturday and met Iranian Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi for two hours before a rest, according to a source from mediator Pakistan.
The Iranian delegation arrived on Friday dressed in black in mourning for former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and others killed in the war. They carried shoes and bags of some students killed during the U.S. bombing of a school nL6N400164 next to a military compound, the Iranian government said.
"There were mood swings from the two sides and the temperature went up and down during the meeting," another Pakistani source said in reference to the first round of talks aimed at ending the six-week conflict.
Iran's state-affiliated Nournews said talks would resume later on Saturday night or Sunday.
Pope Leo, in an impassioned appeal on Saturday, urged world leaders to end what he called the "madness of war."
DIFFERENT DEMANDS
The war has sent global oil prices soaring, killed thousands of people and led to strikes on Gulf Arab states.
Before the talks began, a senior Iranian source told Reuters the U.S. had agreed to release frozen assets in Qatar and other foreign banks. But a U.S. official denied it.
As well as the release of assets abroad, Tehran is demanding control of the Strait of Hormuz, payment of war reparations and a ceasefire across the region including in Lebanon, according to Iranian state TV and officials.
Trump's stated goals have varied during the campaign, but as a minimum he wants free passage for global shipping through the strait and the crippling of Iran's nuclear enrichment programme to ensure it cannot produce an atomic bomb.
U.S. ally Israel, which joined the February 28 attacks on Iran that launched the war, has also been bombing Tehran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon and says that conflict is not part of the Iran-U.S. ceasefire.
Mutual distrust is high.
"We will negotiate with our finger on the trigger," Iranian government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani said on state TV.
"While we are open to talks,we are also fully aware of the lack of trust; therefore, Iran's diplomatic team is entering this process with maximum caution."
Tehran's agenda includes aiming to collect transit fees in the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint for about 20% of global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
The biggest-ever disruption there has fed inflation and slowed the global economy, with an impact expected to last for months even if negotiators succeed in reopening the strait.
Nevertheless, three Liberian- and Chinese-flagged supertankers passed through the strait on Saturday, shipping data showed, marking what appeared to be the first vessels to exit the Gulf since the ceasefire.
DOZENS DEAD IN LEBANON
More than 90 people were killed in Israeli air strikes across Lebanon on Saturday, the Lebanese health ministry said, bringing the war's death toll to 2,020 people, including 165 children, nearly 250 women and 85 medics.
Hezbollah said it had conducted several military operations against Israeli positions on Saturday, both within Lebanese territory and in northern Israel.
Israeli and Lebanese officials plan talks in the U.S. on Tuesday.
For the U.S.-Iran talks, Islamabad, a city of more than 2 million people, was locked down with thousands of paramilitary personnel and army troops on the streets.
Pakistan's mediating role is a remarkable transformation for a nation that was a diplomatic outcast a year ago.
"This was a world war that Pakistan stopped. It played a big role and we should appreciate it," Nasir Khan Abbasi, a dry cleaner, said at a market in Islamabad. "I really like this and I feel great that Pakistan's name is shining in the world."© Thomson Reuters 2026.
9 Comments
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sakurasuki
Trying to open something that previously always open, why started unprovoked attack in the first place?
And make the rest of the world pay for it?
TaiwanIsNotChina
Does anybody actually believe the Trump at this point?
quercetum
Why Vance? Isn’t the Secretary of State the office in charge?
Tamarama
This war is, and has only ever been about control of the world’s oil supply. That is because it is the foundation of the petro-dollar system, which is the foundation of American financial power.
Since 1973 all oil has been traded in US dollars, which creates permanent global demand for the dollar and props up the US economy. Without the petro dollar, the US cannot afford its military, and without its military it can’t maintain it's power. That's what this war is about, just like the action in Venezuela. Anybody who believes otherwise is either naive or gullible.
The US are currently conducting an air war on Iran, but no country in history has ever won a war from the air alone - you have to have troops on the ground, and the US simply can’t do that because it will be economically ruinous and likely lead to the collapse of the US economy. Plus, Iran have been preparing for that exact scenario for 30 years.
Iran have no logical reason to negotiate with the US at this point because they know from experience that the US breaks their agreements every single time, so the US going into these negotiations trying to demand things from Iran will get nothing. That's largely because are in no position to make any demands of Iran. Iran have suffered infrastructural damage, but this attack for them is existential, whereas for the US it's only financial.
Iran have dug in and Trump and da boyz know they are in a bind. They have to look for some kind of face saving exit - one where they attempt to declare victory, but it's patently obvious that isn't the case.
Eventually what will happen here is that Iran will emerge as one of two genuine powers in the Middle East, along with Israel. The rest of the ME will shuffle to align themselves between these 2 powers and the US influence and control in the ME is going to significantly diminish as a result of their failed excursion.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Israel has a role in it, too.
JJE
Does anyone actually believe the genocidal tag-team, compounded by the neo-con-liberal-imperialist dogma..
The Persians need to hammer down that place to keep the war-crimers out and it fairly run for the world.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Iran is in no position to fairly run anything. It's not legal anyways.
sakurasuki
@TaiwanIsNotChina @Tamarama
In fact there's NYT just provide a detailed report how that really happened before the end of February.
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/07/us/politics/trump-iran-war.html
quercetum
You should believe me.
The Pentagon Annual Threat Assessment 2026:
The Pentagon and Intelligence Community (IC) assess that Beijing to achieve unification without a full-scale war.
Previously, many US officials (like Admiral Davidson) warned of a "2027 window." Current intelligence suggests no plans to invade by 2027 as previously warned.
No war in the Straights or the Pacific. Fighting is all done economically.
In five years China will gain dominance in the ME. It is basically an infrastructure construction bank with payment accepted in yuan for oil.