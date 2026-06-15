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A woman walks on a street in Tehran, Iran, June 14, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS Image: Reuters/Majid Asgaripour
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U.S., Iran reach peace deal; signing set for Friday, Pakistan says

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By Parisa Hafezi and Phil Stewart
DUBAI/WASHINGTON

The United States and Iran have reached a deal to end their war and will ‌hold an official signing ceremony on Friday in Switzerland, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on social media early on Monday.

The agreement was struck despite an Israeli strike on ‌Lebanon on Sunday that drew criticism from both Iran and ⁠U.S. President Donald Trump.

The precise terms of the deal ⁠were not immediately ⁠known. Sharif said the pact called for "the immediate and permanent termination of ‌military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon".

Multiple sources previously told Reuters that ⁠the draft deal would reopen ⁠the Strait of Hormuz, end the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports and extend a ceasefire, while leaving Iran's nuclear program to be addressed during a 60-day period of additional talks.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian negotiator Mohammad Baqer ⁠Qalibaf said Israel's latest attack on the southern suburbs of Beirut, ⁠which Israel said targeted Iranian-backed Hezbollah ‌militants, showed the United States lacks "the will and ability to fulfill your commitments" in a post on X.

Iran's foreign ministry said it held the United States responsible for the attack. Iran warned of a "strong response", and its top ‌joint military command said the "finger (is) on the trigger" ready to fire at the "enemy's heart".

In a post on his Truth Social platform on Sunday, Trump said: "This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran."

Israel has said it was not party to the planned U.S.-Iran deal. Prime Minister ​Benjamin Netanyahu has differed with Trump over American demands that Israel curb its military action in Lebanon to allow the United States ‌to reach a deal with Iran.

The conflict between Israel and Iran-aligned Hezbollah in Lebanon was reignited by the start of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran in February.

A senior Iranian official earlier ‌told Reuters that, under the terms of the draft deal, the United ⁠States would agree to ⁠release $25 billion of frozen Iranian assets, while ​Iran would agree not to produce or acquire nuclear weapons. The ⁠official said Iran agreed ‌to maintain the nuclear status quo, including no uranium ​enrichment or expanding nuclear facilities, until a final deal is reached.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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