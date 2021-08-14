Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Washington saw security intensified with National Guard troops and high fences following the January 6 assault on Congress by supporters of President Donald Trump. Photo: AFP
world

U.S. issues new terrorism threat warning ahead of 9/11 anniversary

6 Comments
WASHINGTON

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security issued a new terrorism threat advisory on Friday ahead of the anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks and amid a resurgence of the coronavirus pandemic.

The National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin said the United States faces a "heightened threat environment" from both domestic terrorists "and those inspired or motivated by foreign terrorists and other malign foreign influences."

It cited increased use of "online forums to influence and spread violent extremist narratives and promote violent activity."

The new advisory updated a January alert following the attack on the U.S. Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, when DHS said the country faced "increasingly complex and volatile" threats from anti-government and racially motivated extremists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad.

The bulletin had already been amended in May, with DHS warning violent extremists could exploit the easing of COVID-19 restrictions to conduct attacks.

"Extremists may seek to exploit the emergence of COVID-19 variants by viewing the potential re-establishment of public health restrictions across the United States as a rationale to conduct attacks," the DHS advisory said, adding that "pandemic-related stressors... may contribute to more violence this year."

Despite a rapid vaccination program, coronavirus case numbers have increased sharply in recent months in the United States due to the spread of the Delta variant, prompting new health measures.

The advisory, which expires on November 11, also noted that in the lead-up to the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks, the Yemeni branch of al-Qaida, al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula (AQAP), had put out an English-language version of its propaganda "Inspire" magazine for the first time in over four years.

This "demonstrates that foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire U.S.-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences," DHS said.

The United States, which considers AQAP the terror group's most dangerous branch, has carried out a campaign of drone strikes against its fighters in Yemen since soon after the 9/11 attacks.

DHS was established after 9/11 and regularly issues terrorism threat advisories.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Don't worry Americans, I'm sure the CIA, MI6, and Mossad have got your backs

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

The new advisory updated a January alert following the attack on the U.S. Congress by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, when DHS said the country faced "increasingly complex and volatile" threats from anti-government and racially motivated extremists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad.

Absolutely true. The ever-more dangerous far-right, pro-Trump movement in the US has become the primary threat to our democracy. They share the same goals, ideology, and tactics as the Islamic fundamentalsits....to snuff out democratic institutions and values through use of violence and terror, to create an authoritarian one-party rule religious-themed government - just like you see in the Middle East, China, Russia, and increasingly Eastern Europe...

There's a reason Fox allowed Tucker Carlson to go to Hungary and fawn all over Viktor Orban - MAGA-world loves dictators and tyrants...

On Sep 11th 2001 the Al-Qaeda terrorists planned, but failed, to attack our Capitol....on Jan 6th 2021 pro-Trump far-right domestic terrorists succeeded where Al Qaeda failed...

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Thanks, Trump supporters.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Thanks, Trump supporters.

You are truly suffering from stage four TDS. biden is president now. If there is an attack and he is looking for klansman down in Alabama his base will drop him like a hot potato.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

foreign terrorist organizations continue efforts to inspire U.S.-based individuals susceptible to violent extremist influences,"

The foreign organizations have long known which populations to try to inspire and rile up, these include; anti-government and racially motivated extremists (e.g Trump's Jan 6th insurrectionists, often stirred up by online influence from abroad (see China, Russia, Turkey and Iran) .And also within the country, look at Rupert Murdoch's outlets, among so many others catering to Trump's GQOP.

The Trump QGOP followers are loyal to their cult leader, they willingly give him money, but have long shown their disdain for the country and its institutions, and also show their disdain for their fellow citizens (recall: "I'd rather be Russian, than Democrat, and 'muh Russia)), they show disdain especially for American citizens who still believe in the democratic principles ensured by the Constitution.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

That’s only rumor, fear mongering etc., not based on any validated facts. I see much more potential or already substantial threat from the new census data. lol

1 ( +1 / -0 )

They should be more worried about the Trump Supporters

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And with Afghanistan swiftly coming under Taliban rule again it is deja vu.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

