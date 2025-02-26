 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: People protest against cuts to the U.S. refugee resettlement program, in Washington
FILE PHOTO: People protest against planned Trump administration cuts to the U.S. refugee resettlement program, in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo Image: Reuters/Leah Millis
world

U.S. judge blocks Trump's indefinite suspension of refugee resettlement program

0 Comments
By Nate Raymond
SEATTLE

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked President Donald Trump's effort to indefinitely suspend the U.S. refugee resettlement program, saying the Republican had exceeded his executive authority by abruptly shutting down the program.

U.S. District Judge Jamal Whitehead in Seattle, in ruling for a coalition of U.S. refugee backers who sued to challenge Trump's action, acknowledged that the president had substantial discretion under federal law to suspend refugee admissions.

"But that authority is not limitless," he said during a court hearing. "I cannot ignore Congress's detailed framework for refugee admissions and the limits it places on the president's ability to suspend the same."

The judge, an appointee of Democratic former President Joe Biden, said a preliminary injunction was warranted given the likelihood of "irreparable harms, including refugees stranded after selling their possessions, agencies laying off hundreds of staff, and family reunifications suspended indefinitely."

Trump, a Republican, immediately paused refugee resettlement after taking office on January 20, saying the program must ensure that refugees admitted to the U.S. "appropriately assimilate" and that taxpayer resources are not wasted.

He called for the secretaries of Homeland Security and State to submit a report within 90 days to determine if it should be restarted.

The sudden shutdown meant refugees across the globe had their scheduled travel to the U.S. canceled, including 1,660 Afghans cleared to resettle. Days later, funds for U.S. groups that assist refugees already in the country were frozen as part of a larger pause on foreign aid.

The lawsuit was brought by nine refugees and U.S.-based family members, including a family from the Democratic Republic of the Congo that was approved to travel to the U.S. on January 22 but had their travel canceled.

The family, which resides in Nairobi, sold all of their belongings except for what could fit in their checked luggage and gave up the lease on their home, the complaint said.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥620,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session to receive cash, a free trip to Fukuoka and a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist/student visas are welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For February 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Meet Carine Lantignac, Artist, Entrepreneur & Creator of Mapponica

Savvy Tokyo

Renewing Your Visa In-person and Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japanese Funerals: How to Dress, Act and Show Respect

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Kid-Friendly Japanese Food

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

10 Of Japan’s Best Children’s Books in English

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Furano Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Why Do I Have To Pay?”

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tattoo Removal in Japan: Everything You Need To Know

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog