U.S. judge blocks Trump administration's use of troops in California

By Dietrich Knauth and Tom Hals

A federal judge on Tuesday blocked U.S. President Donald Trump's administration from using the military to fight crime in California, as the Republican president threatens to send troops to more U.S. cities including Chicago.

San Francisco-based U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer found that the Trump administration willfully violated a law known as the Posse Comitatus Act, which sharply limits the use of federal troops for domestic enforcement, by using troops to control crowds and bolster federal agents during immigration and drug raids. The administration deployed 4,000 National Guard and 700 active duty U.S. Marines to Los Angeles in June.

Tuesday's ruling dealt a setback to Trump's push to broaden the role of the military on U.S. soil, which critics say is a dangerous expansion of executive authority that could spark tensions between troops and ordinary citizens.

Breyer put the ruling on hold until September 12. The Trump administration is likely to appeal.

Trump said at a news conference that the Los Angeles deployment restored order in the city and he intended to send the military to more cities.

"Chicago is a hellhole right now. Baltimore is a hellhole right now," Trump said. "We have the right to do it because I have an obligation to protect this country."

The injunction applies only to the military in California, not nationally. But the judge said that Trump's stated desire to send troops to Chicago and other cities provided support for his ruling.

Trump has said the troops were needed in Los Angeles to protect federal agents carrying out immigration enforcement, after large-scale immigration raids triggered protests.

"There is no question that federal personnel should be able to perform their jobs without fearing for their safety," wrote Breyer, who was nominated to the bench by Democratic President Bill Clinton and is the brother of former Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

"But to use this as a hook to send military troops alongside federal agents wherever they go proves too much and would frustrate the very purpose of the Posse Comitatus Act."

The Los Angeles deployment drew wide condemnation from Democrats, who said Trump was using the military to stifle opposition to his hardline immigration policies.

"The people of California won much needed accountability against Trump's ILLEGAL militarization of an American city!" California Governor Gavin Newsom, a prominent Democrat who brought the lawsuit, wrote on X on Tuesday.

'UNPRECEDENTED SHIFT'

The ruling does not bind other judges but could shape how other courts interpret the law, which has rarely been interpreted by the courts.

"It's going to be highly influential for any challenges in other cities," said Brenner Fissell, a professor at Villanova University Charles Widger School of Law. "If a judge doesn't agree with this, he's going to or she's going to have to explain why."

Trump has also deployed the National Guard to Washington, D.C., a federal district where Trump wields exceptional power, and has said he may send troops to Chicago, the nation's third-largest city.

He has cited crime rates to justify the need for federal troops. Washington and Chicago, like many places across the U.S., experienced crime spikes in the wake of the pandemic, but crime is on a declining trend in both cities.

At a three-day trial last month, lawyers from the California attorney general's office tried to show that the troops had performed police functions -- including setting up security perimeters and detaining two people -- and were not needed in the first place.

They warned that a ruling for the Trump administration would "usher in a vast and unprecedented shift in the role of the military in our society."

The Trump administration countered that the U.S. Constitution permits presidents to use troops to protect federal personnel and property as an exception to the Posse Comitatus Act. The administration's lawyers tried to show that the troops only acted to protect federal agents from perceived threats and stayed within their legal limits.

The administration still had around 300 National Guard in Los Angeles when the trial took place, although the protests had long died down. The troops were used for security during raids on marijuana farms outside the city and as a show of force to deter protests at a popular park during an operation by immigration agents, according to evidence shown at trial.

The Trump administration has said the troops would stay in Los Angeles at least until November.

