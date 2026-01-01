 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold signs advocating for Temporary Protected Status
FILE PHOTO: Demonstrators hold signs advocating for Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in front of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., January 8, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo Image: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque
world

Judge blocks Trump move to end protected status for thousands from Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua

0 Comments
By Ted Hesson
WASHINGTON

A U.S. federal judge on Wednesday blocked the Trump administration from ending deportation ‌protections for thousands of migrants from Honduras, Nepal and Nicaragua after opponents argued the terminations were motivated by racial hostility.

The administration's decisions to end Temporary ⁠Protected Status for some 89,000 migrants failed ‍to adequately consider conditions in the three countries ‍that would ‍prevent them from returning, San Francisco-based District Judge Trina Thompson ⁠wrote.

Thompson cited statements by Republican President Donald Trump and Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem portraying ​immigrants as criminals and a drain on U.S. society.

"These statements reflect a stereotyping of the immigrants protected under the TPS program as criminal invaders and perpetuate the discriminatory belief that certain immigrant populations will replace the white ⁠population," wrote Thompson, an appointee of Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.

TPS provides deportation relief and work permits to people already in the U.S. if their home countries experience a natural disaster, armed conflict or other extraordinary event. Under the program, Noem has the authority to grant, extend or terminate TPS designations for specific countries.

Trump has sought to end most TPS enrollment as part of a broader effort to restrict both legal and illegal immigration. In TPS termination notices, the administration has said that allowing the migrants ​to remain in the U.S. is contrary to the country's interests.

The Supreme Court in October allowed the Trump ⁠administration to proceed with ending TPS for some 300,000 Venezuelans, but lower courts have continued to rule against other terminations. On Tuesday, a federal judge ‍in Boston blocked a move to end protections for hundreds ‌of migrants from South ‌Sudan.

In her ruling, Thompson found ‍that the National TPS Alliance, a group representing the TPS enrollees, had ‌plausibly alleged the terminations were motivated by racial ‍animus.

The program covers some 72,000 Hondurans, 13,000 Nepalese and 4,000 Nicaraguans, according to U.S. Department of Homeland Security estimates.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kyu-Karuizawa

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Fukubukuro: A Savvy Guide To New Year Lucky Bags

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Winter Vegetables To Buy in Japan This Season

Savvy Tokyo

SL Banetsu Monogatari

GaijinPot Travel

Meet Mikasan: A Half Japanese–Filipino Creator Sharing Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

How to Be an Influencer in Japan: Visa Rules, Side Gigs and Stealth Ads

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Traditional Games To Celebrate The New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 30 – Jan. 5)

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Announces PR Language Requirement

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Year of the Horse in Japan: Horse Shrines, Temples and Experiences for the New Year 

GaijinPot Blog

Shibuya New Year’s Eve 2026 ‘Cancelled’ and Where to Celebrate Instead

GaijinPot Blog