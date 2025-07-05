 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Illustration shows U.S. flag and Judge gavel
U.S. flag and Judge gavel are seen in this illustration taken, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
world

U.S. judge briefly pauses deportation of 8 migrants to South Sudan

0 Comments
By Jody Godoy and Nate Raymond
WASHINGTON

A federal judge briefly halted the Trump administration on Friday from placing eight migrants on a plane destined for conflict-ridden South Sudan, to give the men time to make their argument to a court in Massachusetts.

U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in Washington issued the order less than 24 hours after the Supreme Court clarified that a federal judge in Boston could no longer require U.S. Department of Homeland Security to keep custody of the men, who the administration has kept for six weeks on a military base in Djibouti rather than bring back to the United States.

The order stops the U.S. government from moving the men until 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. They were scheduled to be removed to South Sudan on a 7 p.m. flight.

South Sudan has long been dangerous even for locals. The U.S. State Department advises citizens not to travel there due to violent crime and armed conflict. The United Nations has said the African country's political crisis could reignite a brutal civil war that ended in 2018.

The eight men, who their lawyers said are from Cuba, Laos, Mexico, Burma, Sudan and Vietnam, filed a new legal challenge to their deportation late Thursday after the Supreme Court ruled.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Tokyo as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Tokyo, including financing options, market trends and recommended properties. The webinar will be held July 15, 2025 from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Pension Guide for Foreigners: How to Enroll and Contribute

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

Bizen Osafune Sword Museum

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Ways To Enjoy Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Appliances to Stay Cool During Summer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo