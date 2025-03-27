U.S. judge in Trump deportation case assigned lawsuit over Signal scandal

The U.S. judge whom President Donald Trump has argued should be impeached for blocking him from using wartime powers to deport Venezuelan migrants is set to hear a new lawsuit over administration officials' use of the messaging app Signal to share highly sensitive military plans.
U.S. District Judge James Boasberg in Washington was assigned on Wednesday to a lawsuit alleging Trump officials violated federal record-keeping laws by using a Signal group chat to discuss looming military action against Yemen's Houthis.
The Atlantic magazine's editor-in-chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, who was inadvertently included in the chat, has reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth texted the start time for the planned killing of a Houthi militant in Yemen on March 15 along with details of further U.S. airstrikes.
The revelation that highly sensitive attack plans were shared on a commercial messaging app, possibly on personal cellphones, has triggered outrage in Washington and calls from Democrats that members of Trump's national security team be fired over the leaks.
The lawsuit was filed on Tuesday by a liberal-leaning government watchdog group, American Oversight, which argued that officials failed to implement measures to prevent the automatic deletion of messages in the Signal chat, in violation of their duties under the Federal Records Act.
The lawsuit seeks a court order declaring their actions unlawful and an injunction requiring Trump administration officials including Hegseth to preserve records and recover any deleted materials to the extent possible.
The administration has not responded to the lawsuit. But officials have said no classified information was shared on Signal, which White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt called an approved app loaded onto government phones at the Pentagon, Department of State and Central Intelligence Agency.
The case was assigned to Boasberg, the chief judge of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, through the court's usual random assignment process, a court spokesperson said.
The White House and U.S. Department of Justice did not respond to requests for comment.
Boasberg has been at the center of an escalating dispute with the Trump administration, which has raised concerns among the president's critics about a potentially looming constitutional crisis if the administration defies judicial decisions.
The judge last week instructed Justice Department lawyers to give him a justification for the administration's failure to return the flights carrying alleged Venezuelan gang members deported to El Salvador on March 15 despite his order blocking such deportations for two weeks.
The administration has said the deportations were carried out under the 1798 Alien Enemies Act. Justice Department lawyers on Tuesday reiterated their position that the flights did not violate Boasberg's order.
Trump last week called for Boasberg's impeachment. That prompted a rare rebuke from Chief U.S. Supreme Court Justice John Roberts, who said in a statement "impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision," which can be appealed.
Republican lawmakers have filed resolutions seeking the impeachment of Boasberg and five other judges who have stymied Trump's agenda as the White House has continued to ramp up attacks on the judiciary.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
8 Comments
Login to comment
JJE
Law firms that assist this group (and others) will see security clearances, government contracts and access to government buildings blocked for things related and not. Watch.
WH will fight fire with fire.
TaiwanIsNotChina
Roast em good. Two can play at this lawfare game.
TaiwanIsNotChina
I'm sure there are lawyers not dependent on the government able to take it to these manchildren.
patkim
And this clear breach of security has many families of military personnel concerned. It compromises their loved ones lives.
https://apnews.com/article/trump-signal-chat-security-veterans-family-reaction-b84fc74f7855653a582252d6ceee79ef
Also, it is such a blatant disregard for rules of conduct. Since its clear that this was done on private phones, and not secured government communication devices like burner phones, then you can be sure the Chinese and Russians have seen everything, especially since Witkoff was actually in Russia at the time.
Where was the Joint Chief of Staffs in all of this? In any military operation, they or another general or military leader is always involved.
Also, if they clearly are capable of having no disregard for airing secrets and sensitive information so openly, do they really think our allies would want to divulge any confidential information and share any intelligence with us in the future? Shame on you for fooling me once; shame on me for fooling me twice.
And if all of them are saying that Goldberg who reported all of this, is such a scumbag, then why did they invite him into the chatroom in the first place?
Finally, this is the one time we found out about it. How many other instances so far have they done this sort of thing? It's always the case that for every instance we know of, there are probably numerous other cases which have not been made public.
wallace
Trump with his usual line of it being a witch hunt.
patkim
I also watched the hearing yesterday. Waltz and Gabbard kept saying that there was no classified information shared. Yet, when asked what information was shared, they refused by stating that it was not appropriate to share it. If it's not classified, then it should be okay to be shared. Then, when asked a simple question like "Did you use a government approved secured phone, or your own?" all they could say was, they don't know. What?
patkim
Also, it is well-known that whenever there is a military operation such as this, where lives are being killed, there is always several meetings in person face-to-face to determine the ramifications and logistics of it. There is always a real military leader present. And no personal phones are allowed in that room whatsoever. Every caution is taken because a military operation is serious stuff. Lives are at stake. I mean, the U.S. government has the best equipment and facilities in the world at keeping things confidential and secret. Why not use them?
For Trump, and right-leaning media outlets to simply say it was all a mistake and that we should learn from it and move on is simply wrong. This is not an internship where you can learn as you go. It's like a surgeon in a real operation; you can't make a mistake and simply not expect any consequences. People's lives are at stake.
SomeWeeb
The simple answer is if a democrat does it, the world is shaken, but if a republican did it, oopsie, we all make mistakes. Because they don't care about anything but their own power grab.