Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie said US strikes destroyed five Kataeb Hezbollah sites in Iraq for storing Iranian weapons Photo: GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
world

U.S. keeping two carriers in Gulf region to deter Iran proxy attacks

0 Comments
By ALEX WONG
WASHINGTON

The Pentagon said Friday it would keep two aircraft carrier task forces in the Gulf region after carrying out strikes in Iraq on five depots for Iran-supplied rockets.

Central Command commander General Kenneth McKenzie said the two carrier groups would be staying in the region for a sustained period in the wake of a series of attacks on U.S. positions in Iraq by Iranian-backed groups that have ratcheted up tensions with Tehran.

Early Friday the U.S. military launched air strikes against weapons depots of Kataeb Hezbollah, an Iraqi armed faction that receives support from Iran.

The strikes were in retaliation to Wednesday's rocket attack, attributed to Kataeb Hezbollah, that killed two American and one British soldiers at Iraq's Taji air base.

Showing journalists before and after surveillance photographs of the five sites, McKenzie said the US strikes effectively destroyed them, degrading the Iraqi group's ability to carry out attacks.

"We are confident that we have effectively destroyed these facilities and expect they will no longer be able to house the type of advanced Iranian supplied weapons that were used in the Kataeb Hezbollah attacks on the Iraq base at Camp Taji," he said.

He accused Tehran of continuing to support attacks against U.S. and coalition forces via its proxies in Iraq.

To maintain an effective ability to counter such threats, the Pentagon had authorized keeping the two aircraft carriers in the Gulf for the first time since 2012.

With the two carriers in the region, he said, "We have the flexibility, the capability and the will to respond to any threat," McKenzie said.

"I think the threat remains very high. I think that tensions have actually not gone down," he added. "I would caution Iran and its proxies from attempting a response that would endanger U.S. and coalition forces," he said.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Happy (Or Not) White Day!

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

What are ALTs’ Rights During the Coronavirus School Closures in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining