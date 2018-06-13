Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A container is transferred at a port in Qingdao in China's eastern Shandong province on June 8, 2018 as the Trump administration takes up a series of trade disputes against Beijing Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. launches another trade case against China

0 Comments
By -
WASHINGTON

U.S. President Donald Trump's Commerce Department on Tuesday announced another trade action involving Chinese imports, with producers of steel propane tanks accused of dumping and unfair subsidies.

It is the latest in a series of disputes the Trump administration has taken up against Beijing, the largest of which are the looming 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods amid complaints the country is stealing U.S. technology.

The frictions with the Asian giant, as well as the latest conflict will allies like Canada and the European Union have threatened to spill over into a global trade war.

The latest complaint, lodged by U.S. manufacturers in Ohio and Tennessee, argues that China is dumping and unfairly subsidizing the steel cylinders, which allegedly land on the U.S. market at below cost, creating unfair competition for U.S. companies, including two that filed a complaint with the Commerce Department.

The complaint says China subsidizes production by 55 to 109 percent through a variety of programs including taxes, grants and export credits for nearly $90 million in exports.

If Commerce determines the China provides the industry with unfair subsidies and is dumping the products, it will impose antidumping and countervailing duties to make the prices similar to U.S. competitors.

The case also alleges dumping of the steel tanks by Taiwan and Thailand at lower rates.

Last year, the United States imported a little over $100 million in the propane cylinders from the three countries combined, according to the Commerce Department.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Kurashinity: Bilingual Housekeeping Services For The Busy

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 16-17

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Art and Design

Matsumoto City Museum of Art

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

VR Makes Its Debut And What Else To Look For At This Year’s Short Shorts Film Festival

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Lifestyle

All-Natural Disinfection and Deodorization Spray for Pets

Insight Japan Today

The Samurai Spirit of Fukushima Prefecture (Video)

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Food and Drink

Ide Sake Brewery

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks