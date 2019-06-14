Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Protesters gather in the rain outside Government House in Hong Kong on June 13, 2019, to condemn the city's leader for suppressing demonstrations Photo: AFP
world

U.S. lawmakers pressure China with bill backing Hong Kong rights

0 Comments
By HECTOR RETAMAL
WASHINGTON

Republican and Democratic lawmakers joined forces Thursday to reaffirm U.S. commitment to democracy and human rights in Hong Kong, and send a stern warning about what they termed China's increased interference in the territory.

Lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives introduced the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, a measure that would also threaten to remove Hong Kong's status as a US special trading partner.

The bill appears designed to put pressure on Hong Kong -- and its pro-Beijing leader -- to vote against a controversial proposed extradition law that critics say would be abused by an increasingly assertive Beijing to pursue its political enemies.

The 10 co-sponsors of the U.S. bill -- eight senators and two congressmen -- said in a statement that it would "reaffirm U.S. commitment to democracy, human rights and the rule of law at a time when Hong Kong's autonomy is under assault by interference from the Chinese government and Communist Party."

No date has been set for votes on the U.S. measure.

The former British colony on Sunday endured its largest protests since the handover to Chinese rule in 1997. Violent clashes rocked the city Wednesday, and police used tear gas and rubber bullets to disburse protesters.

"The U.S. must send a strong message that we stand with those peacefully advocating for freedom and the rule of law and against Beijing's growing interference in Hong Kong affairs," said Senator Marco Rubio, a Republican who has maintained a hawkish approach to China.

Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman James Risch said he will continue to urge that the proposed extradition law be withdrawn, and noted the potentially severe trade implications should Hong Kong adopt it.

"Passage will compel the U.S. Senate to reevaluate aspects of the U.S.-Hong Kong relationship," Risch said.

The U.S. legislation would require the secretary of state to annually certify Hong Kong's autonomy to justify special treatment afforded to the island by the 1992 U.S. Hong Kong Policy Act, which separates the island from mainland China on several economic issues.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned earlier this week that should the extradition proposal become law in Hong Kong, the U.S. Congress would have "no choice but to reassess whether Hong Kong is 'sufficiently autonomous'" to justify the special trade arrangement.

On Thursday, she praised the latest U.S. legislation, and expressed hope that President Donald Trump "will speak about human rights in China and freedoms in China when he talks about trade with the Chinese."

Trump is set to meet his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in late June at the G20 summit in Japan to discuss trade tensions between Washington and Beijing.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

1-day, 2-day and 3-day passes now available to buy through Japan Today!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Incident in Tokyo’s Gay District Reignites Debate About Trans Rights in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Food & Drink

Recipe: Sweet Lemon Bars With Biwa (Japanese Apricot)

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Unique Father’s Day Gifts From Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Dragon Quest Walk: Square Enix Challenges Pokémon Go with New AR Mobile Game

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Uneme Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Fashion

4 of Our Favorite Dresses to Wear this Summer in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 24, 2019

GaijinPot Blog