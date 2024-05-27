U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan in show of support for new president after China's military drills

A U.S. congressional delegation met Taiwan's new leader on Monday in a show of support shortly after China held drills around the self-governing island in response to his inauguration speech.
Rep. Andy Barr, the co-chair of the Taiwan caucus in the U.S. Congress, said the United States is fully committed to supporting Taiwan militarily, diplomatically and economically.
“There should be no doubt, there should be no skepticism in the United States, Taiwan or anywhere in the world, of American resolve to maintain the status quo and peace in the Taiwan Strait,” the representative from Kentucky said at a news conference after the delegation met Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.
Taiwan's new foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, noted the recent Chinese drills and called the American delegation's visit “an important gesture of solidarity” at a critical time.
The delegation included both Republicans and Democrats and was led by Rep. Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The Texas Republican was sanctioned by China last year after he visited Taiwan in April.
The other members were Republicans Young Kim from California and Joe Wilson from South Carolina and Democrats Jimmy Panetta from California and Chrissy Houlahan from Pennsylvania.
Zaphod
The "status quo" is that the US recognizes Taiwan as a province of China and not as a country. If they want to talk about supporting Taiwan, they should make a clean table and give diplomatic recognition to Taiwan (of course majorly upsetting Beijing). As it is now, the US govt wants to have its cake and eat it. Can not work.
Kuku
The photo resembles a historical picture of how European missionaries giving glass beads to the happy inhabitants of their new colonies. Nothing personal, just associations. I'm afraid it will turn out to be true
quercetum
Good so the US is firmly against Taiwanese Independence. I believe the US has the resolve stop the change of the status quo.
JJE
Important to remind oneself that these people are visiting a non-UN recognized entity.