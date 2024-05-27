 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taiwan US
In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, right, puts on a cowboy hat given by Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, May 27, 2024. A U.S. congressional delegation met Taiwan's new leader on Monday in a show of support shortly after China held drills around the self-governing island in response to his inauguration speech. (Taiwan Presidential Office via AP)
world

U.S. lawmakers visit Taiwan in show of support for new president after China's military drills

3 Comments
By JOHNSON LAI and KEN MORITSUGU
TAIPEI, Taiwan

A U.S. congressional delegation met Taiwan's new leader on Monday in a show of support shortly after China held drills around the self-governing island in response to his inauguration speech.

Rep. Andy Barr, the co-chair of the Taiwan caucus in the U.S. Congress, said the United States is fully committed to supporting Taiwan militarily, diplomatically and economically.

“There should be no doubt, there should be no skepticism in the United States, Taiwan or anywhere in the world, of American resolve to maintain the status quo and peace in the Taiwan Strait,” the representative from Kentucky said at a news conference after the delegation met Taiwan President Lai Ching-te.

Taiwan's new foreign minister, Lin Chia-lung, noted the recent Chinese drills and called the American delegation's visit “an important gesture of solidarity” at a critical time.

The delegation included both Republicans and Democrats and was led by Rep. Michael McCaul, the chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee. The Texas Republican was sanctioned by China last year after he visited Taiwan in April.

The other members were Republicans Young Kim from California and Joe Wilson from South Carolina and Democrats Jimmy Panetta from California and Chrissy Houlahan from Pennsylvania.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

“There should be no doubt, there should be no skepticism in the United States, Taiwan or anywhere in the world, of American resolve to maintain the status quo and peace in the Taiwan Strait,” 

The "status quo" is that the US recognizes Taiwan as a province of China and not as a country. If they want to talk about supporting Taiwan, they should make a clean table and give diplomatic recognition to Taiwan (of course majorly upsetting Beijing). As it is now, the US govt wants to have its cake and eat it. Can not work.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te, right, puts on a cowboy hat given by Rep. Michael McCaul

The photo resembles a historical picture of how European missionaries giving glass beads to the happy inhabitants of their new colonies. Nothing personal, just associations. I'm afraid it will turn out to be true

0 ( +2 / -2 )

American resolve to maintain the status quo and peace in the Taiwan Strait,

Good so the US is firmly against Taiwanese Independence. I believe the US has the resolve stop the change of the status quo.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Important to remind oneself that these people are visiting a non-UN recognized entity.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog