 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Un soignant prépare un vaccin contre la rougeole dans un centre de santé à Lubbock, au Texas, le 27 février 2025 Image: AFP
world

U.S. measles epidemic its worst of 21st century

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

The United States in 2025 has recorded its worst measles epidemic in more than 30 years, according to a count released Monday by Johns Hopkins University, highlighting a crisis that President Donald Trump's vaccine-skeptic U.S. health secretary is accused of fueling.

The serious and highly contagious disease, once deemed eliminated from the country thanks to vaccines, is making a comeback against a backdrop of falling vaccination rates and growing mistrust of health authorities.

A total of 1,277 cases have been confirmed since the beginning of the year in nearly 40 of the 50 U.S. states, with Texas accounting for over 60 percent of the outbreak, according to Johns Hopkins.

The total U.S. figure is the highest since 1992.

The epidemic has so far claimed three lives -- all unvaccinated people -- including two young children. According to several experts the toll has been largely underestimated, as they expressed concern about under-reporting.

The previous measles-related infant death in the United States was in 2003, three years after measles had been declared officially eradicated thanks to vaccinations.

The last major outbreak was recorded in 2019 in Orthodox Jewish communities of New York and New Jersey, with 1,274 cases but no deaths.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory virus spread through droplets when an infected person coughs, sneezes or simply breathes.

U.S. Secretary of Health Robert F Kennedy Jr is accused of having exacerbated the health crisis by stoking fears about the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine -- a highly effective shot he has falsely claimed is dangerous and contains fetal debris.

The epidemic broke out in late January in a rural area of Texas, where a vaccine-skeptical Mennonite Christian community was hit particularly hard.

This year's resurgence has also seen neighboring Canada and Mexico experience stronger-than-usual outbreaks.

More than 3,500 cases including one death have been recorded this year in Canada, the vast majority in Ontario province.

In Mexico nearly 2,600 cases and nine deaths have been recorded, according to the Pan-American Health Organization.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Best Travel Companion for Every Adventure

Travel like a local with Nomad eSIM! Use code NOMJAPAN22 for 22% off. Stay connected wherever you go: easy and hassle-free!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Get Your Juminhyo in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Kumagaya Fan Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “My Ex Wants To Reconnect”

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Kinbato: A Japanese Paloma Cocktail Recipe

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

A Beginner’s Guide to Climbing Mount Fuji

GaijinPot Blog

10 Water Parks In & Around Tokyo For Summer 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Government Subsidies in Japan for Housing, Healthcare and Childcare

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tanabata: Celebrating Japan’s Star-Crossed Lovers Festival

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for July 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Understanding Swimming Pool Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Crime

10 Dangerous Things You Shouldn’t Do in Japan (And Why)

GaijinPot Blog

Karakoro Plaza

GaijinPot Travel