U.S. military aims for $1 bil missile defense radar in Hawaii

The U.S. military wants to install missile defense radar in Hawaii to identify any ballistic missiles that are fired from North Korea or elsewhere, officials said Tuesday.
The $1 billion system would spot warheads on missiles headed for Hawaii and other U.S. states, and provide that information to ground-based interceptors in Alaska designed to shoot them down. It would be able to distinguish warheads from decoys that are designed to trick missile defense systems.
The radar would help give the Alaska missiles "better eyes," said Sen. Brian Schatz, a Democrat from Hawaii and a supporter of the project.
So far, lawmakers have appropriated $61 million for planning but not funds for construction. Schatz, who serves on the defense subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said he doesn't have much doubt about the likelihood of follow-on funding.
The radar would be about 30 to 50 feet (9 to 15 meters) wide and 60 feet to 80 feet (18 to 24 meters) high, according to the Missile Defense Agency.
It will likely to have a flat-face surface like one in Shemya, Alaska, instead of a ball-like appearance of other military radar. Experts say the larger the face, the more precisely it will be able to distinguish between warheads and decoys.
The agency is studying two possible locations for the radar, both of which are on Oahu's North Shore. It's collecting public comment through July 16.
Schatz said lawmakers discussed the radar with the previous commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, Adm. Harry Harris, who recently retired and has been nominated to be the U.S. ambassador to South Korea.
"We already have robust capabilities, but working with Admiral Harris, we wanted to double down and make sure we have the most powerful combination of missile interceptors and radar systems anywhere," Schatz said in a phone interview.
The radar would help identify long-range ballistic missile threats mid-way through flight.
David Santoro, a director and senior fellow for nuclear policy at the Pacific Forum think tank in Honolulu, said threats from North Korea were increasing as Pyongyang developed more sophisticated missiles and nuclear weapons.
"Over the past few weeks, we have seen a so-called peace initiative developing, but the reality is the threat is still there. It's not going away," Santoro said. The U.S. would be expected to build a radar system to counter the threats, he said.
U.S. concerns about the threat from North Korean missiles spiked last year as North Korea test-fired long-range missile over Japan and threatened to launch ballistic missiles toward the Guam, a major U.S. military hub in the Pacific. President Donald Trump warned the U.S. military was "locked and loaded, should North Korea act unwisely" and that the U.S. would unleash "fire and fury" on the North if it continued to threaten America.
But then Trump and North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, met in Singapore earlier this month and issued a declaration agreeing to "work toward complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula."
The statement did not define a process, say when it would begin or say how long it might take.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
11 Comments
PTownsend
I thought Trump and Kim had become buddies and that Trump had everything sorted with North Korea.
Could it be that Trump along with some of the reigning congressional Republicans might be getting increased 'campaign financing' from whichever war industries that get the contracts for this? If Trump would show his full tax info, the public might know if he's benefitting.
I don't know for sure what all can be got for $1 billion (probably more like $2 billion with the inevitable cost overruns), but it seems to me the US could use that money in any number of ways to help its citizenry - and not just the politicians and the plutocrats who control them.
Goodlucktoyou
They should wait for the S-500. But in the meantime they should purchase the S-400. It can shoot down 36 targets whereas the crappy Argis can only deal with up to 4. Russian system is much cheaper too.
elephant200
North Korea ballistic missiles were no where to projectile across the Pacific Ocean. The real issue is Russian or Chinese missiles !
Blacklabel
This is a Democrat pushed initiative to financially benefit the state of Hawaii, right? I see no mention of Trump or Republicans in the article.
zichi
Blacklabel
Strange to say, when the opening sentence says "The U.S. military" which means the Pentagon, which means the Secretary of Defense, which means Commander in Chief Trump which means President Trump. There are the possibility of both Chinese and Russian missiles reaching Hawaii.
mmwkdw
Perhaps start by tacking planes, and asteroids. Something it seems we're unable to do properly at present.
mmwkdw
As always, people throw Political bashing into discussions...
The US Civil War seems to be continuing forever with the Republicans being associated with the South and Democrats the North, perhaps Kim Jong-Un should mediate between the two sides.
Blacklabel
Sure, it means all of those things. Yet the first comment is implying that Trump and Republicans are getting paid off by the defense industry as the reason this is being done.
That would be false as Democrats pushed this forward. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) is the name in particular who wanted this. I dont see any implication that she is getting paid off or demands to see her taxes to make sure she isnt benefitting, right?
jcapan
I actually agree with Blacklabel. If you think Democrats aren't for outrageous defense spending, you haven't been paying attn. The U.S. Senate passed a $716 billion defense last week by a vote of 85-10. Rather strange considering they say Trump is a Russian stooge or a Nazi, yet they were thrilled to give him the bigger, stronger military he wanted. After all, some things apparently do trickle down, pork to your district for instance.
zichi
The U.S.military employs 2% of the workforce. The defense budget is greater than that of many countries.
Blacklabel
Hawaii previously had a 2.2 billion dollar radar. Never worked, gave up on it in 2013 for the most part. But the state of Hawaii made a lot of money and other economic benefits by having it.
http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/story/28730256/report-pearl-harbors-golf-ball-shaped-radar-is-22-billion-flop