FILE PHOTO: Migrants are transferred to a plane to be expelled from U.S., in El Paso
FILE PHOTO: A United States flag is seen near the El Paso airport as Guatemalan migrants, mostly shackled, are being transported to a plane to be expelled from the United States to their country of origin by agents of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Border Patrol agents, at the El Paso airport, Texas, U.S., June 13, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo Image: Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez
world

U.S. military aircraft deport migrants as Pentagon readies more troops for border

5 Comments
By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart
WASHINGTON

U.S. military C-17 aircraft began flying detained migrants out of the country on Friday, following orders from President Donald Trump, as the Pentagon prepared to send more troops to the southern border, including from the Army's elite 82nd Airborne division.

Two U.S. military aircraft, each carrying about 80 migrants, flew from the U.S. to Guatemala, a U.S. official told Reuters.

"Guatemala and the United States are committed to putting an end to illegal migration and strengthening border security. Starting with two flights today," the State Department said.

In the past, U.S. military aircraft have been used to relocate individuals from one country to another, like during the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021.

This was the first time in recent memory that U.S. military aircraft were being used to fly migrants out of the U.S., one official said.

Trump in his first day in office declared illegal immigration a national emergency, tasking the U.S. military with aiding border security, issuing a broad ban on asylum, and taking steps to restrict citizenship for children born on American soil.

His Jan. 20 executive order instructed the Pentagon to send as many troops as necessary to obtain "complete operational control of the southern border of the United States."

"Deportation flights have begun," White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said on a post on X.

The Pentagon has said that the U.S. military would provide flights for the deportations of more than 5,000 immigrants held by U.S. authorities in El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California.

Earlier this week, the Trump administration said the U.S. military would be sending 1,500 additional active-duty troops to the border with Mexico.

U.S. officials told Reuters that the military was preparing to send a second wave of troops to the border with Mexico as early as next week, which would likely include troops from the 82nd Airborne. The official said the additional troops could number in the thousands but a formal decision had not been made.

Troops from the 82nd Airborne Division are usually prepared to deploy at short notice for crises around the world, typically in conflict zones rather than to the U.S. border with Mexico.

Reuters reported this week that there had been informal discussions about sending as many as 10,000 troops over time, though a final figure had not been determined and troop numbers would depend on several factors, including impact on military readiness.

During his first term, Republican Trump ordered 5,200 troops to help secure the border with Mexico. Democratic former President Joe Biden deployed active-duty troops to the border as well.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

First Class.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

And here we go: Germany 1933 Ver2.0 in the making.

How do they decide who is a migrant and who not?

By looking at their faces (first)?

By putting signs on them?

Remember:

first they came for the opposition - and I didn't do anything

then they came for the gypsies - and I didn't do anything

then they came for the "non-natives" - and I didn't do anything

then they came for the disabled - and I didn't do anything

then they came for the Jews - and I didn't do anything

then they came for me and my family .......

.... and it was too late to do something.

Never again!!

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Using the US military equipment for this makes a photo op, but it isn't efficient. 80 at a time? That's just crazy.

Wasting money. Stop using airplanes. Put 4K at a time on a 3-day cruise for $79. They get the no-soda meal plan. Water and milk for the kids.

Musk should be screaming about the lack of efficiency here. Guess we know where he's got his nose shoved.

Shipping people outside the US isn't gonna work. Remove all the carrots for living in the US and entering the US, so illegal immigrants have to leave and stop trying to come. Hundreds of thousands to choose to leave because all the carrots are gone. No work. No place to live and they won't have any choice.

If they want to properly immigrate, fantastic. Visit the US consul in your home country and get on the immigration VISA list. No more cutting the line. If you are deported by the USGovt, you need a life-time ban on entering the US for any reason. If you leave on your own, no ban, assuming your entry visa hasn't expired.

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

And here we go: Germany 1933 Ver2.0 in the making.

Newsflash for the self-deluded: It is for individuals who have broken the law and entered the US illegally. Just about every nation in the world does it, including Japan. Get on your “never again” high horse regarding Japan too and at least I’d give you points for consistency (not credibility though).

1 ( +1 / -0 )

If they want to properly immigrate, fantastic. Visit the US consul in your home country and get on the immigration VISA list. No more cutting the line. If you are deported by the USGovt, you need a life-time ban on entering the US for any reason. If you leave on your own, no ban, assuming your entry visa hasn't expired.

Exactly.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

