Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. military captures key Islamic State militant during helicopter raid in Syria

0 Comments
By TARA COPP
WASHINGTON

The U.S. military said Monday it had captured an operator for the Islamic State extremist group during a helicopter raid in northern Syria.

The operator, Abu Halil al-Fad’ani, “was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region,” U.S. Central Command said in a statement.

His capture on Saturday increases the chance that U.S. counterterrorism operations there will be able to target additional members of the group, command spokesman Lt. Col. Troy Garlock said.

The U.S. has approximately 900 troops in Syria focused on countering the remnants of the Islamic State group, which had held a wide swath of Syria until 2019.

News of the capture came as U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces imposed a curfew after continued skirmishes with rival Arab militiamen. According to reports from Syrian media and activists, the Syrian Democratic Forces imposed the curfew Monday in several towns in Deir el-Zour province, including in Ziban, close to the Iraqi border where the Americans are based. Hundreds of U.S. troops have been there since 2015. The oil-rich province has Syria’s largest oil fields.

Syria remains in a bloody 12-year civil war that has killed a half-million people. The Syrian government of President Bashar Assad in Damascus sees the Kurdish-led forces as secessionist fighters and has denounced their alliance with the United States in the war against the Islamic State militants and their self-ruled enclave in eastern Syria.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Mobal is Your Lifeline for SIM Cards in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Autumn Day Trips from Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Upopoy National Ainu Museum and Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 25 – Oct. 1

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Where To Find Art Supplies In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

How Do Compound Kanji Make Japanese Idioms?

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Ureshino Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Arita Ceramics Fair

GaijinPot Travel

Glover Garden

GaijinPot Travel

What Your Child Should Know Before Entering Japanese Elementary School

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Best Breakfast in Tokyo from Cheap to Fancy

GaijinPot Blog