Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. military hits al-Shabab extremists in Somalia

0 Comments
By OMAR FARUK
MOGADISHU, Somalia

The United States military says it has carried out an airstrike in support of the Somali government’s operations against the al-Shabab extremist group that has killed some of the group's fighters.

A statement by the U.S. Africa Command on Saturday describes the airstrike as being carried out Thursday in “collective self-defense” and at the request of the Somali National Army near the town of Cadale in the Middle Shabelle region.

Cadale is 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of the capital, Mogadishu.

The U.S. statement says al-Shabab fighters had been attacking Somali military forces. It says the initial assessment is that no civilians were killed.

The U.S. has carried out dozens of drone strikes against extremists in Somalia in recent years.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Awaji Yumebutai

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Gift Giving in Japan: Sad, Happy, Overjoyed? Have a Towel

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Kid-Friendly Ghosts for Halloween Activities in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Awaji Hanasajiki

GaijinPot Travel

Recipe: Bangin’ Miso Chocolate Chip Cookies

Savvy Tokyo

Bringing Up Bilingual Babies

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Beyond Paint and Canvas

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Oct. 31 – Nov. 6

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

5 New Places to See in Tokyo on Your Next Trip to Japan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Grocery Store Ingredients You’ve Got to Try

GaijinPot Blog

Tottori Sand Museum

GaijinPot Travel