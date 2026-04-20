U.S. military strike on alleged drug boat kills 3 in Caribbean Sea

The U.S. military said it launched another strike on a boat accused of ferrying drugs in the Caribbean Sea, killing three people Sunday.
The Trump administration's campaign of blowing up alleged drug-trafficking vessels in Latin American waters has persisted since early September and killed at least 181 people in total. Other strikes have taken place in the eastern Pacific Ocean.
Despite the Iran war, the series of strikes have ramped up again in the past week or so, showing that the administration's aggressive measures to stop what it calls “narcoterrorism” in the Western Hemisphere are not letting up. The military has not provided evidence that any of the vessels were carrying drugs.
The attacks began as the U.S. built up its largest military presence in the region in generations and came months ahead of the raid in January that captured then-Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. He was brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges and has pleaded not guilty.
In the latest attack Sunday, U.S. Southern Command repeated previous statements by saying it had targeted the alleged drug traffickers along known smuggling routes. It posted a video on X showing a boat moving along the water before a massive explosion engulfs the vessel in flames.
President Donald Trump has said the U.S. is in “armed conflict” with cartels in Latin America and has justified the attacks as a necessary escalation to stem the flow of drugs into the United States and fatal overdoses claiming American lives. But his administration has offered little evidence to support its claims of killing “narcoterrorists.”
Critics, meanwhile, have questioned the overall legality of the boat strikes.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
15 Comments
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Blacklabel
of course it’s not. Seems people would have figured that out by now.
RichardPearce
I'm guessing they're murdering people in boats where nobody is going to stop them to satisfy Trump's ego, so he doesn't prder them to murder people on boats where Iran or China might stop them, HARD
HopeSpringsEternal
Trump Admin policy has not changed, these Cartels are officially designated terrorists, so the rules of warfare apply, this is no longer a criminal matter.
Above, key reason why US drug deaths falling sharply in US, along with secure borders and criminal deportations of illegal alien gang members, Trump's delivering as promised, war on drugs a true threat to National Security
HopeSpringsEternal
Above,serious deterrent to Drug Cartels, along with ICE busy rounding up their illegal alien proxies inside the US
Underworld
They used to blame this on Venezuela, but I thought they control Venezuela now? SO how can it be terrorism?
Expect a raft of impeachments after the midterms starting with Hegseth.
HopeSpringsEternal
Only US citizens upset about Trump Admin war on Drugs and Trump Admin lawful military escalation are the Drug Cartel's former Criminal Lawyers and Money Launderers, who are seeing a SHARP drop in their $profits
KnightsOfCydonia
181 extrajudicial executions carried out. No evidence provided just a "take our word for it" is straight up murder.
HopeSpringsEternal
US National Security sacrosanct, Democrats cannot stop Trump's Common-Sense War of Drugs policy, saving hundreds of thousands of lives in US, because it's LEGAL
Impeachment, hopeless political act, as 2/3 Senate vote not happening. Americans like safe and secure borders, keeping Terrorist Drug Cartels on the run, death from above
KnightsOfCydonia
both hegseth and trump need to be sent to the ICC, no one is above the law.
jib
It's a good thing you're only guessing, otherwise it would be just another Trump-deranged comment that has nothing to do with the topic.
HopeSpringsEternal
Problem? SCOTUS backs Trump Admin actions to protect US National Security from Terrorist Designated Drug Cartels who've poisoned and killed countless globally for 4+ decades. Trump's delivering as Promised
KnightsOfCydonia
your attempts at narrative whitewashing don't change the facts, executing alleged drug traffickers without due process, lowers the judicial standards bar to a non existent level.
Underworld
HopeSpringsEternal
This has nothing to do with US national security.
No war on drugs policy has ever been sensible.
These extrajudicial killings are ILLEGAL.
Doesn't stop them from impeaching. Trump has been impeached twices, soon to be three times.
They aren't terrorists and Americans don't support this.
deanzaZZR
Rules based international order, y'all.
RIP
Blacklabel
lol really now?
cause that was super effective the other 2 times, even got him reelected.