Biden considering diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

U.S. President Joe Biden may soon announce that U.S. government representatives will not be in the stands at the Winter Olympics in Beijing, but U.S. athletes will still compete.

By Sebastian Smith

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday he was considering a U.S. diplomatic boycott of the Winter Olympics in Beijing, in what would be an attempt to show toughness over China's rights abuses without impacting U.S. athletes.

That is "something we are considering," Biden told reporters while meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the White House. The Beijing Olympics take place next February.

Biden's comment followed a video summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping late Monday, during which the two leaders said they wanted to ensure stability and prevent accidental conflicts.

However, Biden is under pressure at home to speak out on China's human rights abuses, especially in Xinjiang where the U.S. government says repression of the Uyghur ethnic group qualifies as genocide.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post reported that the Biden administration would soon announce a diplomatic boycott, meaning that while athletes would still compete, government representatives would not be in the stands.

White House officials said that the issue was not raised during the Biden-Xi virtual summit.

Under Biden's predecessor Donald Trump, U.S.-Chinese relations hit a low point with a massive trade war and incendiary debate over how the COVID-19 virus first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Biden has sought to reengage with Beijing, while at the same time focusing on strengthening traditional U.S. alliances to counter China's ever-growing economic clout and military presence across the Indo-Pacific region.

He has held two lengthy phone calls with Xi and was keen to meet in person. However, with the Chinese leader not traveling outside of the country since the start of the COVID pandemic, this week's virtual summit was the only possible next step.

Following Biden's mention of a possible Olympics boycott, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said she did not "have an update on what our presence will be."

"I want to give the national security team and the president space to make the decision," she said.

For Biden, that decision will be part of a complex diplomatic balancing act.

His administration has left Trump-era trade tariffs on China in place and continues to order naval patrols through sensitive international sea lanes that China is accused of trying to bring under its control.

However, with Biden also emphasizing the need for dialogue, critics on the right say he is being too soft.

This makes the looming Olympic Games a political flashpoint.

"The United States must implement a complete and total boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics. The threat to our athletes and China’s crimes against humanity leave us no other option," Republican Senator Tom Cotton tweeted Thursday.

Psaki said the White House sees U.S.-China relations "through the prism of competition, not conflict."

However she added "we have serious concerns" about human rights.

© 2021 AFP