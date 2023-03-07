Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang at a news conference in Beijing
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang attends a news conference on the sidelines of the National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters/THOMAS PETER
world

China says U.S. must stop suppressing it or risk conflict

BEIJING

China's foreign minister blamed the U.S. for rising tensions between Washington and Beijing and said if the U.S. does not change its path, there will be "conflict and confrontation".

The U.S. has been engaging in suppression and containment of China rather than fair or rule-based competition, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told reporters at a news conference in Beijing on the sidelines of an annual parliament meeting.

"The United States' perception and views of China are seriously distorted," Qin said. "It regards China as its primary rival and the most consequential geopolitical challenge. This is like the first button in the shirt being put wrong."

The U.S. should play by the rules it talks about, Qin said.

"The United States talks a lot about following rules, but imagine two athletes competing in the Olympic race," he said. "If one side, instead of focusing on giving one's best, always tries to trip or even into the other. That is not fair competition, but malicious confrontation and a foul."

The U.S. says it is establishing guardrails for relations with China and is not seeking conflict, but what this means in practice is that China is not supposed to respond with words or actions when slandered or attacked, he said.

"That is just impossible," Qin said.

"If the United States does not hit the brake, and continues to speed down the wrong path, no amount of guardrails can prevent derailment, which will become conflict and confrontation and who will bear the catastrophic consequences?"

Relations between the two superpowers have been tense for years over a number of issues including Taiwan, trade and Ukraine but they worsened after controversy involving a balloon which the U.S. said was a Chinese spying device and shot down last month.

"If the United States has the ambition to make itself great again, it should also have a broad mind for the development of other countries," Qin said.

"Containment and suppression will not make America great. It will not stop the rejuvenation of China."

0 Comments
China has been suppressing its people since day one. Don't like it? Too bad.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

China has been thieving technology from western nations for decades and it wonders why others do not want to do things that give technology to China. Sorry China, but if your not able to design and build the best technology, and you continue to steal it, dont go crying when the tap is turned off. Add to that your threats towards Taiwan and trying to steal the South China sea and you begin to see why your being treated as a threat. Because you have made yourself one through your actions and threats.

If a seller no longer wants to do business with you, then so be it. Suck it up and find an alternative and where there is none, then research and build your own supply. That or stop threats and claims on things not yours to begin with.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

