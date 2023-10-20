Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Yemen Missiles Intercepted
This image provided by the U.S. Navy shows the USS Carney in the Mediterranean Sea on Oct. 23, 2018. The USS Carney, a Navy destroyer, on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023, took out three missiles that had been fired from Yemen and were heading north, U.S. officials said. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations not yet announced. (Mass Communication Spc. 1st Class Ryan U. Kledzik/U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa via AP)
world

U.S. Navy warship in Red Sea intercepts three missiles, several drones heading north out of Yemen

0 Comments
By TARA COPP and LOLITA C. BALDOR
WASHINGTON

A U.S. Navy warship on Thursday took out three missiles and several drones that had been fired from Yemen and were heading north, the Pentagon said.

Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, told reporters Thursday that the USS Carney, a Navy destroyer in the northern Red Sea, intercepted three land attack cruise missiles and several drones that were launched by Houthi forces in Yemen. He said they were shot down over the water.

“We cannot say for certain what these missiles and drones were targeting, but they were launched from Yemen heading north along the Red Sea, potentially towards targets in Israel,” Ryder said in a Pentagon briefing. A U.S. official said they do not believe the missiles were aimed at the ship. That official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations that had not yet been announced.

Ryder said the missiles were shot down because they “posed a potential threat” based on their flight profile, adding that the U.S. is prepared to do whatever is needed “to protect our partners and our interests in this important region.” He said the U.S. is still assessing what the target was.

He said no U.S. forces or civilians on the ground were injured.

Iranian-backed Houthi rebels have expressed support for the Palestinians and threatened Israel. Last week, in Yemen’s Sanaa, which is held by the Houthi rebels still at war with a Saudi-led coalition, demonstrators crowded the streets waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags. The rebels’ slogan long has been, “God is the greatest; death to America; death to Israel; curse of the Jews; victory to Islam.”

Last week, Abdel-Malek al-Houthi, the rebel group’s leader, warned the United States against intervening in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, threatening that his forces would retaliate by firing drones and missiles.

When approached Thursday, two Houthi officials declined to comment on the incident. One said he was unaware of the incident, while the second said he did not have the authority to speak about it.

__

Associated Press writer Jack Jeffery contributed to this report from Cairo.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Taketomi Island (Taketomijima)

GaijinPot Travel

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Japanese Streetwear

Savvy Tokyo

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo