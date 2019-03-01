Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The United States is offering a $1 million reward for information on Hamza bin Laden, seen here in a video grab by the CIA Photo: FEDERATION FOR DEFENSE OF DEMOCRACIES/AFP/File
world

U.S. offers $1 million reward to find bin Laden's son

0 Comments
By Handout
WASHINGTON

The United States on Thursday offered a $1 million reward for information on a son of late al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, seeing him as an emerging face of extremism.

The location of Hamza bin Laden, sometimes dubbed the "crown prince of jihad," has been the subject of speculation for years with reports of him living in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Syria or under house arrest in Iran.

"Hamza bin Laden is the son of deceased former AQ leader Osama bin Laden and is emerging as a leader in the AQ franchise," a State Department statement said, referring to al-Qaida.

The State Department said that it would offer $1 million for information leading to his location in any country.

Bin Laden, who according to the United States is around 30, has threatened attacks against the United States to avenge the 2011 killing of his father, who was living in hiding in the Pakistani garrison town of Abbottabad, by U.S. special forces.

U.S. intelligence agencies increasingly see the younger bin Laden as a successor to his father for the mantle of global jihad, especially as the even more extreme Islamic State group is down to its last sliver of land in Syria.

In 2015, bin Laden released an audio message urging jihadists in Syria to unite, claiming that the fight in the war-torn country paves the way to "liberating Palestine."

And in a message a year later, following in the footsteps of his father, he urged the overthrow of the leadership in their native Saudi Arabia.

Osama bin Laden's three surviving wives and his children were quietly allowed to return to Saudi Arabia after his killing.

But Hamza bin Laden's whereabouts have been a matter of dispute. He is believed to have spent years along with his mother in Iran, despite al-Qaida's strident denunciations of the Shiite branch of Islam that dominates the country.

Observers say that the clerical regime in Tehran kept him under house arrest as a way to maintain pressure on rival Saudi Arabia as well as on al-Qaida, dissuading the Sunni militants from attacking Iran.

One of Hamza bin Laden's half-brothers told The Guardian last year that Hamza's whereabouts were unknown but that he may be in Afghanistan.

He also said that Hamza bin Laden married the daughter of Mohammed Atta, the lead hijacker in al-Qaida's September 11, 2001 attacks on the United States that killed some 3,000 people and sparked the U.S. intervention in Afghanistan.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Who was president when UBL was killed?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Food & Drink

Sakura, Origami And Upscale Coffee At Newly Opened Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Lifestyle

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele Fukuoka

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Work

Pay It Forward: Finish the School Year with Motivated Students

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Ohmu-raisu’ The Punny Food Trend on Twitter Inspired by Studio Ghibli

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Shopping

Kochi Sunday Market

GaijinPot Travel

Live

World’s Biggest Starbucks Opens Today in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog