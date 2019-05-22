Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

U.S. officials say foreign election hacking is inevitable

0 Comments
By ERIC TUCKER and COLLEEN LONG
WASHINGTON

The hacking of U.S. election systems, including by foreign adversaries, is inevitable, and the real challenge is ensuring the country is resilient enough to withstand catastrophic problems from cyber breaches, government officials said Wednesday.

The comments by representatives from the departments of Justice and Homeland Security underscored the challenges for federal and state governments in trying to ward off interference from Russia and other countries in the 2020 election. Special counsel Robert Mueller has documented a sweeping effort by Moscow to meddle in the 2016 election in Donald Trump's favor by hacking Democrats and spreading disinformation online, and FBI Director Chris Wray said in April that last November's midterm election was a "dress rehearsal for the big show in 2020."

Adam Hickey, a deputy assistant attorney general in the Justice Department's national security division, told a House Oversight and Reform subcommittee that hacking was "inevitable."

"Systems that are connected to the Internet, if they're targeted by a determined adversary with enough time and resources, they will be breached," Hickey said. "So, we need to be focusing on resilience."

"We need to take a breath. We need to let the states evaluate it. We need to let investigators respond, and we need to have confidence in our elected representatives and our state officials that they've got this, because they deal with contingencies ... all the time," he added. "If we undermine ourselves, the confidence in our system, we will be doing our adversaries' work for them."

Chris Krebs, head of DHS' cyber efforts, echoed the message, saying, "100 percent security is not the objective. It's resilience of the system. So even if you do have a bad day, it's not a catastrophic day."

Officials also said they were confident that Russian hacking that targeted voter databases of two Florida counties before the 2016 election had no impact on the vote total there. An intrusion detection system is configured in 66 of 67 counties in the state, "and the 67th is in the process of doing so right now," Krebs said. Still, some lawmakers, including Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz of Florida, the former chairwoman of the Democratic National Committee, said they were disappointed that the FBI had not publicly identified the two counties that were hit.

Representatives from major technology companies, including Facebook, Google and Twitter, also testified at the hearing.

"Facebook cares deeply about protecting the integrity of the democratic process," said Nathan Gleicher, the company's head of cybersecurity policy. "We don't want anyone using our tools to undermine our elections or democracy."

He said Facebook has more than 30,000 people working on safety and security across the company, three times as many as it had in 2017.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Fit For Queens: 7 Afternoon Tea Plans In Tokyo That Will Take Your Breath Away This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Lifestyle

How To Break Up With Your Partner In Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Divorce with Kids in Japan: The Stress of No Joint Child Custody

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 25-26

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Shrines & Temples

Katsuo-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

#ThisIs2019: Where Does Japan Stand In Its Approach To Women Rights?

Savvy Tokyo