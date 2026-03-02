 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds on to a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at the Enghelab Square, after he was killed in Israeli and U.S. strikes on Saturday, in Tehran, Iran, March 1, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/File Photo Image: Reuters/Majid Asgaripour
world

U.S. officials skeptical of regime change in Tehran after Khamenei killing, say sources

4 Comments
By Gram Slattery and Erin Banco
WASHINGTON

Following the killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday, many senior U.S. officials remain skeptical that the U.S. and Israeli military operation against the Islamic Republic will lead to a regime change in the near ‌term.

Before and after the start of the attack, U.S. officials, including U.S. President Donald Trump, had suggested that toppling the nation's repressive governing system was one of several U.S. goals, in addition to crippling Iran's ballistic missile and nuclear programs.

"I call upon all Iranian patriots who yearn for freedom to seize this moment ... and take back your country," ‌Trump said on Sunday in a video posted on Truth Social.

But three U.S. officials familiar with U.S. intelligence ⁠said there is serious skepticism that Iran's battered opposition can topple the theocratic, authoritarian governing system that has ⁠been in place since 1979.

No officials ⁠consulted by Reuters completely ruled out the possibility of the fall of Iran's government, which currently is buffeted by key personnel losses from ongoing ‌U.S. and Israeli air strikes and is deeply unpopular following a January round of extraordinarily violent repression.

But it is far from likely or even probable in ⁠the near term, they said.

Reuters reported earlier that Central Intelligence Agency assessments presented ⁠to the White House in the weeks before the Iran attack concluded that if Khamenei was killed, he could be replaced by hard-line figures from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or equally hard-line clerics, two sources said.

One U.S. official with knowledge of internal White House deliberations said IRGC officials are unlikely to voluntarily capitulate in part because they have benefited from a vast patronage network designed ⁠to maintain internal loyalty.

The CIA assessments followed at least one report from a separate U.S. intelligence agency which noted that there had been no IRGC ⁠defections during a massive round of anti-government protests in January ‌that was met with brutal force by Iranian security forces.

Such defections would likely be a precondition of any successful revolution, according to three additional sources. Those sources requested that the specific intelligence agency not be named.

All of the sources Reuters spoke with for this story requested anonymity to discuss intelligence assessments.

Trump himself said on Sunday he planned to reopen communications with Iran, suggesting Washington does not see the government going anywhere, at least in the ‌immediate term.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while the CIA declined to comment.

LOTS OF DEBATE, LESS CONSENSUS

On Sunday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said a leadership council composed of himself, the judiciary head and a member of the powerful Guardian Council had temporarily assumed the duties of Supreme Leader.

Security chief Ali Larijani accused the United States and Israel of trying to plunder and disintegrate Iran and warned "secessionist groups" of a harsh response if they attempted any action, state television said on Sunday, after the two countries launched a wave of air attacks on Iran that included the bombing of a girls' primary school. Reuters could not independently confirm the reports from the state media.

The U.S. intelligence discussions about the implications of ​a possible Khamenei killing have not been limited to whether it might lead to a change in government leadership.

Two of the U.S. officials said that, since January, there has been significant debate - but no consensus - among officials of various agencies about the extent to which Khamenei's ‌killing would lead to a significant shift in the way Iran approached negotiations with the U.S. regarding its nuclear program.

U.S. officials have also debated the extent to which Khamenei's death or ouster would deter the country from rebuilding its missile or nuclear facilities and capacities, said those officials, who requested anonymity to discuss sensitive internal conversations.

Following the January protests, Steve ‌Witkoff, Trump's special envoy and a key ally, spoke several times with Iranian opposition figure Reza Pahlavi, the exiled son of Iran's last ⁠shah, raising questions about the extent to which the ⁠administration would support his installment should Iran's government fall, two officials said.

But ​in recent weeks, senior U.S. officials have become increasingly pessimistic that any opposition figure backed by Washington would realistically be able to ⁠control the country, those officials added.

"At the end ‌of the day, once U.S. and Israeli strikes stop, if the Iranian people come out, their success in ​promoting the end of the regime will depend on the rank and file standing aside or aligning with them," said Jonathan Panikoff, a former high-ranking U.S. intelligence official who is now at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.

"Otherwise, the remnants of the regime, those with the weapons, are likely to use them to keep power."

© Thomson Reuters 2026.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Your Personal Guide in Japan

Skip the crowds. Enjoy tailor-made cultural journeys with our trusted licensed guides.

Apply Now

4 Comments
Login to comment

POTUS seems to have ignored the assessment and advice of the experts in the USA Intel. and military.

Sack these unbelievers Donnie.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wasn’t the next Aystollah already killed too?

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Am I misinformed?

Who was Ayatollah Arafeh then?

emphasis on “was”.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Ayatollahs are religious figures and there is an endless supply.

They dont fear death .

You,ll be down to "Ayatollah number 50 " before any rot sets in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Japan Visa Fees Are Rising in 2026: A Guide for Foreign Workers and Employers

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

New Life Season in Japan: New Mattress, New Me

Savvy Tokyo

Tsugaru Railway Stove Train 

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For March 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Osaka Area Events for March 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Celebrating International Women’s Day in Japan 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Johatsu: Why People Voluntarily Disappear in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ibaraki Will Offer ¥10,000 for Reporting Undocumented Foreigners

GaijinPot Blog

Key Family Policy Changes in Japan in 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Ryuhyo Monogatari Train

GaijinPot Travel

Akira Kurosawa Film Locations in Japan You Can Visit in Real Life

GaijinPot Blog