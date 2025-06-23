U.S. operation against Iran not aimed at regime change, Trump administration says

The U.S. strikes on Iran's nuclear sites were not a preamble to regime change, senior officials from President Donald Trump's administration said on Sunday, as Washington pushed for Tehran to forgo a military response and negotiate.
"Operation Midnight Hammer" was known only to a small number of people in Washington and at the U.S. military's headquarters for Middle East operations in Tampa, Florida.
Complete with deception, seven B-2 bombers flew for 18 hours from the United States into Iran to drop 14 bunker-buster bombs, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Dan Caine, told reporters.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran against following through with past threats of retaliation against the United States and said U.S. forces would defend themselves.
"This mission was not and has not been about regime change," Hegseth told reporters at the Pentagon.
Vice President JD Vance, in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press with Kristen Welker" show, said the U.S. was not at war with Iran but rather its nuclear program.
"I think that we have really pushed their program back by a very long time," Vance said, adding that the U.S. "had no interest in boots on the ground."
In total, the U.S. launched 75 precision-guided munitions, including more than two dozen Tomahawk missiles, and more than 125 military aircraft in the operation against three nuclear sites, Caine said.
The operation pushes the Middle East to the brink of a major new conflagration in a region already aflame for more than 20 months with wars in Gaza and Lebanon and a toppled dictator in Syria.
DAMAGE TO FACILITIES
With the damage visible from space after 30,000-pound U.S. bunker-buster bombs crashed into the mountain above Iran's Fordow nuclear site, experts and officials are closely watching how far the strikes might have set back Iran's nuclear ambitions.
Caine said initial battle damage assessments indicated that all three sites sustained extremely severe damage and destruction, but he declined to speculate whether any Iranian nuclear capabilities might still be intact.
U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi was more cautious, saying while it was clear that U.S. airstrikes hit Iran's enrichment site at Fordow, it was not yet possible to assess the damage done underground there.
A senior Iranian source told Reuters on Sunday that most of the highly enriched uranium at Fordow, the site producing the bulk of Iran's uranium refined to up to 60%, had been moved to an undisclosed location before the U.S. attack there.
Tehran has vowed to defend itself and responded with a volley of missiles at Israel that wounded scores of people and destroyed buildings in its commercial hub Tel Aviv.
But, perhaps in an effort to avert all-out war with the superpower, it had yet to carry out its main threats of retaliation - to target U.S. bases or choke off the quarter of the world's oil shipments that pass through its waters.
Caine said the U.S. military had increased protection of troops in the region, including in Iraq and Syria.
"Our forces remain on high alert and are fully postured to respond to any Iranian retaliation or proxy attacks, which would be an incredibly poor choice," Caine said.
The United States already has a sizeable force in the Middle East, with nearly 40,000 troops in the region, including air defense systems, fighter aircraft and warships that can detect and shoot down enemy missiles.
Reuters reported last week that the Pentagon had started to move some aircraft and ships from bases in the Middle East that may be vulnerable to any potential Iranian attack.
The U.S. State Department on Sunday ordered the departure of family members and non-emergency U.S. government personnel from Lebanon, citing the volatile security situation in the region.
Anti-war activists demonstrated on Sunday afternoon in some U.S. cities, including New York City and Washington, to oppose U.S. involvement in any war with Iran.
Protesters held banners that read "hands off Iran" and "Remember Iraq: no more wars based on lies," in reference to the 2003 U.S.-led invasion of Iraq that was launched citing the threat of weapons of mass destruction, though no such weapons were found.
NOT OPEN-ENDED
With his unprecedented decision to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites, directly joining Israel’s air attack on its regional arch foe, Trump has done something he had long vowed to avoid - intervene militarily in a major foreign war.
It was unclear why Trump chose to act on Saturday.
At the press conference, Hegseth said there was a moment in time "where (Trump) realized that it had to be a certain action taken in order to minimize the threat to us and our troops."
After Trump disputed her original assessment, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday that the U.S. had intelligence that should Iran decide to do so, it could build a nuclear weapon in weeks or months, an assessment disputed by some lawmakers and independent experts. U.S. officials say they do not believe Iran had decided to make a bomb.
Trump, who insisted on Saturday that Iran must now make peace or face further attacks, could provoke Tehran into retaliating by closing the Strait of Hormuz, attacking U.S. military bases and allies in the Middle East, and activating proxy groups against American and Israeli interests worldwide.
The Iranian parliament approved closing the Strait of Hormuz, a potential choke point for oil shipments, but the country's top security body is required to make a final decision, Iran's press TV reported.
Hegseth, who said the Pentagon notified lawmakers about the operation after U.S. aircraft were out of Iran, said the strikes against Iran were not open-ended.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told CBS' "Face the Nation" that no more strikes were planned, unless Iran responded.
"We have other targets we can hit, but we achieved our objective. There are no planned military operations right now against Iran - unless they mess around," Rubio said.© Thomson Reuters 2025.
36 Comments
Login to comment
divinda
Yeah, whatever. The credibility of the Trump Administration is now utterly gone.
Anything they now "say" needs to be assumed to be a direct lie or some type of ruse in order to manipulate both their adversaries and their supporters.
Henceforth, nobody on the planet should believe anything they say, or else, well, you're an idiot if you do and you have a very good chance of being burned yet again.
Bob Fosse
“With the damage visible from space after 30,000-pound U.S. bunker-buster bombs crashed into the mountain above Iran's Fordow nuclear site”
The dozens of trucks lined up outside the site days before the strike were visible too. But not a week ago. The uranium was moved elsewhere.
Blacklabel
Sounds like a conspiracy!!
Bob Fosse
The trucks were called ‘unusual activity’ by U.S. intelligence. Why do you think they were there just before the strikes?
Peter Neil
Well, they used up the small inventory of the bombs.
The problem the world has is the lack of credibility in anything said by the Administration, from top down.
The good news is that Americans can rest assured that Trump appointed an experienced expert to lead the US Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit — the first line of defense against any Iranian reprisals on US soil.
He’s 22-year old Thomas Fugate, an avid Trump supporter with a wicked smirk. His extensive resume in terrorism includes experience cutting lawns in his parents' neighborhood and a part-time job as a grocery clerk.
Did I say he was an avid Trump supporter?
I don’t blame you if you think this is joke, but I assure you it is not.
I’m sure Americans feel safer already.
Blacklabel
So of course you posted about this news a week ago that the uranium was moved, right? There were articles dated last week?
Blacklabel
delivering uranium to the site?
bass4funk
You guys weren’t on board from the beginning, so not sure what you’re talking about.
Again, you guys never believed or gave this administration any clout whatsoever.
Yeah, whatever. Lol
Wick's pencil
Don't believe anything until it has been officially denied.
Yeah, so it joined the low credibility of every US admin since LBJ.
Bob Fosse
No. I didn’t see the satellite images until Saturday. What are you blathering about?
bass4funk
According to whom? And with all the spies we have in the region, they can move it wherever they want, they still can be reached regardless
Peter Neil
Trump just said it's not politically correct to say "regime change," but that's what should happen.
Left hand doesn't know what the right hand is doing.
bass4funk
Ok
Bob Fosse
Yeah. Just at the time that strikes were being discussed by Israel and The US. Do you think Iran heard about that and decided to move uranium TO the site?
It’s ok, no need to answer, I know you are just playing.
Yrral
What the difference getting killed by gas or Nukes,they will both kill you, something their history they should know about
bass4funk
I think there should definitely be a regime change, but it has to come from within their country 100%
ohara
The credibility of the Trump Administration is now utterly gone.
In your dreams.
Oh, memo to the undoubtedly dissapointed orange man bad brigade: Trump has not entered the US into a war.
Blacklabel
im definitely not playing.
If you claim something happened a week ago, there would be a post or an article from….a week ago.
divinda
The bombs being dropped on Iran in order to incite this regime change are certainly not coming from within.
Bob Fosse
Where did I claim it happened a week ago?
bass4funk
The Ayatollah was not killed, don’t worry, and the bombing was to destroy the nuke sites only
funkymofo
Every American now a target, US embroiled in another Middle Eastern war, gas prices about to increase, adding to the incoming recession. Now trump is asking China, the country he imposed 200% tariffs on, to stop Iran blocking the Strait of Hormuz.
‘Obama will attack Iran because if his inability to negotiate properly- not skilled’. Trump in 2013.
Maga idiocy
Peter Neil
And don't forget bombing the world oil market. This will fun.
Peppermint
You, of course, didn’t. But the maga “team” likes to move the goalposts by themselves in a vain attempt to cast doubt on someone’s comments. I mean, it’s what they’re paid to do.
Blacklabel
“But not a week ago. The uranium was moved elsewhere.”
Peter Neil
The US us now asking China to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open.
Yeah, sure. Let's talk about those tariffs first, pal.
Blacklabel
It’s amazing that you KNOW the uranium was moved. But never mentioned it until today.
and you KNOW they didn’t move it to one of the other sites we bombed.
and “US intelligence” knew all this too but didnt bother to tell the military or the President.
all sounds pretty fantastical.
Haaa Nemui
Means NOT a week ago.
bass4funk
No, Trump won’t budge from that and the Chinese will ultimately keep the Strait open
Peter Neil
The Saudis are getting what they want to. They’ve always wanted to cut out Iran from the oil business. They gave $2 billion to Trump’s son-in-law to invest in his fund. He’s never run a fund in his life and it’s not made a penny. They’re the biggest customer of American military equipment in the world.
They and Netanyahu manipulated the gullible Trump into doing their work.
Let’s not forget that Israel attacked Iran, Iran didn’t attack Israel first. And no one is talking about those pesky Epstein files and tapes anymore, are they?
starpunk
When I served in the Navy the US waged an air and sea war against Libya in reprisal against all his boorish terrorist activities against everyone around him. All US military commands were at top alert. The one I was stationed at was constantly being threatened, but not by Libyans. Domestic turds. Copycats and crackpots. Many people don't want to believe that; they think it's all a game. But it isn't. And while the Ayatollah ruling Iran are fanatical dirtbags, is this necessary? Iran and Israel are at war, that doesn't mean we have to butt in.
Oh I know. trump wants to build a resort in Gaza. It's all about him. Oh yes, his Master Vlad is pissed because Iran can't build and sell him enough drones for his idiotic Ukraine war if they're using them on Israel. Amiright?
funkymofo
@ Peter Neil- once again trump’s MO is to distract from something stupid/criminal he did by doing something even more stupid/criminal.
rainyday
Guys who were apoplectic about US involvement in the middle east a year ago now bending themselves into pretzels to justify Trump getting the US into another war there.
For those of us with actual jobs and families to support its just one more piece of the chaos this idiot has unleashed which is making life harder. Can’t wait to see what this does to gas prices.
starpunk
There goes the 'Chosen One' again. Kissy kissy kissy da butt of another dictator. The CCP at that.
Pathetic, man. What a total chump. 'Making America Great Again' my ass!
geronimo2006
The precision strikes seem to have been successful in setting back their enrichment program. But without regime change Iran will, with a little Russian help, simply rebuild what was destroyed or damaged. If stopping Iran ever getting nukes is the goal, then I'm a little skeptical of US claims it does not seek regime change. And you can be sure that is Israel's goal, and they have considerable influence over US policy. But more importantly, I think once Trump gets a taste for boasting over military action, he won't want to stop especially if he sees this as a way to boost his flagging popularity. His gloating was on full display in his address, and you can imagine how he will respond to any provocation from now on. The genie is out of the bottle, and I don't mean Iran.
Blacklabel
4 of last 7 polls are 52% approval or more though, looks like rising popularity.