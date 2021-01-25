Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Johns Hopkins announced more than 400,000 people in the US had died from Covid-19, a grim marker that came one day before President Joe Biden's inauguration Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. passes 25 million COVID-19 cases: Johns Hopkins

1 Comment
By Nicholas Kamm
WASHINGTON

More than 25 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the United States since the pandemic began, Johns Hopkins University said Sunday, just days after President Joe Biden's inauguration.

The milestone was reached only five days after the U.S., the world's wealthiest and hardest-hit nation, recorded 400,000 deaths from the disease.

Biden has made fighting the coronavirus a priority and is pushing for Congress to approve a $1.9-trillion relief package that would include billions of dollars to boost vaccination rates.

Biden has said he wants 100 million people vaccinated within his first 100 days in office, and he has called for Americans to wear masks for 100 days.

Countries around the world are in a race against time to get their populations inoculated before the coronavirus mutates into a strain that could resist newly approved vaccinations.

Vivek Murthy, Biden's nominee for surgeon-general, told ABC News on Sunday that 100 million doses in 100 days was "a floor, not a ceiling" and cautioned about new strains.

"The variants are very concerning," Murthy told the network. "It's up to us to adapt and stay ahead."

The U.S. caseload remains by far the highest in absolute terms.

India, where the population is about four times larger than in the U.S., has the second-highest caseload with about 10.6 million cases, according to Johns Hopkins.

After the first COVID-19 case was reported in the U.S. in January 2020 it took until late April for the figure to pass one million. The overall number of cases has followed an almost exponential curve upwards since then.

Last week, Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins announced more than 400,000 people in the U.S. had died from COVID-19, a grim marker that came one day before Biden's inauguration.

© 2021 AFP

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

More than 25 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the United States since the pandemic began,

It's been mostly those at the lower end of the economic spectrum and people of color who've been hurt by Covid. They are NOT people Republicans have ever cared about. Trump played golf and bungled the handling of the pandemic. Like his wife 'he really didn't care'.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #115: Standardized University Entrance Exam Kanji Trap

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #114: Old-fashioned Japanese Remedies Crack Twitter Up

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Zenko-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Nature

Zao Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sticking To Your Goals With A Vision Board

Savvy Tokyo

Health & Beauty

Japanese Ways to Combat the Cold

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 3

GaijinPot Blog

The Coronavirus and English Teacher Recruiting in Japan for 2021: Your Questions Answered

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘He Gave Me Money’

Savvy Tokyo