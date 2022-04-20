U.S. pot use increasingly normal, but legality is hazy

Buy a T-shirt, get a "gift" of weed: that's how some stores operate in Washington, exploiting a perceived loophole to sidestep a ban on selling cannabis in the U.S. capital.
The situation is but one example of the hazy legality surrounding marijuana in America, despite a trend in recent years towards normalization.
"Business is great!" declares Forest "Ty" Hayward, 41, the proud co-owner of Sneaker Headz -- one of several "gifting shops" that have sprung up in a city now known for the ever present fragrance of the flower.
Many are African-American owned, and are seeing a lively trade ahead of national marijuana day on April 20. Hayward sees his work as "a turning point for the Black community," which historically suffered a disproportionate rate of cannabis convictions.
Since 2014, Washington residents have been allowed to possess paraphernalia and two ounces of weed, gift some to others, use it on private property, and grow up to six plants. But Congress -- which approves the city's budget -- has barred legal sales.
Instead stores sell items like T-shirts and stickers, starting at around $30, with which customers also receive "presents" in the form of weed buds or gummies.
Cannabis was first outlawed at the federal level in 1937, "largely along racial reasoning, as well as to keep out immigrant workers or find ways to criminalize them," Morgan Fox, political director of advocacy group NORML, told AFP.
The 1970s brought the "War on Drugs," which likewise disproportionately hit minorities -- before the medical marijuana movement took root in the 1990s, and in 2012 the first states made recreational cannabis legal for adults.
Today, 18 of the 50 states plus Washington have legalized recreational weed use, while 37 have medical cannabis laws on the books.
But since the drug remains a controlled substance at the national level, everyone involved is still technically breaking the law of the land.
The ban makes it difficult to access banking services, stops federal funding for medical marijuana research, prevents interstate commerce, and federal regulation on best practices and protocols for marijuana.
What's more, a future presidential administration unsympathetic to legalization could go after businesses and consumers even in states where the plant is legal.
Former President Donald Trump's attorney general Jeff Sessions wanted to do this, but federal prosecutors ultimately decided it was a waste of their time.
Still, sticky situations can arise.
After Canada fully legalized cannabis in 2018, U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers began issuing lifetime entry bans to Canadians who answered "yes" when asked at checkpoints if they had ever consumed the drug.
The same agency this month issued a warning to residents in New Mexico that it would continue to prosecute offenders caught with the substance at highway checkpoints, even after the state had legalized it.
Native American nations also encounter raids with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, despite the fact they live on nominally self-governing territories.
And in Washington, those caught smoking on federal grounds -- including iconic monuments like the Lincoln Memorial -- may have a run in with federal agents.
That's why it's vital to pass legislation at the national level, said Fox.
The House of Representatives has passed some bills, including as recently as this month, but it has yet to be brought before the Senate, where Republican opposition would likely nix it.
Fox believes framing the issue in terms of states' rights, personal freedoms, and increased tax revenue is the best way to win over Republicans, and younger conservatives who will eventually replace their elders are more cannabis friendly.
For now, the community is celebrating the progress they have won.
"I want to have a whole shebang, just remind everybody we're still here to give back to the community, get high and have a wonderful life," says Sneaker Headz' co-owner Kashous Solomon, 22.© 2022 AFP
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
There's no real need to use cannabis unless your terminally ill or have a medical condition that it helps.
dealordont
Decriminalize and tax it, Japan. People here deserve and alternative to alcohol and cigarettes. Just like alcohol, if you don't like it, don't consume it. Like, why do people who are against decriminaliztion care so much about weed when there is so much usage of alcohol and meth here?
I really feel like Japan could do cannabis culture right if it were in the hands of people (cafes, farming, edibles, etc.), but the government bureaucracy is going to mess it up like most things in Japan. Nothing is going to change unless Japan Tobacco gets its share of the profits. Maybe by 2050 there will be some form of decriminalization here.
It's only illegal here because of the US occupation anyway, so it cracks me up how some Japanese are so against it. Weirdos.
Chabbawanga
@There's no real need to use cannabis unless your terminally ill or have a medical condition that it helps.
Helps with stress. So sounds like it should be made legal here yesterday.
Starbucks
Decriminalize and tax it, Japan. People here deserve and alternative to alcohol and cigarettes. Just like alcohol, if you don't like it, don't consume it. Like, why do people who are against decriminaliztion care so much about weed when there is so much usage of alcohol and meth here?
I really feel like Japan could do cannabis culture right if it were in the hands of people (cafes, farming, edibles, etc.), but the government bureaucracy is going to mess it up like most things in Japan. Nothing is going to change unless Japan Tobacco gets its share of the profits. Maybe by 2050 there will be some form of decriminalization here.
It's only illegal here because of the US occupation anyway, so it cracks me up how some Japanese are so against it. Weirdos.
A cat and pot Cafe maybe?
itsonlyrocknroll
May I recount an interesting conversation with a friend and college.
Factual, I will leave that to your judgement.
When returning from a holiday to Europe, my friend plus partner stopped over in Amsterdam.
On visiting one of the cities cannabis-vending coffee shops, both wobbled back to there hotel where they had another huff puff on takeaway Jamaican wood bine .
Now early morning both giggled there way to the airport where they boarded a flight to Tokyo.
On arrival at Narita, friends partner luggage was found to have traces of cannabis , and on a subsequent positive urine test deported.
Now my friend is a prolific story teller, I suspect this could be another porky, because they were travelling together so why test one and not the other?
Also off the top of my head, can officer dibble deport on a positive urine test?
On a substance ingested in a country with tolerant laws on recreational cannabis usage?
One thing though Japan is zero tolerant on all things cannabis.
venze
When highly dangerous synthetic opioids like fentanyl is overflowing the illicit drug market, many have been so deeply intoxicated that they cannot think clearly, let alone formulating possible strategy to counter the drastic crisis..
Wakarimasen
And yet they are more and more anti smoking. Figure that one out
finally rich
Drugs are for losers, period. Sorry if your life is so sad you need to numb and dumb yourself down in order to escape from reality. Go cycle in the nature, climb a mountain, go run/ kayak in a completely different landscape
Disillusioned
Nice to see all the pot heads coming out favor of this farce. People can use it if they really want to (have to). However, the illegal sale and trading must be stopped. If someone has six beers and gets caught driving they face a severe penalty and a licence suspension. The same should apply to someone who has six cones and gets caught driving. Zero tolerance does not work neither does ignoring it, like they do in Japan. Pot will never be wiped out of society. However, the pot heads must be made accountable and responsible for their use.
Michael Machida
People think life is supposed to always be happy. So they turn to drugs when there is a problem. Life is not supposed to be always happy. If you can understand this, you realize that you do not need drugs.
Strangerland
There's no real need to use cannabis unless your terminally ill or have a medical condition that it helps.
There's no need to do many things in life that are enjoyable. Playing video games, traveling, skydiving, drinking alcohol, all things bad for your health. I don't see what your metric really has to do with anything. We don't need to do many things in life, but we do them to enjoy life. Otherwise, what's the point?
Strangerland
I wonder if you realize you just called everyone that drinks alcohol on the planet a loser. Because the only difference between alcohol and cannabis is its legality, and I'm in Canada right now where even that's not true, and they're both entirely legal.
What a boring outlook on life. Sad. Some of us like to enjoy life, but hey, if you want to be a totalitarian, your choice. Hard to trust the opinions of people like that though, they've lived such reserved boring lives.
Strangerland
I'm in Canada right now, taking care of my father. He's been on the medical cannabis for a number of years, but they've legalized it here in Canada since I was last here. Government cannabis stores in the city, and private cannabis stores everywhere. The people are nice and friendly, and the country is functioning just fine. All these people bleating about drugs and marijuana blah blah blah are sheeple, bound to the brainwashing they've been fed about the war on drugs, with the inability to break free of their conditioning and see the truth. Some people would rather live in ignorance.
Cricky
It’s a personal choice! Don’t need so much government interference in a personal choice. It’s hardly worth the effort to dissuade those that have freedom of choice.
SophiaHernandez
I do all of that. Love a big blunt at the end of it too. Not in Japan obviously.
William Bjornson
An important point that is rarely mentioned in the Cannabis discussions is that, if one attends a social gathering exclusively featuring Cannabis as opposed to such a gathering featuring Ethanol, one's chances of being beaten up, shot, arrested or dying on the way home, abusing one's spouse, and a list of other misadventures is reduced to almost insignificant probabilities by comparison.
DRUGS!! What, pray tell Mr. Prissy, is the organic solvent Ethanol when ingested? Can we call THAT a DRUG? It is a neural depressant, a substance so poisonous to living tissue that even things as tough as bacteria or even mold cannot live in it, a WELL KNOWN cause of violence and grievous injury, a KNOWN cause of throat cancer and liver destruction, and a biological waste product as in .... . BUT, it is a darling and drug of choice of conservative minds everywhere who somehow convince themselves that drinking some of the most vile tasting, throat gagging substances on the planet is a 'sign of sophistication', the same sell that cigarettes used to rock. No one has ever died of Cannabis except for the artificial THC drug Marinol legally marketed (of course) by Big Pharma (GlaxoKline) which killed four people before being discontinued. And, for those who do not keep up with advances in Medical research, many heretofore 'illicit' DRUGS are beginning to find great efficacy in helping the mentally ill. Who knew 'Hippies' had actually been in the forefront of pharmaceutical research...
blastcaptain
The only problem is running out.
Come we go burn down babylon one more time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cr3khjSLKMs
Kumagaijin
Doing those things are nice, but even better ON WEED!
albaleo
That's cool, said the judge.
lostrune2
There's no real need for alcohol too, but it's everywhere
Wanna start a prohibition?
Here's history: Cannabis only became a banned substance in the US because, after the Prohibition Amendment was repealed, the prohibition groups needed something else to target in their mission to save society from human vices. It was not based on scientific studies
Kyo wa heiwa dayo ne
Its only illegal because of nancy reagans war on drugs.
itsonlyrocknroll
When I read about life's naughty peccadillo's Gin and Tonic
It brings me back to Charles Bukowski infamous letter, although disputed.
My dear, Find what you love and let it kill you. Let it drain from you your all. Let it cling onto your back and weigh you down into eventual nothingness. Let it kill you, and let it devour your remains.
For all things will kill you, both slowly and fastly, but it's much better to be killed by a lover.
Falsely yours, Henry Charles Bukowski"
Drugs, alcohol. whatever, that's life.
OssanAmerica
No it's not really "better" except in your mind's interpretation of the sensory input. You just "think" it;s better. I agree it's "fun" though.
I'm actually for legalizaton, but I'd like to see some very draconian laws and regulations for any such substance, cannabis and alchohol, used while operating any type of vehicle. Especially occupations and activities where people's lives depend on the fully coherent thinking anf coordination of the individual, such as airline pilots, bus, truck and taxi drivers, etc. And likewise, "Climbing a mountain or kayaking" are outddor activities where people succumb to accidents and death all the time, and being high or drunk increases the risk. Intoxication of any kind should only be done in an environment where there is no risk, like on a sofa.
itsonlyrocknroll
Worth a read, nothing is black or white, or in this case cannabis or alcohol.
The Secret History of Cannabis in Japan
https://apjjf.org/2014/12/49/Jon-Mitchell/4231.html
Peter Neil
Pot smokers become introspective, sociable and friendly. Drunks become loud, obnoxious and vomit all over your feet or the sidewalk.
Pot smokers are like Canadians — polite and agreeable. Drunks are like soccer hooligans.
If you don’t want to smoke pot, don’t. But, don’t be telling others what to do while slamming beers and peeing all over the floor in the bathroom.
Its a plant that doesn’t destroy your liver.
ReynardFox
We are all just meat-mech, animated by neurochemicals and piloted by wrinkly steaks full of electricity. If my mind perceives something as “fun”, you are philosophically incapable of proving that I am wrong. That which i “think” is fun, is fun. And dabbling in the jazz cabbage can certainly be fun.
Strangerland
There's more to it than this. William Randolph Hurst, the guy whom Citizen Kane was based on, owned paper mills, and he owned newspapers. Hemp, made from the same plant as Cannabis, was producing superior paper for cheap. Hurst realized that he could make more money if newspapers were printed on paper, and he used his publishing network to spread that cannabis was the devils weed, smoked by "negros and mexicans", using the age-old fear of another race to achieve nefarious goals.
The guy is dead, and millions rot in American jails as a result of his campaign. One of the worst humans ever to have lived.
theFu
Cannabis is safer than alcohol. That's proven. Nobody has ever overdosed by smoking too much, unlike alcohol which has dead people and destroyed lives all around it.
The main problem for Cannabis businesses in the US is that federal law controls all the banks and it says that Cannabis is illegal. Basically, no Cannabis-related business can have a bank account, which makes all sorts of things very hard in the US businesses, especially tax related things. Banks won't accept money from cannabis businesses, regardless of state laws.
A relative is an alcoholic. He's been through expensive programs 4 times, lost his professional license each of those 4 times, but has been sober, as far as anyone knows, over 20 yrs. He goes to AA meetings daily, still. He speaks at AA conferences to others in his industry, telling his story of sitting outside a liquor store, on the curb, with a second 1L of vodka, drinking directly from the bottle after being fired from another job. He wasn't paying attention, but was just drinking and drinking and drinking. Then he noticed that the liquid was spilling out of his mouth. His stomach was completely full. There wasn't any more room, but he wasn't passed out. Then he thought about his wife and kids. The destruction this obsession had left in the family, his relationships and to their financial situation. That's his rock bottom story.
He never drank again. That was the 4th time his family had to start all over again.
BTW, he smoked weed in college, but never after that. Drug testing is a requirement in his profession. Seems odd that a functional alcoholic can maintain a professional career for years before it blows up, but people who smoke a little weed at home are considered criminals? Cannabis doesn't have any hang over. It doesn't throw your system into dehydration for the following day. The only negative impact is there are never enough chips ... or losing a roach while driving can be dangerous ... er ... so I've heard.
I'd rather smoke some Cannabis recreationally on the weekends than have more than 2 drinks at a time. A nice, light buzz, is a good thing. Plus, I like chips.
theFu
I like that. Though not all pot smokers are polite and not all drunks are hooligans. I'm a happy, smiling, drunk, but I'm happy and smiling after smoking a bit of the ganja too. Just hide your chips and donuts. You've been warned. ;)
albaleo
And also disproven. But it depends how you measure "safe". For example, some studies have shown cannabis to have a greater risk of having a car accident than alcohol. But yes, it's generally safer than alcohol on most scales. But like everything, I guess dosage matters. A glass of sherry versus 10 grams of cannabis in a muffin?
One study showed alcohol having the greatest risk "to others" compared to all other intoxicating drugs. I'm guessing that was due to induced violence. All too common, yet most drinkers I know don't become violent.
Sorry for waffling. I guess my view is - consume what you want, as long as it does no harm to others. And remember that harming yourself may also cause harm to others, e.g. your children.
Finally, shouldn't there be a law that when you reach 65, you should be allow to consume anything you want? :-)
Strangerland
A few years ago, someone created a stablecoin cryptocurrency called Potcoin IIRC. It was so that cannabis businesses would be able to have a store for their finances.
Another reason why cryptocurrencies are beneficial to the common man when they are getting screwed by the government.
Strangerland
No. Many, many studies have found that the risk of an accident from driving a car under the influence of cannabis is much less risk than driving under the influence of alcohol.
The only metric where it wouldn't be is on your lungs, and even then I'm only supposing, not having looked it up.
albaleo
Then look it up. It can be quite confusing.
For starters:
https://www.drugfoundation.org.nz/matters-of-substance/archive/may-2015/cannabis-safer-than-alcohol/
starpunk
I was in Canada for several days in 2019 and I smoked legal weed. There are rules about where you do it, as well as DUI laws. At the Ramada Ottawa and the Quebec Inn (QC), I had to toke outdoors and not in plain sight. You have to be discreet about it. And it never brings out the aggressive or mean side of you like booze might.
And the First Nations reserves are making a windfall from this. I got some spliffs from Tyanadaga Mohawk Reserve at a hemp shop called 'Smoke On the Water'. Native farmers are finally getting a break. And now in New York State the Iroquois can too. It benefits everyone, harms no one. It's time to lift the veil of lies off. The past few years in America have shown explicitly how we've been lied to all our lives.
starpunk
When I worked in ushering and security at a Pink Floyd concert at my university in 1994, the entire stadium was smothered with grass smoke. Practically everyone was toking, thousands. The laser beams were more intense in color, some songs seemed longer than they were - but nobody got into a ruckus. No fights, no medical emergencies, nothing. Many patrons did flag down the vendor girls selling sealed cups of icy cola drinks at $3 each. And I think some munchies were available too.
After the show we collected our crew pay and hit a local bar, talking about the show and the wonderful patrons we met on the job and drinking like fish. Oh yes, Pink Floyd did a pre-concert sound check of their own instrumental songs as the stadium was filling up little by little. We saw that and were awed at this 'treat', incl. the cops.
When last call came, many of us hit the Burger King down the block, open 24 hours. That bacon double cheeseburger, fries and lotsa lotsa lotsa lotsa lotsa fountain drink sure tasted good. All those businesses on the campus strip made a big patronage profit that night. It was a Saturday night, Memorial Day weekend (late May). Good for everyone. And all thanks to Pink Floyd and Mary Jane.