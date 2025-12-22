U.S. pursuing third oil tanker near Venezuela, officials say

By Idrees Ali, Steve Holland and Helen Coster

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing an oil tanker in international waters near Venezuela, officials told Reuters on Sunday, in what would ‌be the second such operation this weekend and the third in less than two weeks if successful.

"The United States Coast Guard is in active pursuit of a sanctioned dark fleet vessel that is part of Venezuela's illegal sanctions evasion," ⁠a U.S. official said. “It is flying a false flag and under a judicial ‍seizure order."

Another official said the tanker was under sanctions, but added that ‍it had not been ‍boarded so far and that interceptions can take different forms — including by sailing or flying close ⁠to vessels of concern.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, did not give a specific location for the operation or name the vessel being ​pursued. British maritime risk management group Vanguard, along with a U.S. maritime security source, identified the vessel as Bella 1, a crude oil carrier that is on the Treasury Department's sanctions list.

Bella 1 was empty when it was approaching Venezuela on Sunday, according to TankerTrackers.com. The vessel had in 2021 provided transportation for Venezuela's oil to China, according to internal documents from ⁠state company PDVSA. It had also previously carried Iranian crude, according to the vessel monitoring service.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Sunday.

U.S. President Donald Trump last week announced a "blockade" of all oil tankers under sanctions entering and leaving Venezuela.

Trump's pressure campaign on Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has included a ramped-up military presence in the region and more than two dozen military strikes on vessels in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea near the South American nation. At least 100 people have been killed in the attacks.

The first two oil tankers seized were operating on the black market and providing oil to countries under sanctions, Kevin Hassett, director of the White House's National Economic Council, said in a television interview on Sunday.

"And so I don't think that people need to be worried here in the ​U.S. that the prices are going to go up because of these seizures of these ships," Hassett said on CBS' "Face the Nation" program. "There's just a couple of them, and they were ⁠black market ships."

But one oil trader told Reuters that the seizures may push oil prices slightly higher when Asian trading resumes on Monday.

"We might see prices increasing modestly at the opening, considering market participants could see this as an escalation with ‍more Venezuelan barrels at risk" because the tanker intercepted on Saturday was not under U.S. sanctions, ‌UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Another analyst ‌said the seizures raise geopolitical risks and are likely ‍to increase friction in the shadow fleet of vessels that move oil from sanctioned countries like Venezuela, Russia and Iran.

The ‌seizures could legitimize and encourage Ukraine to continue attacking Russian vessels and ‍possibly encourage Europe to detain Moscow-linked dark fleet vessels as well, said Matias Togni, oil shipping analyst at NextBarrel.

