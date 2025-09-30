 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows United States Department of State logo and U.S. flag
FILE PHOTO: United States Department of State logo and U.S. flag are seen in this illustration created on April 23, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo Image: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
world

U.S. puts Brazil, South Africa on human trafficking watch list

0 Comments
By Simon Lewis and David Brunnstrom
WASHINGTON

The U.S. State Department on Monday put Brazil and South Africa on a human trafficking watch list, citing what it said were failures of both countries to demonstrate progress on the issue, amid heightened tensions between their governments and the Trump administration.

The annual Trafficking in Persons report assesses efforts to tackle forced labor, sex trafficking and other forms of modern-day slavery around the world. It was published on Monday, nearly three months after it was due to be delivered to Congress, after most of the staff in the office that prepares it were laid off.

Brazil and South Africa were moved to the report’s “Tier 2 Watch List," meaning they must demonstrate greater efforts on the issue or face possible U.S. sanctions.

For both South Africa and Brazil, the report noted significant efforts on human trafficking, but said those efforts were not sufficient.

On South Africa, the report said: "Significant efforts included launching the country’s first sub-provincial task team and convicting more traffickers. However, the government identified fewer victims, investigated fewer cases, and initiated fewer prosecutions."

The report said Brazil's government initiated fewer investigations and prosecutions than in previous years, and courts had reported fewer initial convictions for trafficking.

President Donald Trump has accused South Africa, without evidence, of persecuting its white minority. He has also launched a refugee program for white South Africans and imposed steep tariffs on the country.

Trump, a Republican, has imposed tariffs on Brazil, alongside visa restrictions and financial sanctions in response to the trial and conviction of former President Jair Bolsonaro, a close Trump ally.

"Human trafficking is a horrific and devastating crime that also enriches transnational criminal organizations and immoral, anti-American regimes," Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement, which did not discuss the country-specific rankings. "The Trump Administration is dedicated to upholding American values, protecting American workers, and defending our communities.

In previous years, State Department officials have answered reporters' questions on the report, but this year no one was made available.

Democratic lawmakers earlier this month raised concerns about the delayed release of the TIP report.

Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources Michael Rigas testified to Congress in July that staffing in the Office to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, which produces the report, was reduced by 71% as the State Department cut over 1,300 staff earlier this year.

Questioned by U.S. Representative Sarah McBride on the reduction, Rigas defended the cuts by saying those who were laid off were mainly involved in writing reports.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, financing, and currently available properties. The webinar will be held on October 4, 2025, from 11AM to Noon (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Why It’s Hard For Moms To Make Friends in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Cozy Book Cafes To Check Out in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Shimoda Day Trip: Waterfalls, Onsen, Beaches—and The Best Seafood of Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

Events

15 Halloween Food & Drink Offerings in Japan For 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

I Visited The New Harry Potter Shop in Harajuku

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Losing A Partner in Japan: Death, Grief & Life After Loss

Savvy Tokyo

10 Fun English Lessons (and Games) for Japanese Schools

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Sept. 23–29)

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For October 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Ozempic in Japan: A Savvy Guide For Foreign Residents

Savvy Tokyo

Oyama Senmaida

GaijinPot Travel