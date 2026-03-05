 Japan Today
A view of the U.S. Capitol building at night in Washington
A view of the U.S. Capitol building at night in Washington, D.C., U.S., March 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper Image: Reuters/Kylie Cooper
world

U.S. Republicans back Trump on Iran strikes; block bid to rein in war powers

1 Comment
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON

U.S. Senate Republicans backed President Donald Trump's military ‌campaign against Iran on Wednesday, voting to block a bipartisan resolution aiming to stop the air war ‌and require that any hostilities against ⁠Iran be authorized by Congress.

As ⁠voting continued, ⁠the tally in the 100-member Senate ‌was 52 to 47 not to advance the resolution, ⁠largely ⁠along party lines, with almost every Republican voting against the procedural motion and almost every Democrat supporting it.

The latest effort by ⁠Democrats and a few Republicans ⁠to rein in President Donald Trump's ‌repeated foreign troop deployments, sponsors described the war powers resolution as a bid to take back Congress' responsibility to declare ‌war, as spelled out in the U.S. Constitution.

Opponents rejected this, insisting that Trump's action was legal and within his right as commander in chief to protect the United States by ordering limited strikes.

"This is not ​a forever war, indeed not even close to it. This is going ‌to end very quickly," Republican Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said ‌in a speech against the resolution.

The measure ⁠had not been ⁠expected to succeed. Trump's ​fellow Republicans hold slim majorities in ⁠both the ‌Senate and House of Representatives, and ​have blocked previous resolutions seeking to curb his war powers.

1 Comment
They need to rein in the religious extremists in the military framing this as a holy war. Over 200 complaints about commanders using biblical quotes and referencing the crusades.

“He said that ‘President Trump has been anointed by Jesus to light the signal fire in Iran to cause Armageddon and mark his return to Earth’”

This dangerous ideology has no place in the military.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

