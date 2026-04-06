Trump, in expletive-laden message, threatens to rain 'hell' on Iran if Strait of Hormuz stays shut

U.S. special forces rescued an airman in a high-risk mission deep inside Iran while President Donald Trump threatened to rain "hell" on Tehran if it did not reopen the Strait of Hormuz by Tuesday for oil flows vital to the world economy.
Trump announced the rescue in the early hours of Sunday in a social media post that described the operation in a mountainous area as "one of the most daring" such missions in U.S. history.
The airman, the weapons officer of an F-15 jet shot down on Friday, was wounded but "will be just fine", Trump said in a message on X. The jet's pilot was rescued later that day.
In another post laden with expletives, Trump told Iran to open the Hormuz waterway, the conduit for around a fifth of the world's oil and natural gas supply that has been largely shut down since the war began five weeks ago.
"Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran," he said on his Truth Social platform, threatening to hit energy and transport infrastructure that critics say would violate international law.
"There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F...’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP"
Adding to the pressure, Washington's ally in the war, Israel - which attacked a major petrochemicals facility in Iran on Saturday - was preparing to attack energy facilities next week and was awaiting U.S. approval, a senior Israeli defence official said.
However, in the kind of mixed messaging that has baffled supporters, foes and financial markets alike, Trump told Fox News on Sunday that Iran was negotiating, with a deal possible by Monday.
Tehran is demanding an end to hostilities and its parliamentary speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf condemned Trump's threats, saying he was being misled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
"Your reckless moves are dragging the United States into a living HELL for every single family, and our whole region is going to burn because you insist on following Netanyahu's commands," he posted on X.
Showing it still had fight despite the U.S.-Israeli pounding, Iran expanded attacks on Gulf energy infrastructure, launching drone and missile strikes on petrochemical facilities in Kuwait, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates.
The Revolutionary Guards also said they hit an Israeli‑linked vessel at Dubai's Jebal Ali port.
In Kuwait, drones sparked fires and caused “severe material damage” at petrochemical plants operated by affiliates of state oil firm Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, the company said.
The strikes underscored Iran’s ability to sustain cross‑border attacks and disrupt infrastructure across multiple Gulf states, exposing vulnerabilities in energy and maritime hubs.
In Israel too, media showed search-and-rescue teams combing debris in the northern city of Haifa after an Iranian missile hit a residential building. Israeli paramedics said nine people were being treated.
HOSTAGE CRISIS AVERTED
With the impact from the strait's closure on the global economy deepening by the day, the rescue of the U.S. airman removed the risk for Trump of a hostage crisis further souring the mood of an American public already skeptical of the war.
A U.S. official said the operation, which Israel said it had assisted, involved dozens of military aircraft and encountered fierce resistance from Iranian forces.
U.S. Senator Dave McCormick, a Pennsylvania Republican and U.S. Army veteran, said the rescued pilot had climbed about 7,000 feet up a mountain to reach an evacuation point, citing a conversation with a Trump administration official.
Iran said several U.S. aircraft were destroyed during the operation, including two military transport planes and two Black Hawk helicopters. Footage posted on social media showed burned-out aircraft wreckage, which Reuters verified was in the area.
The New York Times reported that two U.S. transport planes used in the rescue got stuck so U.S. commanders blew them up to prevent them falling into Iranian hands. Three new planes were sent to extract the U.S. military personnel, the newspaper said.
A senior administration official in Washington said the rescue involved a CIA deception campaign that spread word inside Iran that U.S. forces had already located the missing airman and were moving him on the ground for exfiltration.
While Iranian forces were confused and uncertain about what was unfolding, the weapons officer was found sheltering in a mountain crevice and rescued, the official said.
The war, which opened with U.S. and Israeli air strikes across Iran on February 28, has spread to Lebanon, where Israel has resumed its campaign against the Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
Thousands have died, mainly in Iran and Lebanon, where Israeli airstrikes killed another 11 people on Sunday, according to Lebanon's health ministry.
Efforts brokered by Pakistan to bring the two sides to an agreement have so far failed.
"What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X.
Iran's chokehold over the narrow Strait of Hormuz shipping lane off its southern coast has sent crude prices soaring, squeezing consumers and businesses worldwide.© Thomson Reuters 2026.
79 Comments
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Tamarama
For those who doubt that the Iranian people are being subjected to terror by a superpower, here are some quotes from Iranian people via the BBC this morning:
“It feels like we’re sinking deeper into a swamp," one man in his 20s tells me. "What can we do as ordinary people? We can’t do anything. We can’t stop him."
A woman in her 20s says her mother is "filling every bottle she can find in the house with water" in case the water supply is disrupted.
"I’ve no idea what we’re going to do now. I think more and more people in Iran have realised that Trump doesn’t care about them at all. I hate him from the bottom of my heart, and those who support him too," she says.
A man in his 20s tells me: "I’m so tired of everything... I’ve been stockpiling with my family, but I feel like if he wants to attack infrastructure, these efforts are pointless.”
buchailldana
Wow just wow.
The words of an unhinged lunatic.
What a vile regime running the US.
Absolutely vile
iraira
More words to manipulate markets by a pdfile who lost his ability to tariff but still needs to create as many distractions and impediments to actual justice being meted out for his crimes.
sakurasuki
History repeat itself, during 1980 Jimmy Carter era, there's similar bunch wreckage from operation leftover.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Operation_Eagle_Claw
https://www.britannica.com/event/Operation-Eagle-Claw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmBzDf1hUEw
TaiwanIsNotChina
The Pope has an Easter message of peace and the president has an Easter message of "surrender or I will bomb the **** out of you".
wallace
Trump lacks dignity and has destroyed it in the Oval Office, and made an Islamophobic statement.
Bob Fosse
Sinking the U.S. deeper into shame. His brain is a tiny smooth walnut by now. Article 25.
Cooked
But America doesn’t need the strait opened? We’ve been told the U.S. is going to leave and let everybody else sort it out for themselves. Why this now?
syniksan
Dictator Donald knows he's losing.
bass4funk
Now that was just extraordinary good, can't blame the man.
BertieWooster
Not according to Iran: https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20260405_14/
Either Iran or Trump is lying.
Given the near impossibility of rescuing an American inside Iran and Trump's track record, I'd say that Iran is telling the truth.
Apparently they have photographic evidence.
We shall see.
Kevin
Trump doesn't mince his words for sure, but he is just a puppet of Israel acting on their behalf and doing their bidding.
bass4funk
Iran, especially given 47 years of them lying constantly, they were even saying they still have ships ready for an assault…yeah, ok. These people haven't even confirmed to us about health and whereabouts about their wounded ayatollah.
No, they're not.
Given the near impossibility of rescuing an American inside Iran and Trump's track record, I'd say that Iran is telling the truth.
https://youtu.be/T9xaj6XRIuY?si=niRnzw8yxuz3obSc
I trust our rescued soldiers over any misguided information the Iranians are feeding the world.
quercetum
The US bases in Bahrain, Watar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia are major bases, some face largest in the region. These facilities cost trillions of dollars and several decades to build. The bulk of the US military spending has gone up in smoke.
These were facilities there to project US power and to protect the same states but nothing is mentioned about protecting the facilities of these states. No enemy forces has done this to the US military forces as Iran is doing now. These US never ever suffered such destruction in its history except for Pearl Harbor.
The idea that American power was untouchable — has taken a hit. You don’t need to be dramatic to see the symbolism. For all the talk of deterrence, the strikes keep coming, and Washington absorbs them in silence.
wallace
Trump has destroyed the economies of the Gulf States, with foreigners fleeing the war. The recoveries will be slow. Trump never thought Iran would attack them.
Cochise
Either Iran or Trump is lying.
Given the Islamic Republic’s almost 50 years of lies I’ll give you three guesses.
DevilKingOfTheSixthHeaven
All the US has to do to get the Strait of Hormuz opened is to stop bombing Iran and pay reparations.
The Strait is open for ships heading to nations which are not bombing Iran and not supporting what the US is doing.
Bob Fosse
Why on earth do you think they would give his location?
The US bombed and killed his entire family.
What’s the rescued airman’s name and location now?
bass4funk
That's not what I meant, I meant more or less proof of life, I don't care either way, if he becomes a liability, the IDF will retire this man.
Yes.
Safe where he should be.
WoodyLee
""What we care about are the terms of a conclusive and lasting END to the illegal war that is imposed on us," Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on X.""
May be Uncle Trump should be fuming at FUGITIVE Blood Thirsty Bibi and his Zio partners for dragging us into this meaningless war to begin with.
HopeSpringsEternal
Negotiations have deadlines and deadline strategies and that is exactly what Pres. Trump is doing above, making sure the Iranian Govt. understands that trying to delay, which they've done historically, is now very costly
WoodyLee
This war will stop as soon as the Zionists stop bombing and killing women and children. It seems that Iran is ready for negotiation in Pakistan but will the Zionist Fox Bibi play by the rules of the agreement, I very much DOUBT IT.
Blacklabel
It’s about time for Iran to do what they are told so we can wrap this up.
patkim
First of all, what a terrible example to set for young people. Imagine school children looking for quotes from a sitting president to be inspired from. Obviously, Trump is far from a good example for children to follow.
Secondly, I know it's cliche already, but imagine if any other president were to act the way Trump is acting. The other party would be calling for the 25th immediately.
Third, how sacrilegious it is to mock another's religion. And if his apologists say he's just joking, then it's an absolute tasteless and absolutely evil joke showing just how slowly Trump is becoming unhinged everyday.
Finally, this is no way to get closer to reaching an agreement to end this war. This only escalates it even further. No way will Iranians give in to this kind of madness and evil shown by Trump. Trump obviously has never been trained in de-escalation tactics and use of diplomacy to settle arguments and reach a deal.
GuruMick
One Iranian women....."Is this how they bring democracy....with bombs !"
Pretty accurate.
Trump cant see an off ramp.
At the least the EU should put PUBLIC pressure on Trump and Israel.
Those belligerents seem to have forgotten WHY they started bombing in the first place.
......and why should "Iran do what they are told "?
Its a civilisation that outdates the US by thousands of years.
Wick's pencil
Looks like Trump is getting desperate.
Both Trump and Bibi are tools of the deep state, and both US and Israel are being exploited by them.
funkymofo
You know you have a balanced and intelligent statesman in charge when you can’t even quite him in a comment because his language is too disgusting.
Blacklabel
terrorist funding dictatorship: bad
Democracy: good!
GuruMick
Black....your comic book analysis is truly sweet .
Of course America has NEVER funded groups opposed to a sitting Government have they.?
If Antarctica had a single state, you can bet USA would be enlisting contra penguins.
HopeSpringsEternal
ALL GCC/Gulf massively support Pres. Trump and the US military effort to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear weapons state, as that's their worst nightmare. They understand this was never going to be easy.
Regarding downed pilot, followed his training, well done!
J101
Screaming incoherently is a strategy?
Which strategy would show Donald that trying to lie, which he's done historically, is now very costly?
JJE
Important to observe the ongoing assault/invasion of Iran and Lebanon completely validates the activities other states have taken to fortify their security and over all defensive posture in the face of similar threats.
Cards fan
lol
Cooked
Important to observe that no it doesn’t.
J101
And he'd always been save without Donald's temper tantrum. Wouldn't you agree?
okinawarides
"There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F...’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH!
This is certainly not language befitting POTUS. Neither is threatening war crimes by purposely bombing civilian targets. Civilian casualties caused by the US/Israeli strikes so far -
As of April 6, reports indicate at least 2,076 Iranians killed and 26,500 injured nationwide, of that number more than 1,348 civilians have been killed and over 17,000 injured - Google
J101
That's how mental incompetence works.
rocketpig
Ground invasion is a forced conclusion to save the petrodollar and his own reputation. The strategy Trump will use is use every bomb in the arsenal, then declare victory without opening the Straits, but forcing a giant defence bill through. Financial positions in oil and defence will pay out big. He will probably make Germany and Japan cough out even more to cover the costs.
Mike
And I thought I would never see a US president as stupid and embarrassing as GW Bush ever again.
How wrong I was! Bush seems positively intelligent, dignified and classy in retrospect.
Will_Rendle
BlacklabelToday 08:24 am JST
They won't so you can't.
J101
No, he's not.
J101
True.
GuruMick
If America/Israel is winning so completely, why is Trump so angry ?
spin
But the Strait of Hormuz was open before the war, and Iran did not have nuclear weapons or weapons of mass destruction. There were also ongoing peaceful negotiations, including discussions in Bahrain.
wallace
Trump is a bad role model for our kids.
Blacklabel
I remember around election time that “democracy” was a “thing”- basically the only thing.
How times change!
bass4funk
They absolutely should.
TokyoLiving
Just the whining of an incompetent narcissist senile childish spoiled brat..
Trump is desperate, he doesn't know how to win this war against the brave Persian people..
Cards fan
Because no one believes MAGA carries about democracy. To think the same people who cheer on Trump and his constant anti-democratic schemes carry anything about democracy is farcical.
JJE
The bottom photo on the right shows the burnt out hulk of a AH-6 Little Bird helicopter. Visible is the rotor mast (facing) and the landing skids (rear, sideways).
Jimizo
He’s concerned about opening the Strait today.
Lashing out. Maybe constipation.
funkymofo
Consider the messenger- the illegal war trump started is not democracy. trump explicitly stated he is not labeling this war as war because it prevents congress voting on it. You support it wholeheartedly- people are not downvoting democracy, they’re downvoting your flawed understanding of it.
Cards fan
Mate, you even going there was more than enough.
MAGA were never "big fans" of democracy. That's the point.
J101
Thus the Donald regime is bad. Right?
Again claiming "facts"?
Cards fan
lol No. I downvoted you trying to take the "moral high ground" for democracy, when your political movement is transparently anti-democratic.
To be perfectly honest, beyond religion, I see very little difference between MAGA's ideal government and the Iranian regime.
RichardPearce
It's going to be interesting to see how many Americans end up being charged with war crimes and crimes against humanity in the next few decades.
The reality is that the Bipartisan American war on Iranians has already baked into the global economy enough inflation to collapse most of the American allies economies, meaning that the ICC and ICJ courts will need credibility with Africa and Asia to survive, and that's real trouble for the US economy.
And the Crimes that Trump is publicly acknowledging the American 'military' is committing are 'universal jurisdiction' ones for the most part, meaning everyone, from Private to Commander in Chief can be arrested anywhere they go
Blacklabel
so “Go Iran!” huh?
and you need to get your eyes checked.
as Iran murdered 30,000 of their people in the streets and fund terrorists worldwide.
quercetum
This is the bread and butter of the regime change export of America. According to one study, the U.S. conducted at least 81 covert or overt interventions in foreign elections between 1946 and 2000.
In Asia
China KMT - failed
Tibet - failed
Jaoan - succeeded
Vietnam - failed
Tiananmen - failed
Xinjiang - failed
Hong Kong - failed
Taiwan - failed
Bob Fosse
Oh ok.
https://www.foxnews.com/media/carville-predicts-trump-leave-office-next-year-out-frustration-after-midterms
Cards fan
Yes. Despite not once writing anything that could be remotely construed as supporting Iran.
I said "ideal." There's no doubt in my mind Trump would kill more protestors if he thought he could get away with it. See for example, the killings of Good and Pretti most recently.
J101
So the US is Super-Iran? It got it's people to murder each other in the street in the tens of thousands.
HopeSpringsEternal
Entire GCC/Gulf States strong supports Pres. Trump, his agenda to dismantle permanently existential threat of Iranian Govt. Nuclear Weapons & Ballistic Missile Programs.
GCC respect and affection for Pres. Trump unmatched by any other US President, bar none.
GCC ready to assist militarily if needed and will surely offer US Govt financial support for Operation Epic Furry and understand Trump's aggressive Media "style".
Most do not realize, Trump family includes Arab Americans, Tiffany Trump married into a prominent US Arab American family, now has a 1yr old son, so bonds are deep, Trump won +80% of 2024 Arab American Vote
HopeSpringsEternal
US has no equivalent to Iranian Govt. Republican Guard Corp., the murderous thugs who slaughter unarmed Iranian protestors without a care in the world, while Iran state run media supports such routine murders
J101
The US does it much more efficient. It got it's people to murder each other, while the state and private media supports it.
J101
Back to reality. Thanks.
ClippetyClop
"There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F...’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP"
How the hell did MAGA get into this mess? This man is insane. He has to be removed from office or he will burn your entire country down.
quercetum
You say Iran has blood on its hands and funds militants — fair enough. But let’s not pretend the United States has spent the last century handing out cupcakes and good‑neighbor pamphlets. Even a quick look at history shows Washington has had its own moments.
starpunk
sakurasuki
There are many factors that happen when rescue missions occur, and they can alter the plan totally.
At least when Operation Eagle Claw failed Pres. Jimmy Carter stated on TV that as Cmdr-in-Chief he would take responsibility for the mission's failure. I saw that live on the set, I was 13 years old.
That might've got those chickenhawks in a dander but as a veteran I know these missions and attempts don't come easy.
That may have cost Carter another term, but the economy sucked big time in 1979 and would for years afterward.
Either way, Carter never screamed such profane immature bullying epithets like trump does. Neither did Reagan during the Tanker war when Iran DID block the Hormuz prematurely.
But this time Iran did not do that at first. Iran didn't start this rotten war. Not this time.
And Donnie has also clearly stated what he wants - profits. Money. For himself, to pay all those fines and fees he owes for the felony convictions he has.
And he screams about 'Allah', who is God in the Arabic language. But Iranians speak Farsi. Still, his hateful screeds and language here is a blasphemy to God which he has done publicly numerous times before.
I'm glad that the airman was rescued but he's a pawn for the Caligula. This war is a diversionary charade. And it's even worse since this is all happening on Easter, Passover and just recently Ramadan was celebrated.
And once again, we can see that trump is a repugnant deranged antichrist.
May God/Allah/Yahweh/Jehovah/Jah/Great Spirit/Brahman/Shang-tri/etc. get us through this and give us strength to resist and throw off this mantle of madness!!!!!
wallace
That is not correct. For an unknown reason, the mods keep deleting my response.
funkymofo
So the US war has installed a younger and more extreme and belligerent leader, they still have nuclear material and are now going to accelerate their nuclear program, their oil is selling at higher prices and in greater volume and they have now turned the Strait of Hormuz into a toll booth that they control. Thanks trump.
stormcrow
One of these days, Trump is going to morph into Kim Jun Un.
funkymofo
2% of your population incarcerated. ICE on the streets extrajudicially murdering and kidnapping people… do go on.
wallace
America has slaughtered hundreds of thousands of unarmed civilians.
JJE
This unprovoked conflict and Hormuz has completely validated the forward school of thinking in defense policy, which means protecting and controlling strategic areas, be they important waterways, penisulas, choke points or other real estate deemed necessary for national security, especially when defending against alliance aggression and expansionism and reneged upon commitments, here and in other places/conflicts, especially the provoked ones.
quercetum
Here is the full quote:
“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Forkin' Strait, you crazy bastards, or you'll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP
okinawarides
stormcrowToday 10:40 am JST
One of these days, Trump is going to morph into Kim Jun Un.
With a color coordinated golden jacket to boot?
JJE
What is fascinating is Tehran has been forced to adjudicate control of Hormuz as an Article 51 defensive measure in the face of alliance aggression. This is hardly unique either, as other countries have at times been forced to defensively act to protect wider real estate to preempt and prevent foreign actors (and alliances) from seizing and/or couping their way in, but it seems coastlines and peninsulas are especially prone to these sorts of measures by tyranny of geography.
Cooked
No, it hasn't.
Blacklabel
we have.
it’s not just “Trump” or “Republicans” as foreign posters here would have you believe.