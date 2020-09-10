Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A pro-China activist holds an effigy of President Donald Trump outside the US consulate in Hong Kong in May 2020 after he announced restrictions on Chinese students Photo: AFP/File
world

U.S. revokes visas for 1,000 Chinese under Trump order

0 Comments
By ISAAC LAWRENCE
WASHINGTON

The United States has revoked visas of more than 1,000 Chinese students and researchers under an order by President Donald Trump that accused some of them of espionage, the State Department said Wednesday.

Trump, in a May 29 proclamation as tensions rose with Beijing on multiple fronts, declared that some Chinese nationals officially in the United States for study have stolen intellectual property and helped modernize China's military.

The State Department, offering its first figures on the effects of Trump's order, said that more than 1,000 visas have been revoked since it began implementing the proclamation on June 1.

"The high-risk graduate students and research scholars made ineligible under this proclamation represent a small subset of the total number of Chinese students and scholars coming to the United States," a State Department spokeswoman said.

"We continue to welcome legitimate students and scholars from China who do not further the Chinese Communist Party's goals of military dominance," she said.

The State Department declined to give details on whose visas have been revoked, citing privacy laws.

Nearly 370,000 students from China were enrolled at U.S. universities in 2018-19, the most of any country, offering a lucrative source of income to institutions that are now facing growing pressure from the coronavirus pandemic.

Some Asian American activists have warned that Trump's orders are creating a climate of suspicion on campuses, with students of Asian descent facing unfounded questions about their intentions.

But U.S. officials say the number of espionage cases involving China has soared in recent years as part of a concerted effort by Beijing.

U.S. officials accuse China of seeking to steal university research into Covid-19, a reason cited for the Trump administration's closing China's consulate in Houston in June.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Careers

Afro-Textured Hair In Japan: Decolonizing The Afro

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Munakata Taisha and the Forbidden Island of Okinoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Reading Emergency Alerts in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #96: Awesome Japanese Watermelon Art

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Japanese Pantry: What Is Okara?

Savvy Tokyo

Out & About

On Cloud Nine: Living the High Life with Cé La Vi Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Hetsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Shrines & Temples

Nakatsumiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 36

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Kamayahama Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Careers

Exploring A Creative Outlet With Kaila Ocampo

Savvy Tokyo