Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

US-Russia set 2nd round of strategic talks

0 Comments
By MATTHEW LEE
WASHINGTON

The United States and Russia will hold their second round of strategic talks later this week as the two sides attempt to resolve myriad differences ranging from nuclear weapons to cyberspace, the State Department said Monday.

The department said the Biden administration’s second-ranking diplomat would lead the U.S. delegation to the talks with Russia in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will head an interagency delegation to the gathering, which follows an initial meeting in July at which little progress was made. The first meeting took place after Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin agreed at a summit in June to restart talks.

The State Department said the two side intended “to have a deliberate and robust dialogue that will seek to lay the groundwork for future arms control and risk reduction measures.” It gave no additional details but said Sherman would travel from Geneva to Bern and then to Uzbekistan and wrap her trip up in nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan.

After the first round of talks in July, the U.S. said the discussions with the Russian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov had been “substantive and professional” but had produced little in the way of substantive results except for an agreement to meet again.

A senior State Department official who participated in those talks said the U.S. was pleased with the initial exchange and hopeful that it would be the start of a “sustained and productive dialogue” on arms control and other strategic issues.

The official told reporters the agenda was not strictly confined to traditional nuclear arms control, but also delved into the use of space and artificial intelligence as well as cyber matters, although the cyber discussion was focused on strategic issues and nuclear weapons and not ransomware or hacking.

The official said the Russians, as expected, raised concerns about American missile defenses, and the American side responded with Washington’s usual argument that those systems are not aimed at Russia but rather at threats posed by Iran and North Korea.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Prenatal Classes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Marunouchi Line

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 20-26

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

5 Things I Learned From Being A Nanny In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Venue Photo Manager Erika Sawauchi Talks Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Sweet Potato Spiced Dorayaki

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Sep. 27-Oct. 3

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #151: Fast-food Chains and Moon Viewing

GaijinPot Blog

5 Trails in Japan I Can’t Wait to Hike Again When it’s Safe to Travel

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #150: Japanese Countryside Anime vs Reality

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

6 Crazy Beauty Services in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo