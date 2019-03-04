Newsletter Signup Register / Login
General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is meeting his Russian counterpart in Vienna for talks on Syria Photo: POOL/AFP
world

U.S., Russian military chiefs to meet on Syria

0 Comments
By Pablo Martinez Monsivais
WASHINGTON

The U.S. and Russian military chiefs are to meet Monday in Vienna to discuss operations in Syria, where the U.S. has decided to leave a residual force to protect its Kurdish allies.

General Joseph Dunford, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will represent the U.S. side in the meeting with General Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the Russian General Staff, said Colonel Patrick Ryder, a spokesman for the Joint Chiefs.

"The two military leaders will discuss the deconfliction of coalition and Russian operations in Syria, plus exchange views on the state of U.S.-Russia military relations and the current international security situation in Europe and other key topics," Ryder said.

Since Russia's entry into the Syria conflict in 2015, Moscow and Washington have worked out their respective areas of operations against the Islamic State group, warning each other of planned air operations to avoid contact.

Issues between the U.S. and Russian militaries also include tensions over nuclear forces in Europe, with the U.S. renouncing the 1986 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty, citing Russian noncompliance.

The treaty eliminated short- and medium-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and missile launchers from Europe.

Despite the conflict in Syria and the rising bilateral tensions, the military chiefs have kept open a channel of communications.

In August 2018, Russia sent a confidential letter, which leaked, containing proposals for cooperation to assure Syria's reconstruction and the return of refugees.

U.S. President Donald Trump decided in December to withdraw U.S. troops from northeastern Syria, where they had fought alongside Kurdish forces against IS, but he has since agreed to leave behind a residual force of about 200 U.S. troops.

Washington is currently negotiating with Western allies in the anti-IS coalition on an international force that would train security forces capable of stabilizing parts of Syria.

U.S. officials say IS is on the verge of losing its last bit of territory in Syria.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Live

Two Years On, ‘Premium Friday’ is Still a Laughing Stock

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

‘Ohmu-raisu’ The Punny Food Trend on Twitter Inspired by Studio Ghibli

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hinamatsuri: Japan’s Girls’ Day Celebration

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Adventures

12 Strawberry Picking Locations In And Near Tokyo To Visit This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Kodo: The Japanese Art of Incense Appreciation

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

What's Happening

This Weekend: Tokyo Area Events For March 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji