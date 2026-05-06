U.S. says Iran ceasefire holds despite exchange of fire; UAE under attack

U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth holds a briefing on the Iran war, with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine (not pictured), at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 5, 2026. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Idrees Ali, Phil Stewart and Yomna Ehab

The United Arab Emirates said it was under attack from Iranian missiles and drones on Tuesday, even as Washington said a shaky ceasefire was intact despite an exchange of fire the previous day as U.S. forces attempted to force ‌open the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. military said it had destroyed six Iranian small boats, as well as cruise missiles and drones, after President Donald Trump sent the navy to escort stranded tankers through the strait in a campaign he called "Project Freedom".

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the operation to protect commercial ships was temporary and the four-week-old truce was not over. "We're not looking ‌for a fight," he told a press conference. "Right now the ceasefire certainly holds, but we're going to be watching ⁠very, very closely."

Iran fired missiles at U.S. ships on Monday and attacked the UAE, a key regional ally of Washington, ⁠with missiles and drones. After issuing a ⁠new map of the Strait of Hormuz with an expanded Iranian area of control, Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned vessels on Tuesday to stick to the corridors ‌it had set or face a "decisive response".

Trump said Iran's military had been reduced to firing "peashooters" and Tehran wanted peace, despite public sabre-rattling. "They play games, but let me ⁠just tell you, they want to make a deal," he told reporters in the Oval ⁠Office.

Shortly after Hegseth spoke on Tuesday, the UAE's defence ministry said its air defenses were again dealing with missile and drone attacks coming from Iran.

'RIGHT TO RESPOND'

The Gulf Arab state's foreign ministry said in a statement that the attacks were a serious escalation and posed a direct threat to the country's security, adding that the UAE reserved its "full and legitimate right" to respond.

There was no immediate comment on that from Iran, though ⁠earlier its parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, had said breaches of the ceasefire by the U.S. and its allies endangered shipping through the strait, which carries a ⁠large share of the world's oil and fertilizer supplies.

"We know well ‌that the continuation of the current situation is unbearable for the United States, while we have not even begun yet," he said in a social media post.

The Strait of Hormuz has been virtually shut since the United States and Israel began attacks on Iran on February 28, triggering disruptions that have pushed up commodity prices around the world.

Iran has effectively sealed off the strait by threatening to deploy mines, drones, missiles and fast-attack craft. The United States has countered by blockading Iranian ports ‌and mounting escorted transits for commercial vessels.

Hegseth said the U.S. had successfully secured a path through the narrow waterway and that hundreds of commercial ships were lining up to pass through.

The U.S. military said two U.S. merchant ships made it through the strait, without saying when, with the support of Navy guided-missile destroyers.

Iran denied any crossings had taken place, though shipping company Maersk said the Alliance Fairfax, a U.S.-flagged ship, exited the Gulf under U.S. military escort on Monday.

Several merchant ships in the Gulf reported explosions or fires on Monday, and an oil port in the UAE, which hosts a large U.S. military base, was set ablaze by Iranian missiles.

Iran also said it fired warning shots at a U.S. warship approaching the strait, forcing it to turn back.

Reuters could not independently verify events in the strait as ​the two sides issued contradictory statements.

General Dan Caine, the chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Iranian attacks against U.S. forces fell "below the threshold of restarting major combat operations at this point".

Asked what Iran would need to do to violate the ceasefire, Trump said: "They know what not to do."

PAKISTAN'S ‌MEDIATION EFFORTS CONTINUE

The war has killed thousands as it spread beyond Iran to Lebanon and the Gulf, and has roiled the global economy. The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Tuesday that even if the conflict ended immediately, it would take three to four months to deal with the consequences.

U.S. and Iranian officials have held one round of face-to-face peace talks, but attempts ‌to set up further meetings have failed.

Iranian state media said on Sunday that the U.S. had conveyed its response to a 14-point Iranian proposal via ⁠Pakistan, and Iran was reviewing it. Neither side gave details.

Iranian ⁠Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said peace talks were still progressing with Pakistan's mediation, ​and warned the U.S. and the UAE against being drawn into a "quagmire".

He was travelling to Beijing on Tuesday for talks with his Chinese counterpart, ⁠his ministry said. Trump is also due to visit ‌China this month.

A senior Pakistani official involved in talks said: "We have put in a lot of efforts - actually both ​the sides have narrowed gaps on a majority of the issues".

Trump has said the U.S.-Israeli attacks aimed to eliminate what he called imminent threats from Iran, citing its nuclear and ballistic missile prograes and its support for Hamas and Hezbollah.

Trump has insisted Iran must surrender its enriched uranium stockpiles to prevent it producing a nuclear weapon - an ambition Tehran denies.

© Thomson Reuters 2026.