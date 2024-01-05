Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Russia Ukraine War
Municipal workers clear the rubble in front of a residential building damaged by a Russian missile strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)
world

Russia has used North Korean ballistic missiles in Ukraine and is seeking Iranian missiles, U.S. says

0 Comments
By COLLEEN LONG and AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON

U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia has acquired ballistic missiles from North Korea and is seeking close-range ballistic missiles from Iran as Moscow struggles to replenish supplies for its war with Ukraine, the White House said Thursday.

Recently declassified intelligence found that North Korea has provided Russia with ballistic missile launchers and several ballistic missiles, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said. Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on Dec. 30 and it landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said.

Russia launched multiple North Korean ballistic missiles on Tuesday as part of an overnight attack, and the U.S. was assessing the impact, he said. The missiles have a range of about 550 miles (885 kilometers).

U.S. intelligence officials believe that North Korea, in return for its arms support, wants Russia to provide it with aircraft, surface-to-air missiles, armored vehicles, ballistic missile production equipment and other advanced technologies.

Kirby said that a Russia-Iran deal had not been completed but that the U.S. “is concerned that Russia's negotiations to acquire close range ballistic missiles from Iran are actively advancing.”

The U.S. intelligence finding supports South Korea's assessment that North Korea has increased its cooperation with Moscow. South Korea’s military said in November that it suspected North Korea had sent an unspecified number of short-range ballistic missiles, anti-tank missiles and portable anti-air missiles to Russia, in addition to rifles, rocket launchers, mortars and shells.

The Biden administration has repeatedly sought to make the case that the Kremlin has become reliant on North Korea, as well as Iran, for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine and has disclosed intelligence findings that it says show as much.

North Korea and Iran are largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programs and human rights records.

The White House in October said that North Korea delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and munitions to Russia.

Relations between Russia and North Korea go back to the 1948 foundation of North Korea. Soviet officials installed a young and ambitious nationalist, Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of current leader Kim Jong Un, as the country’s first ruler. Soviet aid shipments were crucial in keeping North Korea’s economy afloat for decades before the disintegration of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s.

Kim traveled to Russia in September to meet President Vladimir Putin and visit key military sites.

The White House has said Russia has received hundreds of one-way attack drones, as well as drone production-related equipment, from Iran. The Democratic administration also has accused Tehran of providing Russia with materials to build a drone manufacturing plant east of Moscow.

Kirby said the U.S. would raise its concerns about the arms arrangement findings at the U.N. Security Council and would look to impose additional sanctions against North Korean and Iranian individuals and entities facilitating weapons transfers with Russia..

AP White House correspondent Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Russian forces fired at least one of those ballistic missiles into Ukraine on Dec. 30 and it landed in an open field in the Zaporizhzhia region, he said.

DORK missiles: all the quality and reliability you’ve come expect from DORK ammo at a higher price!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

‘Tax’ is 2023’s Kanji of The Year

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

10 Essential Items for Staying Warm during Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Curated Collections

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Shiofune Kannon-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Traditional Games to Celebrate the New Year in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Savvy Tokyo’s Most Loved ‘Life In Japan’ Articles of 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

What is the Difference Between Sento and Onsen?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Warm Destinations to Visit During Winter in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Zuiryu-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Year of the Dragon: Where To Find Dragons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Meganebashi Bridge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Tokyo’s New Openings in 2024

Savvy Tokyo