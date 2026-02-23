 Japan Today
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer testifies during a US Senate hearing in December 2025 Image: AFP
world

U.S. says trade deals in force despite court ruling on tariffs

3 Comments
NEW YORK

U.S. trade deals with the European Union, China and other partners remain in force despite the Supreme Court ruling that struck down many of President Donald Trump's tariffs, a top official said Sunday.

"So we're having active conversations with them. We want them to understand that these deals are going to be good deals," U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on the CBS program "Face the Nation."

He added: "We expect to stand by them. We expect our partners to stand by them."

But European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde said on the same show she is not sure what the consequences of the U.S. court decision are.

"So I hope it's going to be clarified, and it's going to be sufficiently thought through, so that we don't have, again, more challenges, and the proposals will be in compliance with the constitution, in compliance with the law," said Lagarde.

Greer said a meeting planned for April between Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is "not to fight about trade."

"It's to maintain stability, make sure that the Chinese are holding up their end of our deal and buying American agricultural products and Boeings and other things, and making sure they're sending us the rare earth that we need," Greer said on ABC.

On Friday the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that the president had exceeded his authority in imposing tariffs under a 1977 economic emergency powers act, saying Congress had to give its approval.

Trump reacted furiously and announced a new 10 percent global duty on imports under a different legal authority, then raised it to 15 percent on Saturday. It kicks in on Tuesday, is due to last 150 days and has exemptions for some products.

"It's important to understand that over the years, Congress has delegated enormous tariff setting authority to the president," Greer said on CBS. He added that tariffs imposed outside the authority struck down by the court remain in effect.

Asked about Trump's decision to quickly raise the new tariff from 10 percent to 15 percent, Greer said the latter was the top level the president was allowed by law.

Greer was also asked about Trump's aggressive use of tariffs despite the fact that polls show most Americans disapprove of this policy.

"The president has been campaigning on tariffs and protecting American industry for many years, and he does what he says, he delivers on his promises," Greer said.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

3 Comments
Yeah, no, you have several thousand more court filings to go through to make that possible. I admire your optimism, MAGAs!!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Watch this U.K. Lawmaker explain what Pres. Trump is all about during a parlement session. "" the corrupt president the united states has ever seen ""

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/t3zjWo7wxQg

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Another incompetent idiot Trump cabinet member who doesn't understand the basics of how government works...

Take a high school government course Greer - get educated before making a fool of yourself on national TV...like your boss routinely does...

2 ( +2 / -0 )

